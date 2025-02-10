Tony Finau betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
Tony Finau placed 19th in The Genesis Invitational in 2024, shooting a 6-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Feb. 13-16 in San Diego at The Riviera Country Club .
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- Finau's average finish has been 20th, and his average score 6-under, over his last eight appearances at The Genesis Invitational.
- In 2024, Finau finished 19th (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Hideki Matsuyama posted numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Matsuyama posted an average driving distance of 300.0 (23rd in field), hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 25.75 putts per round (third).
Finau's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/15/2024
|19
|70-67-70-71
|-6
|2/16/2023
|20
|72-69-71-67
|-5
|2/17/2022
|33
|69-71-71-68
|-5
|2/18/2021
|2
|71-67-70-64
|-15
|2/13/2020
|51
|72-71-71-72
|+2
|2/14/2019
|15
|66-68-72-72
|-6
Finau's recent performances
- Finau has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Finau has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 12-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Tony Finau has averaged 305.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Finau is averaging -0.659 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Finau has an average of -0.276 in his past five tournaments.
Finau's advanced stats and rankings
- Finau posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.161 (68th) last season, while his average driving distance of 308.4 yards ranked 34th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Finau sported a 0.808 mark (second on TOUR).
- On the greens, Finau delivered a -0.296 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 156th on TOUR, while he ranked 91st with a putts-per-round average of 29.01. He broke par 25.60% of the time (54th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|34
|308.4
|305.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|52
|68.99%
|71.57%
|Putts Per Round
|91
|29.01
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|54
|25.60%
|25.16%
|Bogey Avoidance
|62
|13.64%
|11.11%
Finau's best finishes
- Finau played 22 tournaments last season, earning three top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 20 times (90.9%).
- Last season Finau put up his best performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished second with a score of 11-under (one shot back of the winner).
- Finau accumulated 1635 points last season, which ranked him 14th in the FedExCup standings.
Finau's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Finau's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.073 (he finished second in that event).
- Finau delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.030.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau's best performance last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.462 (he finished second in that tournament).
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Finau delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.465). That ranked 24th in the field.
- Finau delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Finau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|68
|0.161
|-0.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|2
|0.808
|0.597
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|12
|0.360
|0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|156
|-0.296
|-0.659
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|10
|1.033
|-0.276
Finau's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|70-67-70-71
|-6
|95
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|69-67-69-68
|-11
|54
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|69-72-69-74
|-4
|14
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|69-62-72-66
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|71-78-72-80
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|70-69-69-65
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|72-73-73-74
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|65-69-69-70
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|66-69-68-75
|-2
|45
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|71-70-73-73
|-1
|191
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|3
|68-69-72-67
|-4
|338
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|5
|65-67-64-66
|-18
|263
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-81
|+10
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|67-69-70-67
|-11
|56
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|69-66-68-69
|-8
|208
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|70-73-72-68
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|23
|70-66-74-71
|-3
|0
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|15
|67-69-66-69
|-21
|63
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|69-66-74
|-7
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|13
|67-67-73-69
|-12
|95
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.