Min Woo Lee betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.500. He finished 24th in that tournament.

Lee put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 6.020.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best performance last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.272 (he finished second in that tournament).

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.223), which ranked 35th in the field.