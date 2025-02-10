PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Thomas Detry betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Thomas Detry of Belgium plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 09, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Thomas Detry enters the 2025 The Genesis Invitational after shooting 24-under to win the WM Phoenix Open in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Detry at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • Detry finished 33rd (with a score of 3-under) in his lone appearance at The Genesis Invitational in recent years (in 2023).
    • With numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third), Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Matsuyama posted an average driving distance of 300 (23rd in field), hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 25.75 putts per round (third).

    Detry's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/16/20233371-67-73-70-3

    Detry's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Detry has one win and two top-five finishes.
    • Over his last five appearances, Detry has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
    • Thomas Detry has averaged 307.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Detry is averaging 3.210 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Detry has an average of 5.812 in his past five tournaments.
    Detry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Detry's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.120 last season ranked 78th on TOUR, and his 59% driving accuracy average ranked 141st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Detry ranked 137th on TOUR with a mark of -0.196.
    • On the greens, Detry's 0.532 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 10th last season, and his 28.07 putts-per-round average ranked 11th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance67303.3307.2
    Greens in Regulation %16663.35%72.78%
    Putts Per Round1128.0728.8
    Par Breakers528.36%27.50%
    Bogey Avoidance16216.83%10.28%

    Detry's best finishes

    • Detry participated in 22 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and earning five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
    • Last season Detry put up his best performance at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished first with a score of 24-under (zero shots back of the winner).
    • Detry ranked 34th in the FedExCup standings with 1202 points last season.

    Detry's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Detry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 3.809 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.
    • Detry's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 2.117.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry's best performance last season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.702. He finished second in that tournament.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Detry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.285, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 28th in that event.
    • Detry recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked second in the field.

    Detry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee780.1202.405
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.1960.348
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green151-0.226-0.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100.5323.210
    Average Strokes Gained: Total860.2315.812

    Detry's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC78-69+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-80+11--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6271-72-74-70-18
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1769-71-69-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open270-64-67-68-11167
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2868-68-67-73-850
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans862-71-64-69-2252
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-67-5--
    May 16-19PGA Championship466-67-70-66-15313
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5669-71-71-73+45
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4172-76-71-77+819
    June 13-16U.S. Open1469-67-76-70+2130
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5569-68-69-70-49
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2664-69-69-68-1029
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition971-63-69-69-12--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-70E--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4674-68-71-65-239
    August 22-25BMW Championship3172-70-72-74E103
    January 2-5The Sentry567-65-65-71-24267
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5367-68-71-68-66
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open1571-71-71-74-146
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4869-70-72-70-713
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open166-64-65-65-24500

    All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.