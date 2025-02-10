PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Sungjae Im betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 07: Sungjae Im of South Korea plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Sungjae Im will compete in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational from Feb. 13-16 after a 57th-place finish at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In his last five appearances at The Genesis Invitational, Im has an average finish of 44th, and an average score of 1-under.
    • Im last played at The Genesis Invitational in 2024, finishing 44th with a score of even-par.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Hideki Matsuyama posted numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Matsuyama's average driving distance was 300 (23rd in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 25.75 putts per round (third) en route to his win last year.

    Im's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/15/20244471-71-69-73E
    2/16/20235669-69-74-73+1
    2/17/20223371-66-75-67-5
    2/13/2020MC69-75+2
    2/14/2019MC76-69+3

    Im's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Im has finished in the top five twice.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Im has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Sungjae Im has averaged 297.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Im is averaging 2.354 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Im is averaging 2.918 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Im's advanced stats and rankings

    • Im delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.344 last season, which ranked 29th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (298.8 yards) ranked 113th, and his 65.1% driving accuracy average ranked 51st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Im sported a 0.054 mark (99th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Im's 0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 65th last season, and his 28.22 putts-per-round average ranked 16th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance113298.8297.0
    Greens in Regulation %14565.13%66.67%
    Putts Per Round1628.2227.3
    Par Breakers3426.18%27.78%
    Bogey Avoidance5413.47%10.23%

    Im's best finishes

    • Im teed off in 27 tournaments last season, securing four finishes in the top five and collecting nine top-10 finishes.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 77.8%.
    • Last season Im put up his best performance at The Sentry, where he finished third with a score of 29-under (six shots back of the winner).
    • Im collected 1896 points last season, placing ninth in the FedExCup standings.

    Im's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Im put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking third in the field at 4.367. In that tournament, he finished 31st.
    • Im posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Travelers Championship (June 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.081.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im posted his best mark last season at the TOUR Championship (August 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.161.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Im delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.058, which was his best last season. That ranked fourth in the field.
    • Im recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.694) at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, a performance that ranked him 12th in the field.

    Im's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.3441.642
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green990.054-2.572
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green250.2641.493
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting650.1382.354
    Average Strokes Gained: Total220.8002.918

    Im's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4471-71-69-73E16
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1871-70-71-74-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3170-72-69-70-738
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-80+10--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC77-74+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1268-67-71-67-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship468-68-69-73-6313
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge970-64-70-72-475
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday876-71-67-73-1191
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-76+10--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship367-64-63-66-20338
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1266-64-70-64-2058
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open463-67-67-69-14100
    July 18-20The Open Championship776-72-66-69-1225
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4168-67-67-72-614
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4069-70-70-68-354
    August 22-25BMW Championship1168-70-73-71-6270
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship769-68-68-64-150
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1370-70-62-67-11--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge969-68-72-71-8--
    January 2-5The Sentry369-67-62-65-29350
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC77-65-68-6--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open469-71-72-71-5123
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3368-72-70-69-924
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open5769-69-67-75-45

    All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

