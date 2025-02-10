Robert MacIntyre betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season MacIntyre put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.142.

MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 5.652 mark ranked fifth in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre's best performance last season was at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.100.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, MacIntyre recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 11.193, which was his best last season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.