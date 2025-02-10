Nico Echavarria betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 07: Nico Echavarria of Colombia plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Nico Echavarria looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale when he tees off in San Diego for the 2025 The Genesis Invitational .
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- Echavarria is competing at The Genesis Invitational for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Hideki Matsuyama posted numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third).
- Matsuyama averaged 300 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 66.67% (fifth), and attempted 25.75 putts per round (third) in that victory a year ago.
Echavarria's recent performances
- Echavarria has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Echavarria has finished in the top 10 once.
- He has an average score of 16-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Nico Echavarria has averaged 296.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Echavarria has an average of 2.165 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Echavarria has an average of -1.622 in his past five tournaments.
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
- Echavarria posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.029 (116th) last season, while his average driving distance of 295.4 yards ranked 140th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Echavarria had a 0.030 mark that ranked 101st on TOUR. He ranked 30th with a 70.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Echavarria's 0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 79th last season, and his 29.03 putts-per-round average ranked 95th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|140
|295.4
|296.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|30
|70.08%
|71.24%
|Putts Per Round
|95
|29.03
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|9
|28.03%
|26.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|92
|14.39%
|12.09%
Echavarria's best finishes
- Echavarria, who participated in 31 tournaments last season, secured one win with three top-five finishes and four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 31 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
- Last season Echavarria's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he took home the title with a score of 20-under.
- Echavarria earned 367 points last season, which placed him 110th in the FedExCup standings.
Echavarria's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.878 (he missed the cut in that event).
- Echavarria posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (October 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.998.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria posted his best mark last season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 4.400.
- At The RSM Classic in November 2024, Echavarria delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.575). That ranked second in the field.
- Echavarria posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.544) in October 2024 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|116
|-0.029
|-0.356
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|0.030
|-1.685
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|126
|-0.062
|-1.745
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|79
|0.083
|2.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|107
|0.023
|-1.622
Echavarria's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|67-69-73-66
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-69-69-69
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|68-67-68-71
|-14
|30
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|82-77
|+15
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|71-64-69-71
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|64-69-63-69
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|67-68-67-67
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|78-75
|+13
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|54
|72-69-78-71
|+10
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|63
|70-70-69-74
|-5
|4
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|66-71-70-68
|-9
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|35
|74-69-71-68
|-2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|68-68-66-68
|-10
|37
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|66-69-67-67
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|1
|64-64-65-67
|-20
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|6
|69-63-68-71
|-17
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|69-70-68-69
|-8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|2
|67-67-68-65
|-15
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|32
|71-71-66-68
|-16
|27
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|2
|66-67-66-65
|-38
|300
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|69-68-73
|-6
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|77
|69-75-76-73
|+5
|4
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
