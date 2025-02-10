Samuel Stevens betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Over his last five tournaments, Stevens has finished in the top five once.

Stevens has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Samuel Stevens has averaged 309.5 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Stevens is averaging 0.385 Strokes Gained: Putting.