PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Ben Griffin betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 05: Ben Griffin of the United States plays a tee shot on the 16th hole during the practice round prior to the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 05: Ben Griffin of the United States plays a tee shot on the 16th hole during the practice round prior to the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Ben Griffin looks to improve upon his 37th-place finish in 2024's tournament when he begins play in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 13-16.

    Latest odds for Griffin at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • Griffin has entered The Genesis Invitational once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 2-under and finishing 37th.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third).
    • En route to his victory last year, Matsuyama posted an average driving distance of 300.0 (23rd in field), hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 25.75 putts per round (third).

    Griffin's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/15/20243772-69-66-75-2

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five events, Griffin has finished in the top 10 once.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five appearances.
    • Ben Griffin has averaged 308.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin is averaging -0.706 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin is averaging 0.255 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Griffin .

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.120 last season, which ranked 130th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (295.6 yards) ranked 136th, and his 59.2% driving accuracy average ranked 136th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Griffin sported a 0.327 mark that ranked 34th on TOUR. He ranked 49th with a 69.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Griffin delivered a 0.238 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 52nd on TOUR, while he ranked 62nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.78. He broke par 24.68% of the time (81st on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance136295.6308.1
    Greens in Regulation %4969.17%69.75%
    Putts Per Round6228.7829.2
    Par Breakers8124.68%23.15%
    Bogey Avoidance811.95%13.89%

    Griffin's best finishes

    • Griffin teed off in 35 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and collecting five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 35 events, he made the cut 25 times (71.4%).
    • Last season Griffin's best performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he shot 15-under and finished second.
    • With 867 points last season, Griffin finished 56th in the FedExCup standings.

    Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at The RSM Classic (November 2024), ranking seventh in the field at 3.105.
    • Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 8.210. He finished seventh in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best performance last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.948.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Griffin recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.711, his best mark last season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).
    • Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open. That ranked second in the field.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130-0.1200.718
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.327-0.338
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green230.2710.581
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting520.238-0.706
    Average Strokes Gained: Total330.7160.255

    Griffin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3772-69-66-75-223
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5571-68-71-70-84
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-68-70-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3672-68-69-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3969-74-74-69-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1472-68-68-67-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-73-68--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1369-64-67-67-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1667-68-69-68-1229
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipW/D73-65+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open270-65-65-65-15300
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-73+5--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6771-71-67-71E7
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3167-71-71-70-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic568-67-64-62-23105
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3965-70-67-70-814
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC79-74+11--
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-73+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship765-70-63-70-1280
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5066-70-71-72-127
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3764-71-70-70-13--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1167-66-69-67-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-71-2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2271-70-66-64-9--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2473-63-66-73-13--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship869-68-66-68-13--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1569-72-65-65-11--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii4565-70-70-68-79
    January 16-19The American Express766-69-66-68-1983
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-77+5--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6969-70-73-76E6
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open3671-68-68-70-717

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.