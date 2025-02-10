Tom Kim betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Kim has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Kim has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Tom Kim has averaged 318.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

Kim is averaging 0.569 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.