Taylor Pendrith betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he put up a 6.338 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.

Pendrith posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, ranking eighth in the field at 4.117. In that event, he finished 22nd.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith's best mark last season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he produced a 4.150 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished first in that event.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Pendrith delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.884, which was his best last season. That ranked 11th in the field.