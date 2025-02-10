Shane Lowry betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Lowry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he put up a 3.037 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

Lowry put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking second in the field at 6.315. In that event, he finished fourth.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lowry's best effort last season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he posted a 2.657 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished third in that event.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lowry recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.253, which was his best last season. That ranked 19th in the field.