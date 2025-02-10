Thomas Detry betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Detry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 3.809 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.

Detry's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 2.117.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry's best performance last season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.702. He finished second in that tournament.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Detry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.285, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 28th in that event.