Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
Tommy Fleetwood shot 63 to take the lead over Rory McIlroy at the Dubai Invitational. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Tommy Fleetwood enters play in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational from Feb. 13-16 after a 22nd-place finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- Fleetwood's average finish has been 24th, and his average score 5-under, over his last four appearances at The Genesis Invitational.
- In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2024, he finished 10th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third).
- Matsuyama also posted numbers of 300.0 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 66.67% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 25.75 putts per round (third).
Fleetwood's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/15/2024
|10
|70-68-71-67
|-8
|2/16/2023
|20
|68-70-71-70
|-5
|2/14/2019
|28
|70-69-70-71
|-4
Fleetwood's recent performances
- Fleetwood has finished in the top five twice over his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Fleetwood has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five appearances.
- Tommy Fleetwood has averaged 308.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Fleetwood has an average of -1.806 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fleetwood is averaging 2.435 Strokes Gained: Total.
Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|97
|300.4
|308.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|93
|67.29%
|58.61%
|Putts Per Round
|78
|28.93
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|160
|21.99%
|23.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|15
|12.28%
|7.78%
Fleetwood's best finishes
- Fleetwood participated in 20 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and earning five top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 tournaments, he had a 90% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
- Last season Fleetwood's best performance came at the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition. He shot 18-under and finished second in that event.
- Fleetwood's 1223 points last season placed him 32nd in the FedExCup standings.
Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|35
|0.302
|1.761
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|92
|0.099
|2.635
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|35
|0.218
|-0.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|92
|0.040
|-1.806
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|0.659
|2.435
Fleetwood's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|70-68-71-67
|-8
|150
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|70-72-69-71
|-6
|22
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|7
|71-69-72-68
|-8
|85
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|3
|72-71-72-69
|-4
|325
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|71-72-69-69
|-3
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|13
|71-70-71-70
|-2
|135
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|72-69-69-65
|-9
|50
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|21
|67-70-64-72
|-7
|41
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|20
|69-73-73-76
|+3
|98
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|16
|70-75-70-68
|+3
|115
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|15
|67-67-66-65
|-15
|125
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|34
|65-69-66-71
|-9
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|2
|67-64-69-66
|-18
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|66-70-68-70
|-6
|140
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|5
|72-69-70-69
|-8
|385
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|20
|70-67-71-67
|-9
|0
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|22
|71-70-67-70
|-10
|38
All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.