Viktor Hovland betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Hovland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.203. He finished 20th in that event.

Hovland's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.483 (he finished second in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hovland's best performance last season was at the BMW Championship in August 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 0.985.

At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Hovland delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.948, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 46th in that event.