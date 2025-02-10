Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Fleetwood has finished in the top five twice over his last five appearances.

Over his last five events, Fleetwood has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.

He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five appearances.

Tommy Fleetwood has averaged 308.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Fleetwood has an average of -1.806 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.