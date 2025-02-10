Rory McIlroy betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
Rory McIlroy looks to repeat his winning performance from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in his most recent competition when he competes at the 2025 The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 13-16.
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- McIlroy's average finish has been 15th, and his average score 7-under, over his last seven appearances at The Genesis Invitational.
- In 2024, McIlroy finished 24th (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational.
- When Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, he had 1.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 2.038 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 SG: Putting (third).
- Matsuyama also posted numbers of 300 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 66.67% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 25.75 putts per round (third).
McIlroy's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/15/2024
|24
|74-66-69-70
|-5
|2/16/2023
|29
|67-69-73-71
|-4
|2/17/2022
|10
|69-70-67-68
|-10
|2/18/2021
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|2/13/2020
|5
|68-67-68-73
|-8
|2/14/2019
|4
|72-63-69-69
|-11
McIlroy's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, McIlroy has one win, two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- McIlroy has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those five times he's made the cut.
- Rory McIlroy has averaged 327.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, McIlroy is averaging 0.320 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, McIlroy is averaging 1.685 Strokes Gained: Total.
McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|2
|320.2
|327.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|134
|65.70%
|52.78%
|Putts Per Round
|25
|28.39
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|13
|27.54%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|25
|12.72%
|10.83%
McIlroy's best finishes
- McIlroy, who took part in 20 tournaments last season, secured two wins with seven top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.
- In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
- Last season, one of McIlroy's two wins came when he shot 21-under at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- With 2545 points last season, McIlroy finished third in the FedExCup standings.
McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|4
|0.730
|1.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.260
|-0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|28
|0.248
|0.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.173
|0.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|3
|1.412
|1.685
McIlroy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|74-66-69-70
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-67-72-68
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|73-70-68-76
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|65-73-69-72
|-9
|90
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|3
|69-70-72-66
|-11
|190
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|71-77-71-73
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|67-68-68-74
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|1
|61-70-64-68
|-25
|400
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|1
|67-68-67-65
|-17
|700
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|66-71-68-67
|-12
|133
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|4
|66-72-65-64
|-13
|123
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|70-71-73-76
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|2
|65-72-69-69
|-5
|400
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|65-66-67-68
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-75
|+11
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|5
|68-69-66-66
|-15
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|68
|68-73-74-74
|+9
|13
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|11
|70-71-70-71
|-6
|270
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|9
|69-69-68-66
|-12
|0
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|1
|66-70-65-66
|-21
|700
All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
