Samuel Stevens betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
In his last tournament at the WM Phoenix Open, Samuel Stevens carded a 44th-place finish, and he enters the 2025 The Genesis Invitational aiming to improve on that finish.
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- In the past five years, this is Stevens' first time playing at The Genesis Invitational.
- Hideki Matsuyama finished with 1.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 2.038 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Matsuyama's average driving distance was 300 (23rd in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 25.75 putts per round (third).
Stevens' recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Stevens has finished in the top five once.
- Stevens has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Samuel Stevens has averaged 309.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Stevens is averaging 0.385 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Stevens is averaging 2.775 Strokes Gained: Total.
Stevens' advanced stats and rankings
- Stevens delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.433 last season (17th on TOUR). His average driving distance (306.3 yards) ranked 47th, while his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranked 133rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Stevens ranked 143rd on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.296, while he ranked 31st with a Greens in Regulation rate of 70.01%.
- On the greens, Stevens delivered a 0.306 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 38th on TOUR, while he ranked 86th with a putts-per-round average of 28.97. He broke par 26.47% of the time (32nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|47
|306.3
|309.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|31
|70.01%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|86
|28.97
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|32
|26.47%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|22
|12.59%
|9.44%
Stevens' best finishes
- Stevens participated in 29 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning four top-10 finishes.
- In those 29 tournaments, he made the cut on 24 occasions.
- Last season Stevens put up his best performance at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished second with a score of 7-under (one shot back of the winner).
- Stevens' 436 points last season placed him 96th in the FedExCup standings.
Stevens' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Stevens posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.238.
- Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.535.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens produced his best mark last season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 4.512.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Stevens posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.757, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
- Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him 10th in the field). In that event, he finished 10th.
Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|17
|0.433
|1.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|143
|-0.296
|1.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|72
|0.098
|0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|38
|0.306
|0.385
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.541
|2.775
Stevens' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|69-67-69-70
|-13
|28
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|70-71-73-73
|+3
|4
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|73-68-67-72
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-71-71-69
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|69-68-72-71
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-71-67-64
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|62
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|5
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|10
|68-69-68-65
|-14
|38
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|68-68-68-68
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|69-66-66-73
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|70-66-67-69
|-12
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|69-68-71-66
|-6
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|64
|75-65-70-72
|-2
|4
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|71-67-72-72
|-6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|67-69-69-70
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|69-70-64-68
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|22
|67-67-68-69
|-9
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|6
|70-66-69-66
|-17
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|67
|68-72-71-74
|+1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|42
|70-70-67-69
|-6
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|59
|69-68-69-69
|-5
|5
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|51
|72-66-67-72
|-11
|7
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|2
|69-73-71-68
|-7
|300
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|17
|67-70-69-71
|-11
|60
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|44
|73-67-71-67
|-6
|11
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.