5H AGO

Sahith Theegala betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 07: Sahith Theegala of the United States lines up a putt on the 16th green during the second round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Sahith Theegala shot 2-under and took 37th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 13-16 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational.

    Latest odds for Theegala at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In his last four appearances at The Genesis Invitational, Theegala has an average finish of 35th, and an average score of 5-under.
    • In 2024, Theegala finished 37th (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Hideki Matsuyama posted numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Matsuyama's average driving distance was 300 (23rd in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 25.75 putts per round (third) en route to his win last year.

    Theegala's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/15/20243772-69-70-71-2
    2/16/2023671-68-68-66-11
    2/17/20224869-72-69-71-3

    Theegala's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Theegala has an average finish of 47th.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Theegala has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Sahith Theegala has averaged 305.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Theegala is averaging 0.596 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Theegala is averaging -0.372 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Theegala's advanced stats and rankings

    • Theegala's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.350 last season ranked 28th on TOUR, and his 61.7% driving accuracy average ranked 104th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Theegala ranked 44th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.272, while he ranked 80th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 67.86%.
    • On the greens, Theegala's 0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 48th last season, while he averaged 28.80 putts per round (64th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance53305.7305.1
    Greens in Regulation %8067.86%67.78%
    Putts Per Round6428.8028.7
    Par Breakers4825.63%25.56%
    Bogey Avoidance7013.80%14.72%

    Theegala's best finishes

    • Theegala last season took part in 28 tournaments, earning five top-five finishes and collecting 10 finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 24 times (85.7%).
    • Last season Theegala's best performance came when he shot 16-under and finished second at the RBC Heritage.
    • Theegala accumulated 2037 points last season, which placed him seventh in the FedExCup standings.

    Theegala's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 4.250 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.562. He finished fifth in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala delivered his best mark last season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 3.374.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Theegala delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.397), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Theegala posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

    Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.3500.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.272-0.142
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green810.064-0.843
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting480.2570.596
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160.944-0.372

    Theegala's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3772-69-70-71-223
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard668-72-75-68-5263
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship970-67-67-71-13188
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2870-70-68-67-530
    April 11-14Masters Tournament4574-74-74-75+915
    April 18-21RBC Heritage266-67-67-68-16400
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-73-6--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5273-65-82-72+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship1265-67-67-73-12133
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-71+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1273-71-69-75E145
    June 13-16U.S. Open3277-68-72-70+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4869-67-67-72-513
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open466-65-66-69-14100
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC77-79+14--
    July 25-283M Open666-69-66-70-1392
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4670-69-68-71-239
    August 22-25BMW Championship4873-71-79-76+1138
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship367-66-66-64-210
    September 12-15Procore Championship769-66-69-72-12--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5672-68-68-70-2--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge867-71-66-74-10--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational1161-71-67E--
    January 2-5The Sentry3676-68-67-66-1523
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3767-67-71-67-816
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open5271-73-69-80+57
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5367-72-72-71-611
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open5774-66-69-71-45

    All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.