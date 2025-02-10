PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Patrick Cantlay betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 13: Patrick Cantlay of the United States acknowledges the crowd on the ninth green during the first round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 13, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    After he placed fourth in this tournament in 2024, Patrick Cantlay has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational in San Diego Feb. 13-16.

    Latest odds for Cantlay at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • Over his last seven trips to The Genesis Invitational, Cantlay has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 13th.
    • Cantlay finished fourth (with a score of 13-under) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational (in 2024).
    • With numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third), Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024.
    • Matsuyama also posted numbers of 300 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 66.67% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 25.75 putts per round (third).

    Cantlay's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/15/2024464-65-70-72-13
    2/16/2023368-67-68-67-14
    2/17/20223370-72-66-71-5
    2/18/20211567-70-71-72-4
    2/13/20201768-72-71-68-5
    2/14/20191568-71-70-69-6

    Cantlay's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Cantlay has finished in the top five once.
    • Over his last five events, Cantlay has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score of 13-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Patrick Cantlay has averaged 308.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Cantlay is averaging -0.353 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Cantlay is averaging 1.924 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Cantlay .

    Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cantlay had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.187 last season, which ranked 61st on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (302.7 yards) ranked 73rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Cantlay had a 0.024 mark (102nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Cantlay delivered a 0.234 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 10th with a putts-per-round average of 28.03, and he ranked 11th by breaking par 27.78% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance73302.7308.6
    Greens in Regulation %17163.08%58.89%
    Putts Per Round1028.0328.0
    Par Breakers1127.78%30.00%
    Bogey Avoidance14015.73%12.50%

    Cantlay's best finishes

    • Cantlay last season played 20 tournaments, earning four top-five finishes.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 19 times.
    • Last season Cantlay's best performance came at the RBC Heritage, where he shot 15-under and finished third.
    • Cantlay ranked 11th in the FedExCup standings with 1780 points last season.

    Cantlay's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where his 3.141 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.487 (he finished fourth in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cantlay's best performance last season was at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.362 (he finished third in that tournament).
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Cantlay posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.170), which ranked second in the field.
    • Cantlay recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.284) at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.

    Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee610.1870.828
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1020.024-0.340
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green350.2181.789
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting530.234-0.353
    Average Strokes Gained: Total380.6641.924

    Cantlay's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational464-65-70-72-13300
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3674-72-70-74+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6872-70-73-75+26
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2271-75-70-76+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage367-66-68-68-15338
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2365-67-68-70-189
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2973-72-72-69+245
    May 16-19PGA Championship5370-68-73-68-510
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-76+7--
    June 13-16U.S. Open365-71-70-70-4338
    June 20-23Travelers Championship568-65-64-65-18263
    July 18-20The Open Championship2573-68-75-73+563
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1272-67-66-66-9237
    August 22-25BMW Championship1371-68-72-72-5204
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship1769-70-71-67-70
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1167-71-71-72-7--
    January 2-5The Sentry1574-64-65-68-2163
    January 16-19The American Express568-64-66-70-20105
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3366-70-73-70-924

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.