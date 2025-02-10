Sahith Theegala betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 4.250 mark ranked fourth in the field.

Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.562. He finished fifth in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala delivered his best mark last season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 3.374.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Theegala delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.397), which ranked No. 1 in the field.