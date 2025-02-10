Maverick McNealy betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
When he takes the course Feb. 13-16, Maverick McNealy will aim to build upon his last performance at The Genesis Invitational. In 2022, he shot 12-under and placed seventh at The Riviera Country Club.
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- McNealy's average finish has been seventh, and his average score 12-under, over his last two appearances at The Genesis Invitational.
- McNealy finished seventh (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent go-round at The Genesis Invitational (in 2022).
- With numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third), Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Matsuyama's average driving distance was 300 (23rd in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 25.75 putts per round (third).
McNealy's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/17/2022
|7
|68-68-67-69
|-12
|2/18/2021
|MC
|72-71
|+1
McNealy's recent performances
- McNealy has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments.
- McNealy has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Maverick McNealy has averaged 306.7 yards in his past five starts.
- McNealy has an average of 1.042 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, McNealy is averaging 3.502 Strokes Gained: Total.
McNealy's advanced stats and rankings
- McNealy had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.391 last season, which ranked 23rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (302.5 yards) ranked 77th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, McNealy ranked 118th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of -0.080, while he ranked 78th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 67.93%.
- On the greens, McNealy delivered a 0.351 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 29th on TOUR, while he ranked 19th with a putts-per-round average of 28.29. He broke par 25.36% of the time (60th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|77
|302.5
|306.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|78
|67.93%
|71.94%
|Putts Per Round
|19
|28.29
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|60
|25.36%
|26.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|24
|12.62%
|11.67%
McNealy's best finishes
- McNealy played 28 tournaments last season, picking up one win with two top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 21 times.
- Last season McNealy's best performance came at The RSM Classic. He shot 16-under and took home the title (his only win last season).
- McNealy compiled 808 points last season, which placed him 59th in the FedExCup standings.
McNealy's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.453. He finished 16th in that event.
- McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in November 2024 at The RSM Classic, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.774. He finished first in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy's best effort last season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 7.898 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.271, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- McNealy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.922) at the 3M Open in July 2024. That ranked third in the field.
McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|23
|0.391
|0.855
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.080
|2.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|10
|0.374
|-0.688
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.351
|1.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|9
|1.037
|3.502
McNealy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|70-70-67-66
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|70-70-67-70
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|9
|67-68-68-72
|-13
|188
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-71-71-72
|-1
|10
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|71-74-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-69
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|67-67-68-69
|-13
|12
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|23
|66-72-69-67
|-10
|80
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|70-72-70-66
|-2
|45
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|7
|74-65-66-65
|-10
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|73-66-71-70
|-8
|10
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-81
|+10
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|3
|70-66-63-70
|-15
|163
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-68-69-71
|-5
|10
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|12
|70-68-69-64
|-9
|237
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|16
|69-70-67-64
|-14
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|W/D
|71
|+1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|6
|69-66-67-69
|-17
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|17
|70-67-70-67
|-10
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|1
|62-70-66-68
|-16
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|8
|68-64-69-68
|-23
|155
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|45
|69-66-65-73
|-7
|9
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|52
|70-73-73-77
|+5
|7
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|40
|68-71-73-68
|-8
|18
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|9
|70-68-63-69
|-14
|75
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
