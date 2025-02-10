Viktor Hovland betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Viktor Hovland of Norway looks on during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on January 30, 2025 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
After he finished 19th in this tournament in 2024, Viktor Hovland has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational in San Diego Feb. 13-16.
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- Over his last four trips to The Genesis Invitational, Hovland has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 12th.
- Hovland finished 19th (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational (in 2024).
- With numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third), Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024.
- Matsuyama also posted numbers of 300 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 66.67% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 25.75 putts per round (third).
Hovland's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/15/2024
|19
|70-69-70-69
|-6
|2/16/2023
|20
|69-71-70-69
|-5
|2/17/2022
|4
|71-64-65-70
|-14
|2/18/2021
|5
|71-69-70-67
|-7
Hovland's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Hovland has finished in the top five once.
- Hovland has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Viktor Hovland has averaged 310.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Hovland is averaging -0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Hovland is averaging 2.668 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hovland's advanced stats and rankings
- Hovland delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.507 last season (13th on TOUR). His average driving distance (305.1 yards) ranked 55th, while his 62.9% driving accuracy average ranked 82nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hovland ranked 18th on TOUR with a mark of 0.458.
- On the greens, Hovland's 0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 44th last season, while he averaged 28.58 putts per round (39th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|55
|305.1
|310.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|83
|67.84%
|70.83%
|Putts Per Round
|39
|28.58
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|37
|26.02%
|27.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|101
|14.62%
|11.11%
Hovland's best finishes
- Hovland took part in 17 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 82.4%.
- Last season Hovland's best performance came when he shot 15-under and finished second at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
- Hovland collected 854 points last season, ranking 57th in the FedExCup standings.
Hovland's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hovland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.203. He finished 20th in that event.
- Hovland's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.483 (he finished second in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hovland's best performance last season was at the BMW Championship in August 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 0.985.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Hovland delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.948, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 46th in that event.
- Hovland posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.785) at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.
Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|13
|0.507
|0.765
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|18
|0.458
|2.569
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|180
|-0.514
|-0.653
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.269
|-0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.721
|2.668
Hovland's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|70-69-70-69
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|71-69-75-75
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|62
|73-69-71-74
|-1
|8
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|71-81
|+8
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|72-72-72-69
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|3
|68-66-66-66
|-18
|350
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|69-69-77-75
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-68
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|20
|68-70-64-65
|-13
|95
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|67-69-68-69
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+10
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|30
|70-75-67-68
|-4
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|2
|70-63-66-66
|-15
|980
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|26
|71-71-71-73
|-2
|133
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|12
|69-71-65-66
|-13
|0
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|36
|70-69-68-70
|-15
|23
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|22
|65-70-73-70
|-10
|38
All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
