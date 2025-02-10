Patrick Cantlay betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 13: Patrick Cantlay of the United States acknowledges the crowd on the ninth green during the first round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 13, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
After he placed fourth in this tournament in 2024, Patrick Cantlay has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational in San Diego Feb. 13-16.
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- Over his last seven trips to The Genesis Invitational, Cantlay has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 13th.
- Cantlay finished fourth (with a score of 13-under) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational (in 2024).
- With numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third), Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024.
- Matsuyama also posted numbers of 300 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 66.67% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 25.75 putts per round (third).
Cantlay's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/15/2024
|4
|64-65-70-72
|-13
|2/16/2023
|3
|68-67-68-67
|-14
|2/17/2022
|33
|70-72-66-71
|-5
|2/18/2021
|15
|67-70-71-72
|-4
|2/13/2020
|17
|68-72-71-68
|-5
|2/14/2019
|15
|68-71-70-69
|-6
Cantlay's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Cantlay has finished in the top five once.
- Over his last five events, Cantlay has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score of 13-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Patrick Cantlay has averaged 308.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cantlay is averaging -0.353 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Cantlay is averaging 1.924 Strokes Gained: Total.
Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings
- Cantlay had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.187 last season, which ranked 61st on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (302.7 yards) ranked 73rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Cantlay had a 0.024 mark (102nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Cantlay delivered a 0.234 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 10th with a putts-per-round average of 28.03, and he ranked 11th by breaking par 27.78% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|73
|302.7
|308.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|171
|63.08%
|58.89%
|Putts Per Round
|10
|28.03
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|11
|27.78%
|30.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|140
|15.73%
|12.50%
Cantlay's best finishes
- Cantlay last season played 20 tournaments, earning four top-five finishes.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 19 times.
- Last season Cantlay's best performance came at the RBC Heritage, where he shot 15-under and finished third.
- Cantlay ranked 11th in the FedExCup standings with 1780 points last season.
Cantlay's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where his 3.141 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.487 (he finished fourth in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cantlay's best performance last season was at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.362 (he finished third in that tournament).
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Cantlay posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.170), which ranked second in the field.
- Cantlay recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.284) at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.187
|0.828
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|0.024
|-0.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|35
|0.218
|1.789
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.234
|-0.353
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.664
|1.924
Cantlay's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|64-65-70-72
|-13
|300
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|74-72-70-74
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|72-70-73-75
|+2
|6
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|71-75-70-76
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|3
|67-66-68-68
|-15
|338
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|65-67-68-70
|-18
|9
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|73-72-72-69
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|70-68-73-68
|-5
|10
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|3
|65-71-70-70
|-4
|338
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|5
|68-65-64-65
|-18
|263
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|25
|73-68-75-73
|+5
|63
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|12
|72-67-66-66
|-9
|237
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|71-68-72-72
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|17
|69-70-71-67
|-7
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|11
|67-71-71-72
|-7
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|15
|74-64-65-68
|-21
|63
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|5
|68-64-66-70
|-20
|105
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|33
|66-70-73-70
|-9
|24
All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.