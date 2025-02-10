PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Michael Kim betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Michael Kim of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 09, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Michael Kim of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 09, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Michael Kim hits the links Feb. 13-16 in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club following a second-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Kim at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • Kim has missed the cut in his last three appearances at The Genesis Invitational.
    • Kim missed the cut (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational in 2019.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third).
    • In addition, Matsuyama's average driving distance was 300 (23rd in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 25.75 putts per round (third).

    Kim's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/14/2019MC71-75+4

    Kim's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Kim has finished in the top five once.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -14 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Michael Kim has averaged 306.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kim has an average of 0.439 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 2.550 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.239 last season ranked 147th on TOUR, and his 58.1% driving accuracy average ranked 148th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim ranked 37th on TOUR with a mark of 0.311.
    • On the greens, Kim's 0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 78th last season, and his 28.89 putts-per-round average ranked 72nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance70302.9306.3
    Greens in Regulation %2870.16%72.22%
    Putts Per Round7228.8929.1
    Par Breakers2726.68%21.88%
    Bogey Avoidance3413.03%9.38%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Last season Kim participated in 29 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 29 events, he made the cut 15 times.
    • Last season Kim's best performance came at the WM Phoenix Open. He shot 17-under and finished second in that event.
    • Kim accumulated 325 points last season, which placed him 116th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking 10th in the field at 3.868. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.539 (he finished 14th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance last season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 2.549 mark ranked ninth in the field.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.634, which was his best last season. That ranked 11th in the field.
    • Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.288) at the Shriners Children's Open, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that event).

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee147-0.2390.750
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.3111.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green970.0270.352
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting780.0840.439
    Average Strokes Gained: Total930.1842.550

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-74+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-75+7--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2372-68-67-69-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC68-80+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-67-72-73-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6471-70-70-70+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1470-68-69-68-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-68-62-72-14131
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2068-68-70-67-1125
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-70+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1471-68-66-67-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5265-71-70-75-77
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-68-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC71-67-6--
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipW/D68-68-76+2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC66-74-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC68-71-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open566-70-68-62-18--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3071-68-70-67-12--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship1268-71-68-66-11--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1165-69-68-68-12--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-65-2--
    January 16-19The American Express4367-73-66-70-1210
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC77-77+10--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open269-63-68-67-17245

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.