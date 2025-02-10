Taylor Pendrith betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
CROMWELL, CONNECTICUT - JUNE 23: Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 23, 2024 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Taylor Pendrith will compete Feb. 13-16 in San Diego at the 2025 The Genesis Invitational. In his last tournament he placed ninth in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, shooting 15-under at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- Pendrith has entered The Genesis Invitational once recently, in 2022. He missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Hideki Matsuyama finished with 1.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 2.038 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Matsuyama's average driving distance was 300 (23rd in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 25.75 putts per round (third).
Pendrith's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/17/2022
|MC
|73-72
|+3
Pendrith's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Pendrith has three top-10 finishes and four top-20 finishes.
- Over his last five tournaments, Pendrith has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 13-under.
- Taylor Pendrith has averaged 315.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith is averaging -0.070 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith is averaging 5.954 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings
- Pendrith's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.149 last season ranked 70th on TOUR, and his 57.4% driving accuracy average ranked 154th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Pendrith ranked 68th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.186, while he ranked 96th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 67.03%.
- On the greens, Pendrith delivered a 0.592 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 26th with a putts-per-round average of 28.41, and he ranked 33rd by breaking par 26.32% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|10
|313.6
|315.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|96
|67.03%
|79.17%
|Putts Per Round
|26
|28.41
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|33
|26.32%
|28.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|96
|14.55%
|10.56%
Pendrith's best finishes
- Pendrith, who participated in 24 tournaments last season, secured one win with two top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 17 times.
- Last season Pendrith's best performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. He shot 23-under and won the title (his only win last season).
- Pendrith's 1324 points last season ranked him 27th in the FedExCup standings.
Pendrith's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he put up a 6.338 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
- Pendrith posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, ranking eighth in the field at 4.117. In that event, he finished 22nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith's best mark last season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he produced a 4.150 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished first in that event.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Pendrith delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.884, which was his best last season. That ranked 11th in the field.
- Pendrith posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|70
|0.149
|3.923
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|68
|0.186
|2.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|118
|-0.047
|-0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|5
|0.592
|-0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|0.880
|5.954
Pendrith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-73-68-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|11
|67-69-65-73
|-14
|35
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-66-70
|-141
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|1
|64-67-63-67
|-23
|500
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|10
|71-67-71-72
|-3
|165
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|21
|69-69-66-69
|-7
|41
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|74-71-77-72
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|16
|71-70-70-72
|+3
|115
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|23
|65-68-66-69
|-12
|78
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|72
|70-70-74-72
|-2
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|5
|66-64-73-67
|-14
|110
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|65-71-71-67
|-6
|140
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|72-65-73-73
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|14
|66-69-70-66
|-13
|0
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|8
|61-71-67-68
|-17
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|13
|71-65-67-67
|-22
|105
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|45
|69-66-69-69
|-7
|9
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|7
|69-75-70-71
|-3
|88
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|9
|67-70-69-67
|-15
|152
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.