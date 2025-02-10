Tom Hoge betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.921.

Hoge delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Travelers Championship (June 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.424.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge's best effort last season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.315.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.257, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 14th in that event.