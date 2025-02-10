Thomas Detry betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Thomas Detry of Belgium plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 09, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Thomas Detry enters the 2025 The Genesis Invitational after shooting 24-under to win the WM Phoenix Open in his most recent tournament.
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- Detry finished 33rd (with a score of 3-under) in his lone appearance at The Genesis Invitational in recent years (in 2023).
- With numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third), Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Matsuyama posted an average driving distance of 300 (23rd in field), hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 25.75 putts per round (third).
Detry's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/16/2023
|33
|71-67-73-70
|-3
Detry's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Detry has one win and two top-five finishes.
- Over his last five appearances, Detry has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
- Thomas Detry has averaged 307.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Detry is averaging 3.210 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Detry has an average of 5.812 in his past five tournaments.
Detry's advanced stats and rankings
- Detry's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.120 last season ranked 78th on TOUR, and his 59% driving accuracy average ranked 141st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Detry ranked 137th on TOUR with a mark of -0.196.
- On the greens, Detry's 0.532 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 10th last season, and his 28.07 putts-per-round average ranked 11th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|67
|303.3
|307.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|166
|63.35%
|72.78%
|Putts Per Round
|11
|28.07
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|5
|28.36%
|27.50%
|Bogey Avoidance
|162
|16.83%
|10.28%
Detry's best finishes
- Detry participated in 22 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and earning five top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
- Last season Detry put up his best performance at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished first with a score of 24-under (zero shots back of the winner).
- Detry ranked 34th in the FedExCup standings with 1202 points last season.
Detry's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Detry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 3.809 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.
- Detry's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 2.117.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry's best performance last season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.702. He finished second in that tournament.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Detry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.285, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 28th in that event.
- Detry recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked second in the field.
Detry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|78
|0.120
|2.405
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.196
|0.348
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|151
|-0.226
|-0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|0.532
|3.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|0.231
|5.812
Detry's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|78-69
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-80
|+11
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|62
|71-72-74-70
|-1
|8
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|69-71-69-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|70-64-67-68
|-11
|167
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|68-68-67-73
|-8
|50
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|62-71-64-69
|-22
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|4
|66-67-70-66
|-15
|313
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|69-71-71-73
|+4
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|72-76-71-77
|+8
|19
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|14
|69-67-76-70
|+2
|130
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|69-68-69-70
|-4
|9
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|26
|64-69-69-68
|-10
|29
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|9
|71-63-69-69
|-12
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|46
|74-68-71-65
|-2
|39
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|31
|72-70-72-74
|E
|103
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|5
|67-65-65-71
|-24
|267
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|53
|67-68-71-68
|-6
|6
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|15
|71-71-71-74
|-1
|46
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|48
|69-70-72-70
|-7
|13
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|1
|66-64-65-65
|-24
|500
All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
