5H AGO

Robert MacIntyre betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Robert MacIntyre of Scotland plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 09, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Robert MacIntyre will play Feb. 13-16 in San Diego at the 2025 The Genesis Invitational. In his most recent tournament he took sixth in the WM Phoenix Open, shooting 15-under at TPC Scottsdale.

    Latest odds for MacIntyre at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: The Riviera Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • MacIntyre has entered The Genesis Invitational once recently (in 2022), posting a score of 8-under and finishing 15th.
    • With numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third), Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024.
    • Matsuyama averaged 300 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 66.67% (fifth), and attempted 25.75 putts per round (third) in that victory a year ago.

    MacIntyre's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/17/20221571-67-67-71-8

    MacIntyre's recent performances

    • MacIntyre has posted two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • MacIntyre has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -12 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Robert MacIntyre has averaged 301.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • MacIntyre is averaging -1.423 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • MacIntyre is averaging 3.736 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings

    • MacIntyre posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.288 last season (37th on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.9 yards) ranked 57th, while his 56.6% driving accuracy average ranked 160th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, MacIntyre sported a -0.051 mark that ranked 113th on TOUR. He ranked 125th with a 65.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, MacIntyre's 0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 35th last season, while he averaged 28.51 putts per round (31st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance57304.9301.3
    Greens in Regulation %12565.97%61.67%
    Putts Per Round3128.5130.1
    Par Breakers5725.46%28.06%
    Bogey Avoidance8714.20%10.56%

    MacIntyre's best finishes

    • MacIntyre, who participated in 26 tournaments last season, secured two wins and seven finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 15 times.
    • Last season, one of MacIntyre's two wins came when he shot 16-under at the RBC Canadian Open.
    • MacIntyre accumulated 1535 points last season, which ranked him 17th in the FedExCup standings.

    MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season MacIntyre put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.142.
    • MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 5.652 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre's best performance last season was at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.100.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, MacIntyre recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 11.193, which was his best last season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • MacIntyre delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee370.2882.622
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green113-0.0511.988
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green510.1660.549
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.321-1.423
    Average Strokes Gained: Total300.7253.736

    MacIntyre's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta671-66-65-69-1395
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6068-72-71-70-35
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3270-67-68-72-1112
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-72-70-70-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-74+8--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans862-71-64-69-14152
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-68-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1364-67-68-72-1331
    May 16-19PGA Championship866-69-66-70-13191
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-74+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open164-66-66-68-16500
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC70-76+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1670-62-66-68-14113
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-72-1--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open167-65-63-67-18500
    July 18-20The Open Championship5072-75-72-74+911
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship767-66-70-65-12350
    August 22-25BMW ChampionshipW/D72-71-1--
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship1769-71-71-64-90
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge768-71-68-70-11--
    January 2-5The Sentry1570-66-69-66-2163
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5368-68-71-67-66
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4068-72-70-70-818
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open668-69-65-67-1592

    All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.