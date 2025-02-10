Rasmus Hojgaard betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Rasmus Hojgaard of Denmark plays his shot from the 11th tee during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 09, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Rasmus Hojgaard hits the links in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational Feb. 13-16 coming off a 12th-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open in his last competition.
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- This is Hojgaard's first time competing at The Genesis Invitational in the past five years.
- Hideki Matsuyama finished with 1.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 2.038 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Matsuyama's average driving distance was 300 (23rd in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 25.75 putts per round (third) en route to his win last year.
Hojgaard's recent performances
- Hojgaard has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- Hojgaard has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Rasmus Hojgaard has averaged 314.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hojgaard has an average of 0.856 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hojgaard is averaging 4.151 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hojgaard's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|308.0
|314.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.59%
|70.83%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.72
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|24.07%
|24.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.20%
|13.33%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hojgaard's best finishes
- Hojgaard participated in six tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
- Last season Hojgaard's best performance came when he shot 13-under and finished 12th at the WM Phoenix Open.
Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hojgaard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking 26th in the field at 1.596. In that event, he finished 21st.
- Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he produced a 0.627 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hojgaard put up his best mark last season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 2.995.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Hojgaard recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.415, which was his best last season. That ranked 32nd in the field.
- Hojgaard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (5.828) at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 21st in that event.
Hojgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.443
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.527
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.856
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|4.151
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hojgaard's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|67-70-72-70
|-9
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|68
|68-72-73-69
|-2
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|21
|68-63-70-68
|-11
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|60
|74-72-74-75
|+11
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|22
|65-71-70-72
|-10
|38
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|68-67-65-71
|-13
|61
All stats in this article are accurate for Hojgaard as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
