Ben Griffin betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at The RSM Classic (November 2024), ranking seventh in the field at 3.105.

Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 8.210. He finished seventh in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best performance last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.948.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Griffin recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.711, his best mark last season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).