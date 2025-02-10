Maverick McNealy betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.453. He finished 16th in that event.

McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in November 2024 at The RSM Classic, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.774. He finished first in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy's best effort last season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 7.898 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.271, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.