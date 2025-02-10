Rickie Fowler betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 06: Rickie Fowler of The United States hits a tee ball on the 11th hole during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 06, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Rickie Fowler finished 35th in The Genesis Invitational in 2024, shooting a 3-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Feb. 13-16 in San Diego at The Riviera Country Club .
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- Over his last four trips to The Genesis Invitational, Fowler has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 33rd.
- Fowler finished 35th (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent go-round at The Genesis Invitational (in 2024).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Hideki Matsuyama posted numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Matsuyama posted an average driving distance of 300.0 (23rd in field), hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 25.75 putts per round (third).
Fowler's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/15/2024
|35
|70-69-71-71
|-3
|2/16/2023
|20
|68-75-69-67
|-5
|2/17/2022
|55
|71-71-69-71
|-2
|2/18/2021
|20
|70-71-73-67
|-3
Fowler's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Fowler has finished in the top five once.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Fowler has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Rickie Fowler has averaged 303.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Fowler has an average of 1.023 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fowler has an average of 1.413 in his past five tournaments.
Fowler's advanced stats and rankings
- Fowler posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.180 (137th) last season, while his average driving distance of 297.7 yards ranked 121st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Fowler sported a -0.117 mark that ranked 124th on TOUR. He ranked 149th with a 65.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fowler delivered a 0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 66th on TOUR, while he ranked 58th with a putts-per-round average of 28.75. He broke par 22.01% of the time (158th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|121
|297.7
|303.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|149
|65.01%
|57.99%
|Putts Per Round
|58
|28.75
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|158
|22.01%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|123
|15.08%
|6.25%
Fowler's best finishes
- Fowler teed off in 24 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 75%.
- Last season Fowler's best performance came when he shot 17-under and finished fourth at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
- With 374 points last season, Fowler finished 108th in the FedExCup standings.
Fowler's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.358. He finished 23rd in that event.
- Fowler produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking 15th in the field with a mark of 4.045.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler's best mark last season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he posted a 2.611 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, Fowler posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.636), which ranked second in the field.
- Fowler posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.544) at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (October 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.180
|-0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|124
|-0.117
|1.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|121
|-0.049
|-0.647
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|66
|0.136
|1.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-0.210
|1.413
Fowler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|35
|70-69-71-71
|-3
|25
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|71-67-67-72
|-7
|13
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|75-72-71-72
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|74-69-76-71
|+2
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|76-74-71-72
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|70-71-67-67
|-9
|88
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|71-75-73-71
|+6
|17
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|63
|72-69-69-71
|-3
|7
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|70-69-66-76
|+1
|16
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-82
|+14
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-77
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|20
|64-69-69-65
|-13
|95
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|66-72-67-74
|-9
|19
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|71
|79-69-74-75
|+13
|6
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|69-67-67-68
|-17
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|66-68-69-68
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|4
|68-64-67-64
|-17
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|14
|63-73-67
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|21
|69-62-71-71
|-15
|37
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|53
|68-69-72-73
|-6
|11
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|W/D
|74
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.