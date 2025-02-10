Tiger Woods betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 22: Tiger Woods of the United States walks from the 14th tee during the second round of the PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 22, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
Editor's Note: Tiger Woods has withdrawn from The Genesis Invitational
Tiger Woods looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club when he tees off in San Diego for the 2025 The Genesis Invitational .
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- In his last five appearances at The Genesis Invitational, Woods has an average finish of 43rd, and an average score of 1-over.
- Woods withdrew in his most recent go-round at The Genesis Invitational in 2024.
- When Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, he had 1.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 2.038 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 SG: Putting (third).
- In addition, Matsuyama's average driving distance was 300 (23rd in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 25.75 putts per round (third).
Woods' recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/15/2024
|W/D
|72
|+1
|2/16/2023
|45
|69-74-67-73
|-1
|2/13/2020
|68
|69-73-76-77
|+11
|2/14/2019
|15
|70-71-65-72
|-6
Woods' recent performances
- In his last five events, Woods finished outside the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Woods has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- He finished 16-over relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Tiger Woods has averaged 298.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Woods is averaging -0.742 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Woods is averaging -3.111 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Woods' advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|295.8
|298.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|49.49%
|49.49%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.36
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|13.13%
|13.13%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|26.26%
|26.26%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Woods' best finishes
- Woods took part in five tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those five events, he made the cut one time.
- Last season Woods' best performance came at the Masters Tournament, where he shot 16-over and finished 60th.
- With 8 points last season, Woods finished 223rd in the FedExCup standings.
Woods' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.659
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.531
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.497
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.742
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.111
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Woods' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|W/D
|72
|+1
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|60
|73-72-82-77
|+16
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-77
|+14
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Woods as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
