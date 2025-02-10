Davis Thompson betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.006 (he finished second in that tournament).

Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.460.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best performance last season was at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.331 (he finished first in that tournament).

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Thompson posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.438 (his best mark last season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished in that tournament.