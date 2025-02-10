PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Maverick McNealy betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Maverick McNealy of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 09, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    When he takes the course Feb. 13-16, Maverick McNealy will aim to build upon his last performance at The Genesis Invitational. In 2022, he shot 12-under and placed seventh at The Riviera Country Club.

    Latest odds for McNealy at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • McNealy's average finish has been seventh, and his average score 12-under, over his last two appearances at The Genesis Invitational.
    • McNealy finished seventh (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent go-round at The Genesis Invitational (in 2022).
    • With numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third), Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Matsuyama's average driving distance was 300 (23rd in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 25.75 putts per round (third).

    McNealy's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/17/2022768-68-67-69-12
    2/18/2021MC72-71+1

    McNealy's recent performances

    • McNealy has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments.
    • McNealy has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Maverick McNealy has averaged 306.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • McNealy has an average of 1.042 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, McNealy is averaging 3.502 Strokes Gained: Total.
    McNealy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McNealy had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.391 last season, which ranked 23rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (302.5 yards) ranked 77th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, McNealy ranked 118th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of -0.080, while he ranked 78th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 67.93%.
    • On the greens, McNealy delivered a 0.351 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 29th on TOUR, while he ranked 19th with a putts-per-round average of 28.29. He broke par 25.36% of the time (60th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance77302.5306.7
    Greens in Regulation %7867.93%71.94%
    Putts Per Round1928.2929.3
    Par Breakers6025.36%26.67%
    Bogey Avoidance2412.62%11.67%

    McNealy's best finishes

    • McNealy played 28 tournaments last season, picking up one win with two top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 21 times.
    • Last season McNealy's best performance came at The RSM Classic. He shot 16-under and took home the title (his only win last season).
    • McNealy compiled 808 points last season, which placed him 59th in the FedExCup standings.

    McNealy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.453. He finished 16th in that event.
    • McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in November 2024 at The RSM Classic, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.774. He finished first in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy's best effort last season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 7.898 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.271, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • McNealy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.922) at the 3M Open in July 2024. That ranked third in the field.

    McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee230.3910.855
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-0.0802.293
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green100.374-0.688
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting290.3511.042
    Average Strokes Gained: Total91.0373.502

    McNealy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1370-70-67-66-1154
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4170-70-67-70-713
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship967-68-68-72-13188
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-71-71-72-110
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5871-74-74-70+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-69--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4167-67-68-69-1312
    May 16-19PGA Championship2366-72-69-67-1080
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1770-72-70-66-245
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open774-65-66-65-1085
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4473-66-71-70-810
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC67-75E--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC71-81+10--
    July 25-283M Open370-66-63-70-15163
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4567-68-69-71-510
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1270-68-69-64-9237
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1669-70-67-64-14--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPW/D71+1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship669-66-67-69-17--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship1770-67-70-67-10--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic162-70-66-68-16--
    January 2-5The Sentry868-64-69-68-23155
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii4569-66-65-73-79
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open5270-73-73-77+57
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4068-71-73-68-818
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open970-68-63-69-1475

    All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.