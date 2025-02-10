Sungjae Im betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 07: Sungjae Im of South Korea plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Sungjae Im will compete in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational from Feb. 13-16 after a 57th-place finish at the WM Phoenix Open.
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- In his last five appearances at The Genesis Invitational, Im has an average finish of 44th, and an average score of 1-under.
- Im last played at The Genesis Invitational in 2024, finishing 44th with a score of even-par.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Hideki Matsuyama posted numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third).
- Matsuyama's average driving distance was 300 (23rd in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 25.75 putts per round (third) en route to his win last year.
Im's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/15/2024
|44
|71-71-69-73
|E
|2/16/2023
|56
|69-69-74-73
|+1
|2/17/2022
|33
|71-66-75-67
|-5
|2/13/2020
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|2/14/2019
|MC
|76-69
|+3
Im's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Im has finished in the top five twice.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Im has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Sungjae Im has averaged 297.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Im is averaging 2.354 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Im is averaging 2.918 Strokes Gained: Total.
Im's advanced stats and rankings
- Im delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.344 last season, which ranked 29th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (298.8 yards) ranked 113th, and his 65.1% driving accuracy average ranked 51st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Im sported a 0.054 mark (99th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Im's 0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 65th last season, and his 28.22 putts-per-round average ranked 16th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|113
|298.8
|297.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|145
|65.13%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|16
|28.22
|27.3
|Par Breakers
|34
|26.18%
|27.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|54
|13.47%
|10.23%
Im's best finishes
- Im teed off in 27 tournaments last season, securing four finishes in the top five and collecting nine top-10 finishes.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 77.8%.
- Last season Im put up his best performance at The Sentry, where he finished third with a score of 29-under (six shots back of the winner).
- Im collected 1896 points last season, placing ninth in the FedExCup standings.
Im's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Im put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking third in the field at 4.367. In that tournament, he finished 31st.
- Im posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Travelers Championship (June 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.081.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im posted his best mark last season at the TOUR Championship (August 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.161.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Im delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.058, which was his best last season. That ranked fourth in the field.
- Im recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.694) at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, a performance that ranked him 12th in the field.
Im's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.344
|1.642
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|0.054
|-2.572
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|25
|0.264
|1.493
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.138
|2.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|0.800
|2.918
Im's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|71-71-69-73
|E
|16
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|71-70-71-74
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|70-72-69-70
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-80
|+10
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|68-67-71-67
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|4
|68-68-69-73
|-6
|313
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|70-64-70-72
|-4
|75
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|76-71-67-73
|-1
|191
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|3
|67-64-63-66
|-20
|338
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|66-64-70-64
|-20
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|63-67-67-69
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|7
|76-72-66-69
|-1
|225
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|41
|68-67-67-72
|-6
|14
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|69-70-70-68
|-3
|54
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|11
|68-70-73-71
|-6
|270
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|7
|69-68-68-64
|-15
|0
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|13
|70-70-62-67
|-11
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|9
|69-68-72-71
|-8
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|3
|69-67-62-65
|-29
|350
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|77-65-68
|-6
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|4
|69-71-72-71
|-5
|123
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|33
|68-72-70-69
|-9
|24
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|57
|69-69-67-75
|-4
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
