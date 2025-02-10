Robert MacIntyre betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Robert MacIntyre of Scotland plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 09, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Robert MacIntyre will play Feb. 13-16 in San Diego at the 2025 The Genesis Invitational. In his most recent tournament he took sixth in the WM Phoenix Open, shooting 15-under at TPC Scottsdale.
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- MacIntyre has entered The Genesis Invitational once recently (in 2022), posting a score of 8-under and finishing 15th.
- With numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third), Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024.
- Matsuyama averaged 300 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 66.67% (fifth), and attempted 25.75 putts per round (third) in that victory a year ago.
MacIntyre's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/17/2022
|15
|71-67-67-71
|-8
MacIntyre's recent performances
- MacIntyre has posted two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
- MacIntyre has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -12 those five times he's made the cut.
- Robert MacIntyre has averaged 301.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- MacIntyre is averaging -1.423 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- MacIntyre is averaging 3.736 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings
- MacIntyre posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.288 last season (37th on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.9 yards) ranked 57th, while his 56.6% driving accuracy average ranked 160th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, MacIntyre sported a -0.051 mark that ranked 113th on TOUR. He ranked 125th with a 65.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, MacIntyre's 0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 35th last season, while he averaged 28.51 putts per round (31st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|57
|304.9
|301.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|125
|65.97%
|61.67%
|Putts Per Round
|31
|28.51
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|57
|25.46%
|28.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|87
|14.20%
|10.56%
MacIntyre's best finishes
- MacIntyre, who participated in 26 tournaments last season, secured two wins and seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 15 times.
- Last season, one of MacIntyre's two wins came when he shot 16-under at the RBC Canadian Open.
- MacIntyre accumulated 1535 points last season, which ranked him 17th in the FedExCup standings.
MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season MacIntyre put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.142.
- MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 5.652 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre's best performance last season was at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.100.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, MacIntyre recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 11.193, which was his best last season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- MacIntyre delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|37
|0.288
|2.622
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.051
|1.988
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|51
|0.166
|0.549
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.321
|-1.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|30
|0.725
|3.736
MacIntyre's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|6
|71-66-65-69
|-13
|95
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|60
|68-72-71-70
|-3
|5
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|70-67-68-72
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-72-70-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|62-71-64-69
|-141
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|13
|64-67-68-72
|-13
|31
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|66-69-66-70
|-13
|191
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|1
|64-66-66-68
|-16
|500
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|70-62-66-68
|-14
|113
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|1
|67-65-63-67
|-18
|500
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|72-75-72-74
|+9
|11
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|7
|67-66-70-65
|-12
|350
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|W/D
|72-71
|-1
|--
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|17
|69-71-71-64
|-9
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|7
|68-71-68-70
|-11
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|15
|70-66-69-66
|-21
|63
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|53
|68-68-71-67
|-6
|6
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|40
|68-72-70-70
|-8
|18
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|68-69-65-67
|-15
|92
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.