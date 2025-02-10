Si Woo Kim betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 06: Si Woo Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 06, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
After he finished 44th in this tournament in 2024, Si Woo Kim has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational in San Diego Feb. 13-16.
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- In his last eight appearances at The Genesis Invitational, Kim has an average finish of 39th, and an average score of 3-under.
- In 2024, Kim finished 44th (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational.
- With numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third), Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Matsuyama posted an average driving distance of 300 (23rd in field), hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 25.75 putts per round (third).
Kim's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/15/2024
|44
|69-74-69-72
|E
|2/16/2023
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|2/17/2022
|73
|69-69-74-75
|+3
|2/18/2021
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|2/13/2020
|37
|69-69-72-73
|-1
|2/14/2019
|3
|68-70-68-66
|-12
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five tournaments.
- Si Woo Kim has averaged 300.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -0.046 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of 2.432 in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.604 this season, which ranks 15th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.3 yards) ranks 133rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim owns a 0.291 average that ranks 58th on TOUR. He ranks 75th with a 70.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim has registered a -0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 96th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 26th with a putts-per-round average of 28.15, and he ranks 15th by breaking par 28.61% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|133
|298.3
|300.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|75
|70.28%
|69.79%
|Putts Per Round
|26
|28.15
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|15
|28.61%
|27.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|80
|12.50%
|13.19%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim has taken part in six tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
- Currently, Kim ranks 36th in the FedExCup standings with 194 points.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he delivered a 3.303 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 21st in that event.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 5.206 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim put up his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at 0.912. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- At The American Express in January 2025, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.431). That ranked 11th in the field.
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.654) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, a performance that ranked him 21st in the field.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.604
|1.839
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|58
|0.291
|1.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|132
|-0.218
|-0.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|-0.022
|-0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.655
|2.432
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|69-74-69-72
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|75-70-71-73
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|70-71-68-64
|-15
|263
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|69-70-68-66
|-7
|48
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|74-76-73-70
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|68-69-67-71
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|68-65-67-67
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|70-73-70-70
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|71-71-67-75
|+4
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|72-70-73-75
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|71-72-74-70
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|69-67-65-69
|-10
|35
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|26
|68-69-71-62
|-10
|29
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|43
|76-71-71-74
|+8
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|70-74-67-68
|-1
|27
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|5
|69-70-71-70
|-8
|385
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|68-71-64-64
|-13
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|W/D
|70
|-2
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|32
|76-68-65-67
|-16
|27
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|51
|68-70-68-71
|-11
|7
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|12
|67-71-70-67
|-13
|120
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|21
|74-66-67-67
|-10
|40
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
