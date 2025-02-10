Byeong Hun An betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
Byeong Hun An enters The Genesis Invitational with a fresh mindset. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Byeong Hun An placed 16th in The Genesis Invitational in 2024, shooting a 7-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Feb. 13-16 in San Diego at The Riviera Country Club .
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- Over his last two trips to The Genesis Invitational, An has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 36th.
- An last participated in The Genesis Invitational in 2024, finishing 16th with a score of 7-under.
- With numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third), Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024.
- Matsuyama's average driving distance was 300 (23rd in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 25.75 putts per round (third) en route to his win last year.
An's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/15/2024
|16
|67-72-70-68
|-7
An's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, An has an average finish of 37th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, An has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Byeong Hun An has averaged 316.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, An is averaging -2.124 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, An has an average of -1.646 in his past five tournaments.
An's advanced stats and rankings
- An had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.404 last season, which ranked 22nd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (317.1 yards) ranked third.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, An ranked 70th on TOUR with a mark of 0.181.
- On the greens, An's -0.079 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 113th on TOUR last season, and his 28.68 putts-per-round average ranked 50th. He broke par 25.63% of the time (48th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|3
|317.1
|316.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|88
|67.63%
|71.30%
|Putts Per Round
|50
|28.68
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|48
|25.63%
|22.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|104
|14.67%
|8.33%
An's best finishes
- An last season took part in 22 tournaments, earning four top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
- Last season An's best performance came at the Wells Fargo Championship. He shot 9-under and finished third in that event.
- An collected 1755 points last season, placing 12th in the FedExCup standings.
An's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season An posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.516.
- An delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 3.719.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An's best effort last season was in August 2024 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.065. He finished 33rd in that event.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, An recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.988, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished third in that event).
- An recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.926) in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship. That ranked third in the field.
An's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.404
|1.808
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.181
|-1.501
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|104
|-0.006
|0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.079
|-2.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.499
|-1.646
An's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|67-72-70-68
|-7
|115
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-71-71-65
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-69-76-68
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-80
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|70-73-72-75
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|67
|68-66-72-80
|+2
|7
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|66-67-66-65
|-20
|109
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|3
|70-68-71-66
|-9
|350
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-67-72-68
|-6
|15
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|71-73-73-75
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-78
|+12
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|65-73
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|13
|75-71-68-71
|+1
|135
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|24
|72-68-66-72
|-6
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|69-70-68-69
|-4
|80
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|72-69-71-71
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|21
|69-71-69-69
|-6
|0
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|32
|70-70-69-67
|-16
|27
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|22
|71-69-72-66
|-10
|38
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|73
|68-70-76-72
|+2
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
