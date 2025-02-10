Stephan Jaeger betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
Stephan Jaeger during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images
Stephan Jaeger enters play Feb. 13-16 in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club following a 40th-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am his last time in competition.
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- Over his last three trips to The Genesis Invitational, Jaeger has an average score of 2-over, with an average finish of 55th.
- Jaeger finished 40th (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent go-round at The Genesis Invitational (in 2023).
- With numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third), Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Matsuyama posted an average driving distance of 300 (23rd in field), hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 25.75 putts per round (third).
Jaeger's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/16/2023
|40
|68-71-71-72
|-2
|2/14/2019
|70
|71-71-72-76
|+6
Jaeger's recent performances
- Jaeger has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Jaeger has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -13 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Stephan Jaeger has averaged 308.4 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Jaeger is averaging 1.390 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Jaeger is averaging 0.528 Strokes Gained: Total.
Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings
- Jaeger delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.309 last season (32nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (310.3 yards) ranked 21st, while his 62.2% driving accuracy average ranked 93rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Jaeger ranked 120th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of -0.086, while he ranked 123rd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 66.03%.
- On the greens, Jaeger's 0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 99th last season, and his 28.76 putts-per-round average ranked 60th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|21
|310.3
|308.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|123
|66.03%
|69.79%
|Putts Per Round
|60
|28.76
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|41
|25.81%
|26.74%
|Bogey Avoidance
|135
|15.47%
|14.58%
Jaeger's best finishes
- Jaeger, who took part in 26 tournaments last season, secured one win with four top-five finishes.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 18 times (69.2%).
- Last season Jaeger's best performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he took home the title with a score of 12-under.
- Jaeger placed 33rd in the FedExCup standings with 1207 points last season.
Jaeger's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.521. He finished 20th in that tournament.
- Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 4.493 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best performance last season was at the RBC Heritage, where his 4.278 mark ranked third in the field.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Jaeger delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.398, which was his best last season. That ranked third in the field.
- Jaeger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.125) at the Black Desert Championship (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.309
|-0.890
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.086
|0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|54
|0.159
|-0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|99
|0.010
|1.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|61
|0.392
|0.528
Jaeger's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|68-68-69-65
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|72-67-76-76
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|1
|69-66-66-67
|-12
|500
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-80
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|67-68-67-73
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|66-68-66-68
|-16
|42
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|73-65-71-75
|E
|90
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|76
|70-71-70-78
|+5
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|70-70-73-72
|+5
|85
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|71-67-65-67
|-10
|35
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-79
|+11
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|26
|71-64-72-72
|-5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|70-70-67-70
|-3
|54
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|39
|76-69-73-72
|+2
|66
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|23
|68-67-68-69
|-16
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|2
|65-63-68-68
|-20
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-78
|+4
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|36
|72-67-71-67
|-15
|23
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|3
|68-68-62-67
|-15
|163
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|40
|68-72-73-67
|-8
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.