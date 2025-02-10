PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Samuel Stevens betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last tournament at the WM Phoenix Open, Samuel Stevens carded a 44th-place finish, and he enters the 2025 The Genesis Invitational aiming to improve on that finish.

    The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In the past five years, this is Stevens' first time playing at The Genesis Invitational.
    • Hideki Matsuyama finished with 1.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 2.038 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Matsuyama's average driving distance was 300 (23rd in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 25.75 putts per round (third).

    Stevens' recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Stevens has finished in the top five once.
    • Stevens has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Samuel Stevens has averaged 309.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Stevens is averaging 0.385 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Stevens is averaging 2.775 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Stevens .

    Stevens' advanced stats and rankings

    • Stevens delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.433 last season (17th on TOUR). His average driving distance (306.3 yards) ranked 47th, while his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranked 133rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Stevens ranked 143rd on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.296, while he ranked 31st with a Greens in Regulation rate of 70.01%.
    • On the greens, Stevens delivered a 0.306 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 38th on TOUR, while he ranked 86th with a putts-per-round average of 28.97. He broke par 26.47% of the time (32nd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance47306.3309.5
    Greens in Regulation %3170.01%69.44%
    Putts Per Round8628.9728.8
    Par Breakers3226.47%23.61%
    Bogey Avoidance2212.59%9.44%

    Stevens' best finishes

    • Stevens participated in 29 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 29 tournaments, he made the cut on 24 occasions.
    • Last season Stevens put up his best performance at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished second with a score of 7-under (one shot back of the winner).
    • Stevens' 436 points last season placed him 96th in the FedExCup standings.

    Stevens' best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Stevens posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.238.
    • Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.535.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens produced his best mark last season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 4.512.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Stevens posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.757, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
    • Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him 10th in the field). In that event, he finished 10th.

    Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170.4331.325
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green143-0.2961.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green720.0980.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting380.3060.385
    Average Strokes Gained: Total470.5412.775

    Stevens' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-73+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1869-67-69-70-1328
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6470-71-73-73+34
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5773-68-67-72E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-71-71-69-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4069-68-72-71-89
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-71-67-64-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6270-66-70-70-85
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1068-69-68-65-1438
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-69+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1468-68-68-68-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1069-66-66-73-1462
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3470-66-67-69-1218
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open5769-68-71-66-65
    July 25-283M Open6475-65-70-72-24
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship3771-67-72-72-6--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3767-69-69-70-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2369-70-64-68-13--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2267-67-68-69-9--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship670-66-69-66-17--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship6768-72-71-74+1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic4270-70-67-69-6--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5969-68-69-69-55
    January 16-19The American Express5172-66-67-72-117
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open269-73-71-68-7300
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1767-70-69-71-1160
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open4473-67-71-67-611

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.