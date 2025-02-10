PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Tom Kim betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Tom Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the eighth tee during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 09, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    After he finished 24th in this tournament in 2024, Tom Kim has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational in San Diego Feb. 13-16.

    Latest odds for Kim at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • Over his last two trips to The Genesis Invitational, Kim has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 35th.
    • In 2024, Kim finished 24th (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational.
    • When Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, he had 1.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 2.038 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 SG: Putting (third).
    • Matsuyama also posted numbers of 300 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 66.67% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 25.75 putts per round (third).

    Kim's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/15/20242469-69-72-69-5
    2/16/20234571-70-71-71-1

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Kim has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Tom Kim has averaged 318.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim is averaging 0.569 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim is averaging 2.143 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.132 last season (74th on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.0 yards) ranked 111th, while his 68.4% driving accuracy average ranked 22nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim ranked 49th on TOUR with a mark of 0.263.
    • On the greens, Kim's -0.081 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 114th last season, and his 28.80 putts-per-round average ranked 64th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance111299.0318.5
    Greens in Regulation %11766.17%60.19%
    Putts Per Round6428.8028.9
    Par Breakers1427.50%20.68%
    Bogey Avoidance14816.17%10.49%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim participated in 26 tournaments last season, earning four top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 21 times (80.8%).
    • Last season Kim's best performance came when he shot 30-under and finished second at the Travelers Championship.
    • With 1051 points last season, Kim finished 43rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Travelers Championship (June 2024), ranking sixth in the field at 3.730.
    • Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking seventh in the field at 5.429. In that tournament, he finished 17th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance last season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.967.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.555). That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee740.1320.099
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.2631.845
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green860.057-0.369
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.0810.569
    Average Strokes Gained: Total640.3712.143

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-69-72-69-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6268-68-70-76-25
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5273-74-70-77+612
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-78+7--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3072-78-77-66+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1869-66-69-71-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5269-67-69-69-106
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4773-69-73-76+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship2666-71-68-70-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-68-68-74-132
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open470-68-65-64-13123
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4370-75-78-74+918
    June 13-16U.S. Open2671-68-71-76+658
    June 20-23Travelers Championship262-65-65-66-30400
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-68-3--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1569-66-69-64-1250
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-77+11--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition866-68-69-68-13--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5071-64-73-71-127
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-72-1--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge274-65-62-68-19--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational262-64-64E--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii6568-65-74-69-44
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC73-69-68-6--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am769-65-68-70-16213
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open4467-66-72-73-611

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.