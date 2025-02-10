Daniel Berger betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Berger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.713 (he finished seventh in that event).

Berger's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.326. He finished 36th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Berger's best effort last season was in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.916. He missed the cut in that event.

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Berger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.671). That ranked 18th in the field.