Ben Griffin betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 05: Ben Griffin of the United States plays a tee shot on the 16th hole during the practice round prior to the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Ben Griffin looks to improve upon his 37th-place finish in 2024's tournament when he begins play in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 13-16.
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- Griffin has entered The Genesis Invitational once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 2-under and finishing 37th.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Matsuyama posted an average driving distance of 300.0 (23rd in field), hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 25.75 putts per round (third).
Griffin's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/15/2024
|37
|72-69-66-75
|-2
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Griffin has finished in the top 10 once.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five appearances.
- Ben Griffin has averaged 308.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin is averaging -0.706 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin is averaging 0.255 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.120 last season, which ranked 130th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (295.6 yards) ranked 136th, and his 59.2% driving accuracy average ranked 136th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Griffin sported a 0.327 mark that ranked 34th on TOUR. He ranked 49th with a 69.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Griffin delivered a 0.238 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 52nd on TOUR, while he ranked 62nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.78. He broke par 24.68% of the time (81st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|136
|295.6
|308.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|49
|69.17%
|69.75%
|Putts Per Round
|62
|28.78
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|81
|24.68%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|8
|11.95%
|13.89%
Griffin's best finishes
- Griffin teed off in 35 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and collecting five top-10 finishes.
- In those 35 events, he made the cut 25 times (71.4%).
- Last season Griffin's best performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he shot 15-under and finished second.
- With 867 points last season, Griffin finished 56th in the FedExCup standings.
Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at The RSM Classic (November 2024), ranking seventh in the field at 3.105.
- Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 8.210. He finished seventh in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best performance last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.948.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Griffin recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.711, his best mark last season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).
- Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open. That ranked second in the field.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.120
|0.718
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|34
|0.327
|-0.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|23
|0.271
|0.581
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|52
|0.238
|-0.706
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|33
|0.716
|0.255
Griffin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|72-69-66-75
|-2
|23
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|71-68-71-70
|-8
|4
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-68-70-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|72-68-69-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|69-74-74-69
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|72-68-68-67
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-73
|-68
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|69-64-67-67
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|29
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|W/D
|73-65
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|2
|70-65-65-65
|-15
|300
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|67
|71-71-67-71
|E
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|67-71-71-70
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|5
|68-67-64-62
|-23
|105
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|39
|65-70-67-70
|-8
|14
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-74
|+11
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|65-70-63-70
|-12
|80
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|66-70-71-72
|-1
|27
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|64-71-70-70
|-13
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|67-66-69-67
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|22
|71-70-66-64
|-9
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|24
|73-63-66-73
|-13
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|69-68-66-68
|-13
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|15
|69-72-65-65
|-11
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|45
|65-70-70-68
|-7
|9
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|7
|66-69-66-68
|-19
|83
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|69
|69-70-73-76
|E
|6
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|36
|71-68-68-70
|-7
|17
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.