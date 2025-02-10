6H AGO
Seamus Power betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
Seamus Power hits the links in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational Feb. 13-16 after a 36th-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open in his last competition.
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- Over his last four trips to The Genesis Invitational, Power has an average score of 2-under, with an average finish of 36th.
- Power last participated in The Genesis Invitational in 2024, finishing 31st with a score of 4-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third).
- Matsuyama also posted numbers of 300 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 66.67% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 25.75 putts per round (third).
Power's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/15/2024
|31
|74-68-67-71
|-4
|2/16/2023
|14
|71-70-67-69
|-7
|2/17/2022
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|2/14/2019
|64
|70-72-75-72
|+5
Power's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Power has finished in the top 20 once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Power has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Seamus Power has averaged 298.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Power is averaging -2.477 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Power is averaging -0.682 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Power's advanced stats and rankings
- Power had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.059 last season, which ranked 95th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (300.3 yards) ranked 99th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Power ranked 57th on TOUR with an average of 0.238 per round. Additionally, he ranked 79th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.88%.
- On the greens, Power's 0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 91st last season, while he averaged 28.82 putts per round (67th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|99
|300.3
|298.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|79
|67.88%
|68.89%
|Putts Per Round
|67
|28.82
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|163
|21.76%
|20.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|13
|12.21%
|11.48%
Power's best finishes
- Power teed off in 28 tournaments last season, collecting one top-10 finishes.
- In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 21 occasions.
- Last season Power put up his best performance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind. He shot 10-under and finished 10th (seven shots back of the winner).
- Power ranked 67th in the FedExCup standings with 703 points last season.
Power's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Power's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.703.
- Power's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 6.869 mark ranked third in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power's best performance last season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.676.
- At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, Power posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.952), which ranked third in the field.
- Power posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.694) at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
Power's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|0.059
|-1.548
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|57
|0.238
|1.793
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|95
|0.039
|1.550
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|91
|0.041
|-2.477
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.377
|-0.682
Power's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|74-68-67-71
|-4
|38
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|72-74-69-72
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|72-69-78-69
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|68-69-68-76
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|65-70-66-72
|-11
|136
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|72-71-70-70
|-1
|110
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|69-74-73-77
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-76
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|20
|67-70-67-63
|-13
|95
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|17
|64-70-66-65
|-19
|51
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|65
|69-67-73-68
|-3
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|69-68-69-71
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|28
|66-70-69-66
|-9
|28
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|10
|67-70-66-67
|-10
|290
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|11
|66-67-69-68
|-18
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|72-64-68-65
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|13
|69-62-72-66
|-11
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|23
|72-68-70-65
|-9
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|W/D
|76
|+4
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|17
|69-71-68-69
|-11
|60
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|36
|71-67-69-70
|-7
|17
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
