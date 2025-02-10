Sepp Straka betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 07: Sepp Straka of Austria plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Sepp Straka enters play Feb. 13-16 in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club following a 15th-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open, which was his last tournament.
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- In his last five appearances at The Genesis Invitational, Straka has an average finish of 34th, and an average score of 3-under.
- Straka missed the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational in 2024.
- With numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third), Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024.
- Matsuyama also posted numbers of 300 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 66.67% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 25.75 putts per round (third).
Straka's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/15/2024
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|2/16/2023
|45
|70-71-70-72
|-1
|2/17/2022
|15
|74-68-66-68
|-8
|2/18/2021
|43
|70-71-73-71
|+1
|2/13/2020
|MC
|71-73
|+2
Straka's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Straka has one win and two top-10 finishes.
- Straka has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score five times.
- He has finished with an average score of -17 those five times he's made the cut.
- Sepp Straka has averaged 298.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Straka has an average of 1.454 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Straka is averaging 6.538 Strokes Gained: Total.
Straka's advanced stats and rankings
- Straka had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.253 last season, which ranked 48th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (294.7 yards) ranked 146th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Straka ranked 40th on TOUR with an average of 0.303 per round. Additionally, he ranked 91st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.53%.
- On the greens, Straka registered a -0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 82nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.95, and he ranked 109th by breaking par 23.95% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|146
|294.7
|298.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|91
|67.53%
|78.06%
|Putts Per Round
|82
|28.95
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|109
|23.95%
|32.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|131
|15.22%
|9.17%
Straka's best finishes
- Last season Straka participated in 26 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 19 times.
- Last season Straka's best performance came at The American Express, where he shot 25-under and finished first.
- Straka ranked 18th in the FedExCup standings with 1498 points last season.
Straka's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Straka posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking sixth in the field at 2.690.
- Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 4.704 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka's best effort last season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.515 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
- At the BMW Championship in August 2024, Straka recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.805, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.
- Straka delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.339) in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
Straka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.253
|1.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|40
|0.303
|4.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|172
|-0.333
|-0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.018
|1.454
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|0.205
|6.538
Straka's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|57
|69-73-78-80
|+12
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|68-70-70-70
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|73-71-74-72
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|66-65-67-72
|-14
|263
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-69-65-68
|-144
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|68-71-67-74
|-4
|213
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|68-66-71-70
|-5
|96
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|72-70-68-76
|-2
|275
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|70-72-78-72
|+12
|9
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|23
|69-70-68-61
|-12
|78
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|66-71-69-70
|-8
|4
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|22
|70-74-73-71
|+4
|85
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|35
|67-74-70-71
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|71-67-71-73
|+2
|18
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|72-70-69-72
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|27
|68-70-71-73
|-2
|0
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|9
|69-68-72-71
|-8
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|15
|69-65-67-70
|-21
|63
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|66-66-72-67
|-9
|24
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|1
|65-64-64-70
|-25
|500
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|7
|65-65-70-72
|-16
|213
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|15
|70-68-68-66
|-12
|55
All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.