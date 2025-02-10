PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2D AGO

Min Woo Lee betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Min Woo Lee of Australia plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 09, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Min Woo Lee of Australia plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 09, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Min Woo Lee hits the links Feb. 13-16 in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines Golf Course after a 12th-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Lee at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • Lee has entered The Genesis Invitational once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of 5-over and missing the cut.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Hideki Matsuyama posted numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Matsuyama also posted numbers of 300 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 66.67% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 25.75 putts per round (third).

    Lee's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/17/2022MC77-70+5

    Lee's recent performances

    • Lee has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five events.
    • Lee has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Min Woo Lee has averaged 319.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lee is averaging -0.763 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Lee is averaging 4.195 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Lee .

    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.690 last season (fifth on TOUR). His average driving distance (314.8 yards) ranked seventh, while his 61.2% driving accuracy average ranked 109th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lee sported a -0.213 mark (139th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Lee's -0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 118th on TOUR last season, and his 29.11 putts-per-round average ranked 106th. He broke par 25.67% of the time (47th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance7314.8319.4
    Greens in Regulation %13765.40%70.83%
    Putts Per Round10629.1128.7
    Par Breakers4725.67%26.94%
    Bogey Avoidance16617.17%12.50%

    Lee's best finishes

    • Lee took part in 20 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 17 times.
    • Last season Lee put up his best performance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club. He shot 17-under and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
    • Lee collected 783 points last season, ranking 63rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Lee's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.500. He finished 24th in that tournament.
    • Lee put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 6.020.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best performance last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.272 (he finished second in that tournament).
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.223), which ranked 35th in the field.
    • Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.351) in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. That ranked second in the field.

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee50.6902.277
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green139-0.2130.936
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green680.1111.745
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting118-0.110-0.763
    Average Strokes Gained: Total560.4784.195

    Lee's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches267-70-66-67-14245
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4469-73-76-73+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5473-70-73-70-29
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2274-74-75-69+473
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2466-68-66-69-1533
    May 16-19PGA Championship2672-66-70-67-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-68-68-74-132
    June 13-16U.S. Open2173-69-72-71+585
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic268-68-66-69-17184
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open7367-70-70-75+23
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC71-80+9--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition2276-65-68-68-7--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-71E--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship2270-68-70-66-6140
    September 12-15Procore Championship3268-69-73-71-7--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2769-69-69-65-8--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1769-71-68-69-1160
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open1270-66-68-67-1361

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.