Byeong Hun An betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

In his last five appearances, An has an average finish of 37th.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.

Over his last five tournaments, An has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five events.

Off the tee, Byeong Hun An has averaged 316.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, An is averaging -2.124 Strokes Gained: Putting.