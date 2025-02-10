PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Si Woo Kim betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 06: Si Woo Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 06, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 06: Si Woo Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 06, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    After he finished 44th in this tournament in 2024, Si Woo Kim has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational in San Diego Feb. 13-16.

    Latest odds for Kim at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In his last eight appearances at The Genesis Invitational, Kim has an average finish of 39th, and an average score of 3-under.
    • In 2024, Kim finished 44th (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational.
    • With numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third), Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Matsuyama posted an average driving distance of 300 (23rd in field), hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 25.75 putts per round (third).

    Kim's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/15/20244469-74-69-72E
    2/16/2023MC76-71+5
    2/17/20227369-69-74-75+3
    2/18/2021MC71-77+6
    2/13/20203769-69-72-73-1
    2/14/2019368-70-68-66-12

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Si Woo Kim has averaged 300.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -0.046 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of 2.432 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.604 this season, which ranks 15th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.3 yards) ranks 133rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim owns a 0.291 average that ranks 58th on TOUR. He ranks 75th with a 70.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim has registered a -0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 96th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 26th with a putts-per-round average of 28.15, and he ranks 15th by breaking par 28.61% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance133298.3300.2
    Greens in Regulation %7570.28%69.79%
    Putts Per Round2628.1528.8
    Par Breakers1528.61%27.43%
    Bogey Avoidance8012.50%13.19%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim has taken part in six tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
    • In those six tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
    • Currently, Kim ranks 36th in the FedExCup standings with 194 points.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he delivered a 3.303 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 21st in that event.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 5.206 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim put up his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at 0.912. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • At The American Express in January 2025, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.431). That ranked 11th in the field.
    • Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.654) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, a performance that ranked him 21st in the field.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.6041.839
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green580.2911.071
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green132-0.218-0.431
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting96-0.022-0.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Total490.6552.432

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4469-74-69-72E16
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3075-70-71-73+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship670-71-68-64-15263
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1769-70-68-66-748
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3074-76-73-70+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1868-69-67-71-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1368-65-67-67-1753
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1670-73-70-70-1110
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5671-71-67-75+45
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1572-70-73-75+2115
    June 13-16U.S. Open3271-72-74-70+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3169-67-65-69-1035
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2668-69-71-62-1029
    July 18-20The Open Championship4376-71-71-74+816
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5070-74-67-68-127
    August 22-25BMW Championship569-70-71-70-8385
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP668-71-64-64-13--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicW/D70-2--
    January 2-5The Sentry3276-68-65-67-1627
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-67-2--
    January 16-19The American Express5168-70-68-71-117
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-76+3--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1267-71-70-67-13120
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open2174-66-67-67-1040

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.