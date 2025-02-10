Rasmus Hojgaard betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Hojgaard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking 26th in the field at 1.596. In that event, he finished 21st.

Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he produced a 0.627 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hojgaard put up his best mark last season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 2.995.

At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Hojgaard recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.415, which was his best last season. That ranked 32nd in the field.