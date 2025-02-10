PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Seamus Power betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Seamus Power betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

    Seamus Power hits the links in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational Feb. 13-16 after a 36th-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Power at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • Over his last four trips to The Genesis Invitational, Power has an average score of 2-under, with an average finish of 36th.
    • Power last participated in The Genesis Invitational in 2024, finishing 31st with a score of 4-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Matsuyama also posted numbers of 300 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 66.67% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 25.75 putts per round (third).

    Power's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/15/20243174-68-67-71-4
    2/16/20231471-70-67-69-7
    2/17/2022MC70-74+2
    2/14/20196470-72-75-72+5

    Power's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Power has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Power has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Seamus Power has averaged 298.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Power is averaging -2.477 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Power is averaging -0.682 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Power .

    Power's advanced stats and rankings

    • Power had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.059 last season, which ranked 95th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (300.3 yards) ranked 99th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Power ranked 57th on TOUR with an average of 0.238 per round. Additionally, he ranked 79th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.88%.
    • On the greens, Power's 0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 91st last season, while he averaged 28.82 putts per round (67th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance99300.3298.0
    Greens in Regulation %7967.88%68.89%
    Putts Per Round6728.8230.1
    Par Breakers16321.76%20.00%
    Bogey Avoidance1312.21%11.48%

    Power's best finishes

    • Power teed off in 28 tournaments last season, collecting one top-10 finishes.
    • In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 21 occasions.
    • Last season Power put up his best performance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind. He shot 10-under and finished 10th (seven shots back of the winner).
    • Power ranked 67th in the FedExCup standings with 703 points last season.

    Power's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Power's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.703.
    • Power's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 6.869 mark ranked third in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power's best performance last season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.676.
    • At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, Power posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.952), which ranked third in the field.
    • Power posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.694) at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.

    Power's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee950.059-1.548
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green570.2381.793
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green950.0391.550
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting910.041-2.477
    Average Strokes Gained: Total630.377-0.682

    Power's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3174-68-67-71-438
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2172-74-69-72-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6472-69-78-69E7
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2668-69-68-76-330
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-77+6--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1265-70-66-72-11136
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-67-2--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1672-71-70-70-1110
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2769-74-73-77+553
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC71-76+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2067-70-67-63-1395
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1764-70-66-65-1951
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open6569-67-73-68-34
    July 25-283M Open3769-68-69-71-716
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2866-70-69-66-928
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1067-70-66-67-10290
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1166-67-69-68-18--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1172-64-68-65-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-73-1--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1369-62-72-66-11--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2372-68-70-65-9--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicW/D76+4--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-72+5--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1769-71-68-69-1160
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open3671-67-69-70-717

    All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.