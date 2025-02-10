Si Woo Kim betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Kim has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.

He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five tournaments.

Si Woo Kim has averaged 300.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -0.046 Strokes Gained: Putting.