Rory McIlroy betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

    Rory McIlroy looks to repeat his winning performance from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in his most recent competition when he competes at the 2025 The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 13-16.

    Latest odds for McIlroy at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • McIlroy's average finish has been 15th, and his average score 7-under, over his last seven appearances at The Genesis Invitational.
    • In 2024, McIlroy finished 24th (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational.
    • When Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, he had 1.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 2.038 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 SG: Putting (third).
    • Matsuyama also posted numbers of 300 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 66.67% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 25.75 putts per round (third).

    McIlroy's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/15/20242474-66-69-70-5
    2/16/20232967-69-73-71-4
    2/17/20221069-70-67-68-10
    2/18/2021MC73-76+7
    2/13/2020568-67-68-73-8
    2/14/2019472-63-69-69-11

    McIlroy's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, McIlroy has one win, two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • McIlroy has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -9 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Rory McIlroy has averaged 327.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, McIlroy is averaging 0.320 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, McIlroy is averaging 1.685 Strokes Gained: Total.
    McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance2320.2327.6
    Greens in Regulation %13465.70%52.78%
    Putts Per Round2528.3927.9
    Par Breakers1327.54%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance2512.72%10.83%

    McIlroy's best finishes

    • McIlroy, who took part in 20 tournaments last season, secured two wins with seven top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
    • Last season, one of McIlroy's two wins came when he shot 21-under at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
    • With 2545 points last season, McIlroy finished third in the FedExCup standings.

    McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee40.7301.277
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green520.260-0.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green280.2480.156
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.1730.320
    Average Strokes Gained: Total31.4121.685

    McIlroy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2474-66-69-70-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2167-67-72-68-1037
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2173-70-68-76-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1965-73-69-72-990
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open369-70-72-66-11190
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2271-77-71-73+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3367-68-68-74-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans161-70-64-68-25400
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship167-68-67-65-17700
    May 16-19PGA Championship1266-71-68-67-12133
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open466-72-65-64-13123
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1570-71-73-76+2115
    June 13-16U.S. Open265-72-69-69-5400
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open465-66-67-68-14100
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC78-75+11--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition568-69-66-66-15--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6868-73-74-74+913
    August 22-25BMW Championship1170-71-70-71-6270
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship969-69-68-66-120
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am166-70-65-66-21700

    All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.