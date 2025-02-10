Sahith Theegala betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 07: Sahith Theegala of the United States lines up a putt on the 16th green during the second round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Sahith Theegala shot 2-under and took 37th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 13-16 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational.
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- In his last four appearances at The Genesis Invitational, Theegala has an average finish of 35th, and an average score of 5-under.
- In 2024, Theegala finished 37th (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Hideki Matsuyama posted numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third).
- Matsuyama's average driving distance was 300 (23rd in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 25.75 putts per round (third) en route to his win last year.
Theegala's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/15/2024
|37
|72-69-70-71
|-2
|2/16/2023
|6
|71-68-68-66
|-11
|2/17/2022
|48
|69-72-69-71
|-3
Theegala's recent performances
- In his last five events, Theegala has an average finish of 47th.
- Over his last five tournaments, Theegala has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Sahith Theegala has averaged 305.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala is averaging 0.596 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala is averaging -0.372 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Theegala's advanced stats and rankings
- Theegala's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.350 last season ranked 28th on TOUR, and his 61.7% driving accuracy average ranked 104th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Theegala ranked 44th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.272, while he ranked 80th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 67.86%.
- On the greens, Theegala's 0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 48th last season, while he averaged 28.80 putts per round (64th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|53
|305.7
|305.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|80
|67.86%
|67.78%
|Putts Per Round
|64
|28.80
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|48
|25.63%
|25.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|70
|13.80%
|14.72%
Theegala's best finishes
- Theegala last season took part in 28 tournaments, earning five top-five finishes and collecting 10 finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 24 times (85.7%).
- Last season Theegala's best performance came when he shot 16-under and finished second at the RBC Heritage.
- Theegala accumulated 2037 points last season, which placed him seventh in the FedExCup standings.
Theegala's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 4.250 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.562. He finished fifth in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala delivered his best mark last season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 3.374.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Theegala delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.397), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Theegala posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.350
|0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.272
|-0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|81
|0.064
|-0.843
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.257
|0.596
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|16
|0.944
|-0.372
Theegala's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|72-69-70-71
|-2
|23
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|6
|68-72-75-68
|-5
|263
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|9
|70-67-67-71
|-13
|188
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|70-70-68-67
|-5
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|45
|74-74-74-75
|+9
|15
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|2
|66-67-67-68
|-16
|400
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-73
|-6
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|73-65-82-72
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|65-67-67-73
|-12
|133
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|73-71-69-75
|E
|145
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|77-68-72-70
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|69-67-67-72
|-5
|13
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|66-65-66-69
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-79
|+14
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|6
|66-69-66-70
|-13
|92
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|46
|70-69-68-71
|-2
|39
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|48
|73-71-79-76
|+11
|38
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|3
|67-66-66-64
|-21
|0
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|7
|69-66-69-72
|-12
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|56
|72-68-68-70
|-2
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|8
|67-71-66-74
|-10
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|11
|61-71-67
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|36
|76-68-67-66
|-15
|23
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|37
|67-67-71-67
|-8
|16
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|52
|71-73-69-80
|+5
|7
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|53
|67-72-72-71
|-6
|11
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|57
|74-66-69-71
|-4
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.