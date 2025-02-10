Tom Hoge betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Hoge of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Tom Hoge looks to improve upon his eighth-place finish in 2024's tournament when he hits the links in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 13-16.
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- Over his last six trips to The Genesis Invitational, Hoge has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 32nd.
- Hoge last played at The Genesis Invitational in 2024, finishing eighth with a score of 11-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Matsuyama posted an average driving distance of 300 (23rd in field), hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 25.75 putts per round (third).
Hoge's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/15/2024
|8
|66-70-70-67
|-11
|2/16/2023
|14
|67-71-68-71
|-7
|2/17/2022
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|2/18/2021
|52
|72-69-73-72
|+2
|2/14/2019
|MC
|74-72
|+4
Hoge's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Hoge has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Hoge has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 14-under across his last five events.
- Tom Hoge has averaged 296.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hoge has an average of 0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hoge is averaging 0.962 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hoge's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoge's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.062 last season ranked 120th on TOUR, and his 60.7% driving accuracy average ranked 114th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hoge ranked fourth on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.754, while he ranked 87th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 67.66%.
- On the greens, Hoge's 0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 93rd last season, and his 28.66 putts-per-round average ranked 48th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|134
|296.2
|296.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|87
|67.66%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|48
|28.66
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|55
|25.58%
|26.23%
|Bogey Avoidance
|99
|14.58%
|10.49%
Hoge's best finishes
- Hoge participated in 30 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 30 tournaments, he had a 80% success rate in terms of making the cut (24 cuts made).
- Last season Hoge's best performance came at the Travelers Championship, where he shot 20-under and finished third.
- With 1411 points last season, Hoge ranked 21st in the FedExCup standings.
Hoge's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.921.
- Hoge delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Travelers Championship (June 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.424.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge's best effort last season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.315.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.257, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
- Hoge recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.514) at the Travelers Championship in June 2024. That ranked third in the field.
Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.062
|-2.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|4
|0.754
|2.640
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|160
|-0.247
|0.630
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|0.037
|0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.483
|0.962
Hoge's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|8
|66-70-70-67
|-11
|225
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|70-69-68-68
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|72-71-69-73
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|67-69-75-75
|-2
|9
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|71-66-68-67
|-8
|55
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|67-64-70-74
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|68-67-69-67
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|70-73-72-73
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|23
|66-73-68-67
|-10
|80
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|71-69-71-67
|-2
|45
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|72-74-77-75
|+10
|15
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|3
|69-63-66-62
|-20
|338
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|72
|74-70-74-80
|+14
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|46
|70-69-73-66
|-2
|39
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|72-68-71-72
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|29
|69-68-76-74
|+3
|0
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|7
|69-68-71-68
|-12
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|56
|71-68-67-72
|-2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|69-67-68-75
|-9
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|8
|64-68-68-69
|-23
|155
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|45
|64-71-69-69
|-7
|9
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|29
|69-69-68-68
|-14
|27
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|17
|68-70-71-68
|-11
|60
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|78-73
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
