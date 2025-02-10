Davis Thompson betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Davis Thompson of the United States plays his tee shot on the 16th hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Davis Thompson enters play Feb. 13-16 in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club following a 36th-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open his last time in competition.
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- Thompson missed the cut in his only recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational in 2023.
- With numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third), Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Matsuyama posted an average driving distance of 300 (23rd in field), hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 25.75 putts per round (third).
Thompson's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/16/2023
|MC
|71-75
|+4
Thompson's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Thompson has an average finish of 45th.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
- Davis Thompson has averaged 307.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Thompson is averaging -1.321 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Thompson is averaging -0.011 Strokes Gained: Total.
Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.280 (38th) last season, while his average driving distance of 306.3 yards ranked 47th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Thompson had a 0.306 mark (38th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Thompson delivered a 0.042 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 67th with a putts-per-round average of 28.82, and he ranked 38th by breaking par 25.99% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|47
|306.3
|307.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|59
|68.64%
|74.07%
|Putts Per Round
|67
|28.82
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|38
|25.99%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|51
|13.40%
|11.11%
Thompson's best finishes
- Thompson, who took part in 27 tournaments last season, secured one win with four top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 22 occasions.
- Last season Thompson's best performance came at the John Deere Classic, where he took home the title with a score of 28-under.
- Thompson collected 1385 points last season, placing 24th in the FedExCup standings.
Thompson's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.006 (he finished second in that tournament).
- Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.460.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best performance last season was at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.331 (he finished first in that tournament).
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Thompson posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.438 (his best mark last season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished in that tournament.
- Thompson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (18.694) at the John Deere Classic in July 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.280
|1.810
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.306
|-2.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|5
|0.432
|1.807
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|0.042
|-1.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|1.060
|-0.011
Thompson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|70-70-64-71
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|67-71-71-69
|-6
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-72-68-66
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|70-73-73-71
|-1
|10
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|67-68-71-70
|-12
|28
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|62-69-68-71
|-18
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|2
|65-68-67-68
|-16
|135
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|70-70-66-72
|-2
|45
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|73-73-74-73
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|9
|70-72-70-68
|E
|180
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|68-69-66-68
|-17
|184
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|1
|63-67-62-64
|-28
|500
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|65-72-71-65
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|66
|74-73-71-78
|+12
|6
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|66-66-66-71
|-11
|53
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|72-66-72-66
|-4
|80
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|41
|76-74-69-72
|+3
|58
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|5
|66-68-66-66
|-18
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|60
|70-71-67-72
|-2
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|36
|78-64-68-67
|-15
|23
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|51
|69-69-68-71
|-11
|7
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|69-70-71-73
|-5
|8
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|36
|69-67-70-71
|-7
|17
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.