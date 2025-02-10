PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Nico Echavarria betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 07: Nico Echavarria of Colombia plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Nico Echavarria looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale when he tees off in San Diego for the 2025 The Genesis Invitational .

    Latest odds for Echavarria at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • Echavarria is competing at The Genesis Invitational for the first time in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Hideki Matsuyama posted numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Matsuyama averaged 300 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 66.67% (fifth), and attempted 25.75 putts per round (third) in that victory a year ago.

    Echavarria's recent performances

    • Echavarria has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Echavarria has finished in the top 10 once.
    • He has an average score of 16-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Nico Echavarria has averaged 296.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Echavarria has an average of 2.165 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Echavarria has an average of -1.622 in his past five tournaments.
    

    Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings

    • Echavarria posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.029 (116th) last season, while his average driving distance of 295.4 yards ranked 140th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Echavarria had a 0.030 mark that ranked 101st on TOUR. He ranked 30th with a 70.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Echavarria's 0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 79th last season, and his 29.03 putts-per-round average ranked 95th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance140295.4296.9
    Greens in Regulation %3070.08%71.24%
    Putts Per Round9529.0329.0
    Par Breakers928.03%26.14%
    Bogey Avoidance9214.39%12.09%

    Echavarria's best finishes

    • Echavarria, who participated in 31 tournaments last season, secured one win with three top-five finishes and four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 31 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
    • Last season Echavarria's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he took home the title with a score of 20-under.
    • Echavarria earned 367 points last season, which placed him 110th in the FedExCup standings.

    Echavarria's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.878 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • Echavarria posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (October 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.998.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria posted his best mark last season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 4.400.
    • At The RSM Classic in November 2024, Echavarria delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.575). That ranked second in the field.
    • Echavarria posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.544) in October 2024 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee116-0.029-0.356
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1010.030-1.685
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green126-0.062-1.745
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting790.0832.165
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1070.023-1.622

    Echavarria's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2467-69-73-66-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2167-69-69-69-1037
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1568-67-68-71-1430
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC82-77+15--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1471-64-69-71-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans464-69-63-69-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2467-68-67-67-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-67E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-73+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC78-75+13--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5472-69-78-71+1011
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6370-70-69-74-54
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5266-71-70-68-96
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3574-69-71-68-2--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2268-68-66-68-1037
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1166-69-67-67-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-73+1--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP164-64-65-67-20--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship669-63-68-71-17--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2969-70-68-69-8--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic267-67-68-65-15--
    January 2-5The Sentry3271-71-66-68-1627
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii266-67-66-65-38300
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC69-68-73-6--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7769-75-76-73+54
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.