PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Stephan Jaeger betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Stephan Jaeger during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

Stephan Jaeger during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

    Stephan Jaeger enters play Feb. 13-16 in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club following a 40th-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Jaeger at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • Over his last three trips to The Genesis Invitational, Jaeger has an average score of 2-over, with an average finish of 55th.
    • Jaeger finished 40th (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent go-round at The Genesis Invitational (in 2023).
    • With numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third), Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Matsuyama posted an average driving distance of 300 (23rd in field), hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 25.75 putts per round (third).

    Jaeger's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/16/20234068-71-71-72-2
    2/14/20197071-71-72-76+6

    Jaeger's recent performances

    • Jaeger has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Jaeger has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -13 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Stephan Jaeger has averaged 308.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Jaeger is averaging 1.390 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Jaeger is averaging 0.528 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Jaeger .

    Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Jaeger delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.309 last season (32nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (310.3 yards) ranked 21st, while his 62.2% driving accuracy average ranked 93rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Jaeger ranked 120th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of -0.086, while he ranked 123rd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 66.03%.
    • On the greens, Jaeger's 0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 99th last season, and his 28.76 putts-per-round average ranked 60th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance21310.3308.4
    Greens in Regulation %12366.03%69.79%
    Putts Per Round6028.7629.4
    Par Breakers4125.81%26.74%
    Bogey Avoidance13515.47%14.58%

    Jaeger's best finishes

    • Jaeger, who took part in 26 tournaments last season, secured one win with four top-five finishes.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 18 times (69.2%).
    • Last season Jaeger's best performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he took home the title with a score of 12-under.
    • Jaeger placed 33rd in the FedExCup standings with 1207 points last season.

    Jaeger's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.521. He finished 20th in that tournament.
    • Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 4.493 mark ranked eighth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best performance last season was at the RBC Heritage, where his 4.278 mark ranked third in the field.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Jaeger delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.398, which was his best last season. That ranked third in the field.
    • Jaeger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.125) at the Black Desert Championship (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.

    Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee320.309-0.890
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.0860.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green540.159-0.030
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting990.0101.390
    Average Strokes Gained: Total610.3920.528

    Jaeger's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta368-68-69-65-14145
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4472-67-76-76+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open169-66-66-67-12500
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-80+10--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1867-68-67-73-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2066-68-66-68-1642
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2173-65-71-75E90
    May 16-19PGA Championship7670-71-70-78+55
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    June 13-16U.S. Open2170-70-73-72+585
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3171-67-65-67-1035
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-70+1--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC74-79+11--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition2671-64-72-72-5--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4070-70-67-70-354
    August 22-25BMW Championship3976-69-73-72+266
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2368-67-68-69-16--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship265-63-68-68-20--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-78+4--
    January 2-5The Sentry3672-67-71-67-1523
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii368-68-62-67-15163
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-76+3--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4068-72-73-67-818

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.