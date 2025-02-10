PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Akshay Bhatia betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 08: Akshay Bhatia of the United States lines up a putt on the tenth green during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 08, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    In his most recent tournament at the WM Phoenix Open, Akshay Bhatia finished the weekend at 8-under, good for a 32nd-place finish. He competes in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational Feb. 13-16 looking for an improved score.

    Latest odds for Bhatia at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • Bhatia is competing at The Genesis Invitational for the first time in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third), Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Matsuyama's average driving distance was 300.0 (23rd in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 25.75 putts per round (third).

    Bhatia's recent performances

    • Bhatia has finished in the top five twice over his last five appearances.
    • Bhatia has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -10 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Akshay Bhatia has averaged 288.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Bhatia is averaging 2.715 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bhatia is averaging 1.414 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bhatia posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.188 (59th) last season, while his average driving distance of 299.8 yards ranked 104th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Bhatia ranked 48th on TOUR with a mark of 0.264.
    • On the greens, Bhatia's 0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 33rd on TOUR last season, and his 28.53 putts-per-round average ranked 35th. He broke par 24.74% of the time (78th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance104299.8288.0
    Greens in Regulation %12466.02%45.61%
    Putts Per Round3528.5328.7
    Par Breakers7824.74%23.39%
    Bogey Avoidance7814.02%8.48%

    Bhatia's best finishes

    • Bhatia last season participated in 28 tournaments, picking up one win with five top-five finishes.
    • In those 28 tournaments, he had a 71.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (20 cuts made).
    • Last season Bhatia's best performance came at the Valero Texas Open. He shot 39-under and won the title (his only win last season).
    • Bhatia's 1610 points last season placed him 15th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bhatia's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.270 (he finished first in that tournament).
    • Bhatia put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 8.178. In that event, he finished first.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia's best effort last season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.346.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Bhatia recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.895, which was his best last season. That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Bhatia posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (21.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.1880.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.2640.802
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green119-0.048-2.253
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting330.3452.715
    Average Strokes Gained: Total270.7481.414

    Bhatia's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-74+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1774-68-70-68-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1167-68-67-69-965
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open163-70-68-67-39500
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3572-75-74-73+624
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1871-67-69-68-988
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4274-70-71-74+519
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-72+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6069-69-74-69+15
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2269-72-75-76+480
    June 13-16U.S. Open1668-71-73-71+3115
    June 20-23Travelers Championship564-65-64-69-18263
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic264-67-68-72-17184
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-73+7--
    July 25-283M Open6470-69-67-76-24
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1269-68-66-68-9237
    August 22-25BMW Championship4572-68-76-77+544
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2670-69-71-71-30
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge467-66-71-69-15--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational359-68-64E--
    January 2-5The Sentry3271-72-67-66-1627
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2269-69-72-68-1038
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open3266-70-69-71-823

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.