Rickie Fowler betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Over his last five tournaments, Fowler has finished in the top five once.

He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.

Over his last five tournaments, Fowler has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five events.

Off the tee, Rickie Fowler has averaged 303.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

Fowler has an average of 1.023 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.