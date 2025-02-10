PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Taylor Pendrith betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

CROMWELL, CONNECTICUT - JUNE 23: Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 23, 2024 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Taylor Pendrith will compete Feb. 13-16 in San Diego at the 2025 The Genesis Invitational. In his last tournament he placed ninth in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, shooting 15-under at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

    Latest odds for Pendrith at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • Pendrith has entered The Genesis Invitational once recently, in 2022. He missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Hideki Matsuyama finished with 1.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 2.038 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Matsuyama's average driving distance was 300 (23rd in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 25.75 putts per round (third).

    Pendrith's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/17/2022MC73-72+3

    Pendrith's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Pendrith has three top-10 finishes and four top-20 finishes.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Pendrith has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 13-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith has averaged 315.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Pendrith is averaging -0.070 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Pendrith is averaging 5.954 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pendrith's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.149 last season ranked 70th on TOUR, and his 57.4% driving accuracy average ranked 154th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Pendrith ranked 68th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.186, while he ranked 96th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 67.03%.
    • On the greens, Pendrith delivered a 0.592 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 26th with a putts-per-round average of 28.41, and he ranked 33rd by breaking par 26.32% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance10313.6315.6
    Greens in Regulation %9667.03%79.17%
    Putts Per Round2628.4130.1
    Par Breakers3326.32%28.33%
    Bogey Avoidance9614.55%10.56%

    Pendrith's best finishes

    • Pendrith, who participated in 24 tournaments last season, secured one win with two top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 17 times.
    • Last season Pendrith's best performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. He shot 23-under and won the title (his only win last season).
    • Pendrith's 1324 points last season ranked him 27th in the FedExCup standings.

    Pendrith's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he put up a 6.338 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
    • Pendrith posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, ranking eighth in the field at 4.117. In that event, he finished 22nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith's best mark last season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he produced a 4.150 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished first in that event.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Pendrith delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.884, which was his best last season. That ranked 11th in the field.
    • Pendrith posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

    Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee700.1493.923
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green680.1862.210
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green118-0.047-0.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting50.592-0.070
    Average Strokes Gained: Total180.8805.954

    Pendrith's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-72+3--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-75+6--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-73-68-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-78+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1167-69-65-73-1435
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1163-69-66-70-14131
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson164-67-63-67-23500
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1071-67-71-72-3165
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2169-69-66-69-741
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3374-71-77-72+627
    June 13-16U.S. Open1671-70-70-72+3115
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2365-68-66-69-1278
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic7270-70-74-72-23
    July 25-283M Open566-64-73-67-14110
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship2265-71-71-67-6140
    August 22-25BMW Championship1372-65-73-73-5204
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship1466-69-70-66-130
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open861-71-67-68-17--
    January 2-5The Sentry1371-65-67-67-22105
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii4569-66-69-69-79
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open769-75-70-71-388
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am967-70-69-67-15152

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.