Tiger Woods betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

In his last five events, Woods finished outside the top 20.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Woods has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.

He finished 16-over relative to par the only time he made the cut.

Tiger Woods has averaged 298.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Woods is averaging -0.742 Strokes Gained: Putting.