Daniel Berger betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Daniel Berger enters play Feb. 13-16 in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club after a second-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open, which was his most recent tournament.
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: TTorrey Pines Golf Course (South)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- Berger missed the cut in his only recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational in 2018.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third).
- Matsuyama also posted numbers of 300 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 66.67% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 25.75 putts per round (third).
Berger's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Berger has finished in the top five once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Berger has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those three times he's made the cut.
- Daniel Berger has averaged 314.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Berger has an average of -0.555 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Berger is averaging 3.050 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Berger's advanced stats and rankings
- Berger put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.385 last season (24th on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.1 yards) ranked 118th, while his 70.4% driving accuracy average ranked 11th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Berger ranked 62nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.218.
- On the greens, Berger delivered a -0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 163rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 166th with a putts-per-round average of 29.74, and he ranked 74th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|118
|298.1
|314.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|12
|71.20%
|54.81%
|Putts Per Round
|166
|29.74
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|74
|25.00%
|18.52%
|Bogey Avoidance
|88
|14.25%
|8.15%
Berger's best finishes
- Berger teed off in 27 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 16 occasions.
- Last season Berger's best performance came when he shot 15-under and finished second at The RSM Classic.
- Berger placed 140th in the FedExCup standings with 221 points last season.
Berger's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Berger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.713 (he finished seventh in that event).
- Berger's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.326. He finished 36th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Berger's best effort last season was in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.916. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Berger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.671). That ranked 18th in the field.
- Berger posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (which ranked him seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished seventh.
Berger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|24
|0.385
|1.680
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.218
|0.804
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|75
|0.087
|1.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|163
|-0.404
|-0.555
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.287
|3.050
Berger's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|70-70-69-69
|-2
|9
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|70-70-73-69
|-6
|5
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-73
|-7
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|67-67-67-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|36
|70-69-70-67
|-8
|12
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|69-70-71-72
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-76
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|73-70-73-69
|+5
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-66
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|68-68-68-71
|-5
|10
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|7
|65-65-71-67
|-20
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|35
|72-65-65-70
|-12
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|39
|67-67-70-70
|-10
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|20
|74-66-64-70
|-14
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|62
|73-67-70-73
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|2
|71-66-63-67
|-15
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|13
|63-70-67
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|21
|68-67-65-73
|-15
|37
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|2
|68-66-66-67
|-17
|245
All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
