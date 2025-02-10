Russell Henley betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Henley produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (August 2024), ranking 19th in the field at 1.499.

Henley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.877.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Henley's best performance last season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.338. He finished fourth in that tournament.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Henley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.147, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished 41st.