Stephan Jaeger betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Jaeger has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Jaeger has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has finished with an average score of -13 those three times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Stephan Jaeger has averaged 308.4 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Jaeger is averaging 1.390 Strokes Gained: Putting.