Akshay Bhatia betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

In his most recent tournament at the WM Phoenix Open, Akshay Bhatia finished the weekend at 8-under, good for a 32nd-place finish. He competes in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational Feb. 13-16 looking for an improved score.
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- Bhatia is competing at The Genesis Invitational for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third), Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Matsuyama's average driving distance was 300.0 (23rd in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 25.75 putts per round (third).
Bhatia's recent performances
- Bhatia has finished in the top five twice over his last five appearances.
- Bhatia has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those five times he's made the cut.
- Akshay Bhatia has averaged 288.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Bhatia is averaging 2.715 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bhatia is averaging 1.414 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings
- Bhatia posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.188 (59th) last season, while his average driving distance of 299.8 yards ranked 104th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Bhatia ranked 48th on TOUR with a mark of 0.264.
- On the greens, Bhatia's 0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 33rd on TOUR last season, and his 28.53 putts-per-round average ranked 35th. He broke par 24.74% of the time (78th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|104
|299.8
|288.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|124
|66.02%
|45.61%
|Putts Per Round
|35
|28.53
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|78
|24.74%
|23.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|78
|14.02%
|8.48%
Bhatia's best finishes
- Bhatia last season participated in 28 tournaments, picking up one win with five top-five finishes.
- In those 28 tournaments, he had a 71.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (20 cuts made).
- Last season Bhatia's best performance came at the Valero Texas Open. He shot 39-under and won the title (his only win last season).
- Bhatia's 1610 points last season placed him 15th in the FedExCup standings.
Bhatia's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.270 (he finished first in that tournament).
- Bhatia put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 8.178. In that event, he finished first.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia's best effort last season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.346.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Bhatia recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.895, which was his best last season. That ranked fifth in the field.
- Bhatia posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (21.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.188
|0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.264
|0.802
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|119
|-0.048
|-2.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.345
|2.715
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|0.748
|1.414
Bhatia's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|74-68-70-68
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|67-68-67-69
|-9
|65
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|1
|63-70-68-67
|-39
|500
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|72-75-74-73
|+6
|24
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|71-67-69-68
|-9
|88
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|42
|74-70-71-74
|+5
|19
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|60
|69-69-74-69
|+1
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|69-72-75-76
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|16
|68-71-73-71
|+3
|115
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|5
|64-65-64-69
|-18
|263
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|64-67-68-72
|-17
|184
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|64
|70-69-67-76
|-2
|4
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|12
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|237
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|45
|72-68-76-77
|+5
|44
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|26
|70-69-71-71
|-3
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|4
|67-66-71-69
|-15
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|3
|59-68-64
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|32
|71-72-67-66
|-16
|27
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|22
|69-69-72-68
|-10
|38
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|32
|66-70-69-71
|-8
|23
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
