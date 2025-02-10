Tony Finau betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Finau has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Finau has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 12-under in his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Tony Finau has averaged 305.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

Finau is averaging -0.659 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.