5H AGO

Sepp Straka betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 07: Sepp Straka of Austria plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Sepp Straka enters play Feb. 13-16 in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club following a 15th-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Straka at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In his last five appearances at The Genesis Invitational, Straka has an average finish of 34th, and an average score of 3-under.
    • Straka missed the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational in 2024.
    • With numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third), Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024.
    • Matsuyama also posted numbers of 300 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 66.67% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 25.75 putts per round (third).

    Straka's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/15/2024MC73-71+2
    2/16/20234570-71-70-72-1
    2/17/20221574-68-66-68-8
    2/18/20214370-71-73-71+1
    2/13/2020MC71-73+2

    Straka's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Straka has one win and two top-10 finishes.
    • Straka has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score five times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -17 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Sepp Straka has averaged 298.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Straka has an average of 1.454 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Straka is averaging 6.538 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Straka's advanced stats and rankings

    • Straka had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.253 last season, which ranked 48th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (294.7 yards) ranked 146th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Straka ranked 40th on TOUR with an average of 0.303 per round. Additionally, he ranked 91st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.53%.
    • On the greens, Straka registered a -0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 82nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.95, and he ranked 109th by breaking par 23.95% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance146294.7298.4
    Greens in Regulation %9167.53%78.06%
    Putts Per Round8228.9528.5
    Par Breakers10923.95%32.78%
    Bogey Avoidance13115.22%9.17%

    Straka's best finishes

    • Last season Straka participated in 26 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 19 times.
    • Last season Straka's best performance came at The American Express, where he shot 25-under and finished first.
    • Straka ranked 18th in the FedExCup standings with 1498 points last season.

    Straka's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Straka posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking sixth in the field at 2.690.
    • Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 4.704 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka's best effort last season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.515 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
    • At the BMW Championship in August 2024, Straka recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.805, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.
    • Straka delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.339) in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.

    Straka's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee480.2531.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green400.3034.126
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green172-0.333-0.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting104-0.0181.454
    Average Strokes Gained: Total910.2056.538

    Straka's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-74E--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5769-73-78-80+129
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1668-70-70-70-10115
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1673-71-74-72+2113
    April 18-21RBC Heritage566-65-67-72-14263
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-69-65-68-14431
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship868-71-67-74-4213
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge568-66-71-70-596
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday572-70-68-76-2275
    June 13-16U.S. Open5670-72-78-72+129
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2369-70-68-61-1278
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6166-71-69-70-84
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship2270-74-73-71+485
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3567-74-70-71-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6171-67-71-73+218
    August 22-25BMW Championship1372-70-69-72-5204
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2768-70-71-73-20
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-70E--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge969-68-72-71-8--
    January 2-5The Sentry1569-65-67-70-2163
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3066-66-72-67-924
    January 16-19The American Express165-64-64-70-25500
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am765-65-70-72-16213
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open1570-68-68-66-1255

    All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

