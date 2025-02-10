Shane Lowry betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Shane Lowry of Ireland acknowledges the crowd on the second green during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 01, 2025 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Shane Lowry shot 7-under and finished 14th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 13-16 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational.
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- In his last three appearances at The Genesis Invitational, Lowry has an average finish of 14th, and an average score of 7-under.
- In 2023, Lowry finished 14th (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational.
- With numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third), Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024.
- Matsuyama averaged 300 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 66.67% (fifth), and attempted 25.75 putts per round (third) in that victory a year ago.
Lowry's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/16/2023
|14
|69-69-71-68
|-7
Lowry's recent performances
- Lowry has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Lowry has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Shane Lowry has averaged 310.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Lowry has an average of 0.941 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lowry is averaging 2.770 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lowry's advanced stats and rankings
- Lowry had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.234 last season, which ranked 53rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (300.4 yards) ranked 97th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lowry ranked 12th on TOUR with a mark of 0.531.
- On the greens, Lowry's -0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 112th last season, while he averaged 29.01 putts per round (91st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|97
|300.4
|310.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|97
|66.98%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|91
|29.01
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|48
|25.63%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|144
|15.87%
|12.96%
Lowry's best finishes
- Lowry last season participated in 21 tournaments, picking up one win with three top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 19 times.
- Last season Lowry's best performance came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he won the title with a score of 143-under.
- Lowry earned 1867 points last season, which placed him 10th in the FedExCup standings.
Lowry's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Lowry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he put up a 3.037 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- Lowry put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking second in the field at 6.315. In that event, he finished fourth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lowry's best effort last season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he posted a 2.657 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished third in that event.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lowry recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.253, which was his best last season. That ranked 19th in the field.
- Lowry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.492) at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that event).
Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|53
|0.234
|0.730
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.531
|1.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|114
|-0.033
|-0.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|112
|-0.076
|0.941
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.657
|2.770
Lowry's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|67-67-66-71
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|3
|66-71-70-72
|-9
|350
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|71-70-72-66
|-9
|90
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|43
|73-74-75-74
|+8
|18
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|64
|70-72-68-75
|+1
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|1
|61-70-64-68
|-143
|400
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|75-71-73-72
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|6
|69-69-62-70
|-14
|263
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|33
|72-68-68-68
|-4
|23
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|49
|74-73-68-85
|+12
|14
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|19
|74-71-70-69
|+4
|103
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|9
|69-62-65-67
|-17
|174
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|6
|66-69-77-68
|-4
|275
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|26
|71-71-66-71
|-5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|70-68-70-71
|-1
|27
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|75-67-70-71
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|9
|69-69-65-68
|-13
|0
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|2
|66-70-65-68
|-19
|400
All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
