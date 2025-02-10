Rory McIlroy betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Over his last five appearances, McIlroy has one win, two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.

McIlroy has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.

He has finished with an average score of -9 those five times he's made the cut.

Rory McIlroy has averaged 327.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, McIlroy is averaging 0.320 Strokes Gained: Putting.