5H AGO

Byeong Hun An betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Byeong Hun An enters The Genesis Invitational with a fresh mindset. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Byeong Hun An placed 16th in The Genesis Invitational in 2024, shooting a 7-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Feb. 13-16 in San Diego at The Riviera Country Club .

    Latest odds for An at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • Over his last two trips to The Genesis Invitational, An has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 36th.
    • An last participated in The Genesis Invitational in 2024, finishing 16th with a score of 7-under.
    • With numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third), Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024.
    • Matsuyama's average driving distance was 300 (23rd in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 25.75 putts per round (third) en route to his win last year.

    An's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/15/20241667-72-70-68-7

    An's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, An has an average finish of 37th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, An has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Byeong Hun An has averaged 316.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, An is averaging -2.124 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, An has an average of -1.646 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on An .

    An's advanced stats and rankings

    • An had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.404 last season, which ranked 22nd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (317.1 yards) ranked third.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, An ranked 70th on TOUR with a mark of 0.181.
    • On the greens, An's -0.079 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 113th on TOUR last season, and his 28.68 putts-per-round average ranked 50th. He broke par 25.63% of the time (48th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance3317.1316.1
    Greens in Regulation %8867.63%71.30%
    Putts Per Round5028.6829.5
    Par Breakers4825.63%22.53%
    Bogey Avoidance10414.67%8.33%

    An's best finishes

    • An last season took part in 22 tournaments, earning four top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
    • Last season An's best performance came at the Wells Fargo Championship. He shot 9-under and finished third in that event.
    • An collected 1755 points last season, placing 12th in the FedExCup standings.

    An's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season An posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.516.
    • An delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 3.719.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An's best effort last season was in August 2024 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.065. He finished 33rd in that event.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, An recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.988, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished third in that event).
    • An recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.926) in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship. That ranked third in the field.

    An's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee220.4041.808
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.181-1.501
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green104-0.0060.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting113-0.079-2.124
    Average Strokes Gained: Total500.499-1.646

    An's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1667-72-70-68-7115
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2167-71-71-65-1037
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard871-69-76-68-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-80+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-75+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1670-73-72-75+2113
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6768-66-72-80+27
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson466-67-66-65-20109
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship370-68-71-66-9350
    May 16-19PGA Championship4371-67-72-68-615
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2271-73-73-75+480
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-78+12--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC65-73-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship1375-71-68-71+1135
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition2472-68-66-72-6--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3369-70-68-69-480
    August 22-25BMW Championship1372-69-71-71-5204
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2169-71-69-69-60
    January 2-5The Sentry3270-70-69-67-1627
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-66-2--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2271-69-72-66-1038
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open7368-70-76-72+23

    All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.