Seamus Power betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Over his last five events, Power has finished in the top 20 once.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Over his last five events, Power has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five events.

Off the tee, Seamus Power has averaged 298.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Power is averaging -2.477 Strokes Gained: Putting.