Michael Kim betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Over his last five tournaments, Kim has finished in the top five once.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has finished with an average score of -14 those three times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Michael Kim has averaged 306.3 yards in his past five starts.

Kim has an average of 0.439 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.