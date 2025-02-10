PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Tom Hoge betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Hoge of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Hoge of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Tom Hoge looks to improve upon his eighth-place finish in 2024's tournament when he hits the links in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 13-16.

    Latest odds for Hoge at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • Over his last six trips to The Genesis Invitational, Hoge has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 32nd.
    • Hoge last played at The Genesis Invitational in 2024, finishing eighth with a score of 11-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third).
    • En route to his victory last year, Matsuyama posted an average driving distance of 300 (23rd in field), hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 25.75 putts per round (third).

    Hoge's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/15/2024866-70-70-67-11
    2/16/20231467-71-68-71-7
    2/17/2022MC74-71+3
    2/18/20215272-69-73-72+2
    2/14/2019MC74-72+4

    Hoge's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Hoge has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Hoge has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 14-under across his last five events.
    • Tom Hoge has averaged 296.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoge has an average of 0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hoge is averaging 0.962 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hoge .

    Hoge's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoge's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.062 last season ranked 120th on TOUR, and his 60.7% driving accuracy average ranked 114th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hoge ranked fourth on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.754, while he ranked 87th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 67.66%.
    • On the greens, Hoge's 0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 93rd last season, and his 28.66 putts-per-round average ranked 48th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance134296.2296.8
    Greens in Regulation %8767.66%69.44%
    Putts Per Round4828.6628.2
    Par Breakers5525.58%26.23%
    Bogey Avoidance9914.58%10.49%

    Hoge's best finishes

    • Hoge participated in 30 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 30 tournaments, he had a 80% success rate in terms of making the cut (24 cuts made).
    • Last season Hoge's best performance came at the Travelers Championship, where he shot 20-under and finished third.
    • With 1411 points last season, Hoge ranked 21st in the FedExCup standings.

    Hoge's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.921.
    • Hoge delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Travelers Championship (June 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.424.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge's best effort last season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.315.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.257, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
    • Hoge recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.514) at the Travelers Championship in June 2024. That ranked third in the field.

    Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120-0.062-2.378
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green40.7542.640
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green160-0.2470.630
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting930.0370.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Total520.4830.962

    Hoge's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational866-70-70-67-11225
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2870-69-68-68-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1272-71-69-73-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5467-69-75-75-29
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1471-66-68-67-855
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1867-64-70-74-988
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4168-67-69-67-1312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3870-73-72-73+421
    May 16-19PGA Championship2366-73-68-67-1080
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1771-69-71-67-245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4572-74-77-75+1015
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship369-63-66-62-20338
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship7274-70-74-80+145
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4670-69-73-66-239
    August 22-25BMW Championship1372-68-71-72-5204
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2969-68-76-74+30
    September 12-15Procore Championship769-68-71-68-12--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC72-72+2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5671-68-67-72-2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship4569-67-68-75-9--
    January 2-5The Sentry864-68-68-69-23155
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii4564-71-69-69-79
    January 16-19The American Express2969-69-68-68-1427
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1768-70-71-68-1160
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC78-73+9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.