6H AGO

Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tommy Fleetwood shot 63 to take the lead over Rory McIlroy at the Dubai Invitational. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Tommy Fleetwood enters play in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational from Feb. 13-16 after a 22nd-place finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Latest odds for Fleetwood at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: The Riviera Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • Fleetwood's average finish has been 24th, and his average score 5-under, over his last four appearances at The Genesis Invitational.
    • In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2024, he finished 10th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Matsuyama also posted numbers of 300.0 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 66.67% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 25.75 putts per round (third).

    Fleetwood's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/15/20241070-68-71-67-8
    2/16/20232068-70-71-70-5
    2/14/20192870-69-70-71-4

    Fleetwood's recent performances

    • Fleetwood has finished in the top five twice over his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Fleetwood has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five appearances.
    • Tommy Fleetwood has averaged 308.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Fleetwood has an average of -1.806 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Fleetwood is averaging 2.435 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance97300.4308.4
    Greens in Regulation %9367.29%58.61%
    Putts Per Round7828.9329.3
    Par Breakers16021.99%23.06%
    Bogey Avoidance1512.28%7.78%

    Fleetwood's best finishes

    • Fleetwood participated in 20 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and earning five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he had a 90% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
    • Last season Fleetwood's best performance came at the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition. He shot 18-under and finished second in that event.
    • Fleetwood's 1223 points last season placed him 32nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee350.3021.761
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green920.0992.635
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green350.218-0.156
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting920.040-1.806
    Average Strokes Gained: Total390.6592.435

    Fleetwood's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1070-68-71-67-8150
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC73-80+9--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3570-72-69-71-622
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open771-69-72-68-885
    April 11-14Masters Tournament372-71-72-69-4325
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4971-72-69-69-312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1371-70-71-70-2135
    May 16-19PGA Championship2672-69-69-65-950
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2167-70-64-72-741
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2069-73-73-76+398
    June 13-16U.S. Open1670-75-70-68+3115
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1567-67-66-65-15125
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3465-69-66-71-920
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-75+9--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition267-64-69-66-18--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship2266-70-68-70-6140
    August 22-25BMW Championship572-69-70-69-8385
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2070-67-71-67-90
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2271-70-67-70-1038

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.