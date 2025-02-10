Michael Kim betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Michael Kim of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 09, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Michael Kim hits the links Feb. 13-16 in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club following a second-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open his last time in competition.
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- Kim has missed the cut in his last three appearances at The Genesis Invitational.
- Kim missed the cut (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational in 2019.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third).
- In addition, Matsuyama's average driving distance was 300 (23rd in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 25.75 putts per round (third).
Kim's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/14/2019
|MC
|71-75
|+4
Kim's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Kim has finished in the top five once.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -14 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Michael Kim has averaged 306.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Kim has an average of 0.439 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 2.550 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.239 last season ranked 147th on TOUR, and his 58.1% driving accuracy average ranked 148th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim ranked 37th on TOUR with a mark of 0.311.
- On the greens, Kim's 0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 78th last season, and his 28.89 putts-per-round average ranked 72nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|70
|302.9
|306.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|28
|70.16%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|72
|28.89
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|27
|26.68%
|21.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|34
|13.03%
|9.38%
Kim's best finishes
- Last season Kim participated in 29 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 15 times.
- Last season Kim's best performance came at the WM Phoenix Open. He shot 17-under and finished second in that event.
- Kim accumulated 325 points last season, which placed him 116th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking 10th in the field at 3.868. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.539 (he finished 14th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance last season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 2.549 mark ranked ninth in the field.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.634, which was his best last season. That ranked 11th in the field.
- Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.288) at the Shriners Children's Open, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that event).
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.239
|0.750
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.311
|1.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|97
|0.027
|0.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.084
|0.439
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|0.184
|2.550
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|72-68-67-69
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|68-80
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-67-72-73
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|71-70-70-70
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|70-68-69-68
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-68-62-72
|-141
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-68-70-67
|-11
|25
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|71-68-66-67
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|65-71-70-75
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-6
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|68-68-76
|+2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|5
|66-70-68-62
|-18
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|71-68-70-67
|-12
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|12
|68-71-68-66
|-11
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|11
|65-69-68-68
|-12
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-65
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|43
|67-73-66-70
|-12
|10
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|77-77
|+10
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|2
|69-63-68-67
|-17
|245
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.