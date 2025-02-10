Akshay Bhatia betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.270 (he finished first in that tournament).

Bhatia put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 8.178. In that event, he finished first.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia's best effort last season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.346.

At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Bhatia recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.895, which was his best last season. That ranked fifth in the field.