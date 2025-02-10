Russell Henley betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
In his last time out at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Russell Henley posted a fifth-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 The Genesis Invitational trying to improve on that finish.
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- Over his last six trips to The Genesis Invitational, Henley has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 31st.
- Henley last participated in The Genesis Invitational in 2024, finishing 24th with a score of 5-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama finished with 1.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 2.038 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Matsuyama also posted numbers of 300 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 66.67% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 25.75 putts per round (third).
Henley's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/15/2024
|24
|70-69-69-71
|-5
|2/16/2023
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|2/17/2022
|33
|72-66-69-72
|-5
|2/18/2021
|38
|69-72-73-70
|E
|2/13/2020
|17
|67-69-68-75
|-5
|2/14/2019
|44
|69-73-66-75
|-1
Henley's recent performances
- Henley has posted two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Henley has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 12-under.
- Russell Henley has averaged 295.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Henley is averaging 2.341 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Henley has an average of 6.033 in his past five tournaments.
Henley's advanced stats and rankings
- Henley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.014 last season ranked 106th on TOUR, and his 73.5% driving accuracy average ranked third.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Henley sported a 0.343 mark (33rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Henley delivered a 0.304 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked seventh with a putts-per-round average of 27.90, and he ranked 146th by breaking par 22.53% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|164
|291.3
|295.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|150
|64.99%
|58.06%
|Putts Per Round
|7
|27.90
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|146
|22.53%
|29.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|40
|13.17%
|11.39%
Henley's best finishes
- Last season Henley took part in 20 tournaments, earning five top-five finishes and collecting seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 19 times (95%).
- Last season Henley's best performance came when he shot 7-under and finished fourth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- Henley's 1671 points last season ranked him 13th in the FedExCup standings.
Henley's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Henley produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (August 2024), ranking 19th in the field at 1.499.
- Henley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.877.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Henley's best performance last season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.338. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Henley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.147, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished 41st.
- Henley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.154) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
Henley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|0.014
|-0.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|33
|0.343
|2.961
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|21
|0.289
|1.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.304
|2.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|0.950
|6.033
Henley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|70-69-69-71
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|71-69-65-72
|-7
|13
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|68-69-72-72
|-7
|313
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|4
|69-69-71-69
|-10
|135
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|73-77-74-71
|+7
|20
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|67-69-69-68
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|10
|68-73-73-67
|-3
|165
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|23
|70-69-66-69
|-10
|80
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|73-71-74-75
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|7
|70-70-72-67
|-1
|238
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|70-73-67-65
|-5
|13
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|5
|69-75-66-69
|-5
|300
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|30
|68-68-73-66
|-5
|106
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|22
|70-71-70-73
|-4
|156
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|4
|67-71-67-62
|-17
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|19
|69-71-79-70
|+1
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|30
|70-69-68-68
|-17
|32
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|66-67-67-68
|-12
|64
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|5
|64-69-71-67
|-17
|288
All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.