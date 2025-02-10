Min Woo Lee betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
Min Woo Lee hits the links Feb. 13-16 in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines Golf Course after a 12th-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open, which was his most recent tournament.
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- Lee has entered The Genesis Invitational once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of 5-over and missing the cut.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Hideki Matsuyama posted numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third).
- Matsuyama also posted numbers of 300 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 66.67% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 25.75 putts per round (third).
Lee's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/17/2022
|MC
|77-70
|+5
Lee's recent performances
- Lee has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five events.
- Lee has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Min Woo Lee has averaged 319.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lee is averaging -0.763 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Lee is averaging 4.195 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.690 last season (fifth on TOUR). His average driving distance (314.8 yards) ranked seventh, while his 61.2% driving accuracy average ranked 109th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lee sported a -0.213 mark (139th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Lee's -0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 118th on TOUR last season, and his 29.11 putts-per-round average ranked 106th. He broke par 25.67% of the time (47th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|7
|314.8
|319.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|137
|65.40%
|70.83%
|Putts Per Round
|106
|29.11
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|47
|25.67%
|26.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|166
|17.17%
|12.50%
Lee's best finishes
- Lee took part in 20 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 17 times.
- Last season Lee put up his best performance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club. He shot 17-under and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
- Lee collected 783 points last season, ranking 63rd in the FedExCup standings.
Lee's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.500. He finished 24th in that tournament.
- Lee put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 6.020.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best performance last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.272 (he finished second in that tournament).
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.223), which ranked 35th in the field.
- Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.351) in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. That ranked second in the field.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|5
|0.690
|2.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|139
|-0.213
|0.936
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|68
|0.111
|1.745
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.110
|-0.763
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|56
|0.478
|4.195
Lee's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|2
|67-70-66-67
|-14
|245
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|69-73-76-73
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|73-70-73-70
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|74-74-75-69
|+4
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|66-68-66-69
|-15
|33
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|72-66-70-67
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-68-68-74
|-1
|32
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|73-69-72-71
|+5
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|68-68-66-69
|-17
|184
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|73
|67-70-70-75
|+2
|3
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-80
|+9
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|22
|76-65-68-68
|-7
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|70-68-70-66
|-6
|140
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|32
|68-69-73-71
|-7
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|27
|69-69-69-65
|-8
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|17
|69-71-68-69
|-11
|60
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|70-66-68-67
|-13
|61
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
