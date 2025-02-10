Tom Kim betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Tom Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the eighth tee during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 09, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
After he finished 24th in this tournament in 2024, Tom Kim has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational in San Diego Feb. 13-16.
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- Over his last two trips to The Genesis Invitational, Kim has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 35th.
- In 2024, Kim finished 24th (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational.
- When Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, he had 1.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 2.038 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 SG: Putting (third).
- Matsuyama also posted numbers of 300 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 66.67% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 25.75 putts per round (third).
Kim's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/15/2024
|24
|69-69-72-69
|-5
|2/16/2023
|45
|71-70-71-71
|-1
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Kim has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Tom Kim has averaged 318.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kim is averaging 0.569 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim is averaging 2.143 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.132 last season (74th on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.0 yards) ranked 111th, while his 68.4% driving accuracy average ranked 22nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim ranked 49th on TOUR with a mark of 0.263.
- On the greens, Kim's -0.081 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 114th last season, and his 28.80 putts-per-round average ranked 64th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|111
|299.0
|318.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|117
|66.17%
|60.19%
|Putts Per Round
|64
|28.80
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|14
|27.50%
|20.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|148
|16.17%
|10.49%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim participated in 26 tournaments last season, earning four top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 21 times (80.8%).
- Last season Kim's best performance came when he shot 30-under and finished second at the Travelers Championship.
- With 1051 points last season, Kim finished 43rd in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Travelers Championship (June 2024), ranking sixth in the field at 3.730.
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking seventh in the field at 5.429. In that tournament, he finished 17th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance last season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.967.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.555). That ranked fifth in the field.
- Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.132
|0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.263
|1.845
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|86
|0.057
|-0.369
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.081
|0.569
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.371
|2.143
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-69-72-69
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|62
|68-68-70-76
|-2
|5
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|73-74-70-77
|+6
|12
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|72-78-77-66
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|69-66-69-71
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|69-67-69-69
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|73-69-73-76
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|66-71-68-70
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-68-68-74
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|4
|70-68-65-64
|-13
|123
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|43
|70-75-78-74
|+9
|18
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|26
|71-68-71-76
|+6
|58
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|2
|62-65-65-66
|-30
|400
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|15
|69-66-69-64
|-12
|50
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|8
|66-68-69-68
|-13
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|71-64-73-71
|-1
|27
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|2
|74-65-62-68
|-19
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|2
|62-64-64
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|65
|68-65-74-69
|-4
|4
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|73-69-68
|-6
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|7
|69-65-68-70
|-16
|213
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|44
|67-66-72-73
|-6
|11
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.