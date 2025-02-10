Patrick Cantlay betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where his 3.141 mark ranked fourth in the field.

Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.487 (he finished fourth in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cantlay's best performance last season was at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.362 (he finished third in that tournament).

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Cantlay posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.170), which ranked second in the field.