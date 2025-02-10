Sepp Straka betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Over his last five tournaments, Straka has one win and two top-10 finishes.

Straka has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score five times.

He has finished with an average score of -17 those five times he's made the cut.

Sepp Straka has averaged 298.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Straka has an average of 1.454 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.