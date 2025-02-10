PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Davis Thompson betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Davis Thompson of the United States plays his tee shot on the 16th hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    Davis Thompson enters play Feb. 13-16 in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club following a 36th-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Thompson at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • Thompson missed the cut in his only recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational in 2023.
    • With numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third), Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Matsuyama posted an average driving distance of 300 (23rd in field), hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 25.75 putts per round (third).

    Thompson's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/16/2023MC71-75+4

    Thompson's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Thompson has an average finish of 45th.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
    • Davis Thompson has averaged 307.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Thompson is averaging -1.321 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Thompson is averaging -0.011 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Thompson .

    Thompson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thompson posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.280 (38th) last season, while his average driving distance of 306.3 yards ranked 47th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Thompson had a 0.306 mark (38th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Thompson delivered a 0.042 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 67th with a putts-per-round average of 28.82, and he ranked 38th by breaking par 25.99% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance47306.3307.9
    Greens in Regulation %5968.64%74.07%
    Putts Per Round6728.8229.4
    Par Breakers3825.99%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance5113.40%11.11%

    Thompson's best finishes

    • Thompson, who took part in 27 tournaments last season, secured one win with four top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 22 occasions.
    • Last season Thompson's best performance came at the John Deere Classic, where he took home the title with a score of 28-under.
    • Thompson collected 1385 points last season, placing 24th in the FedExCup standings.

    Thompson's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.006 (he finished second in that tournament).
    • Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.460.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best performance last season was at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.331 (he finished first in that tournament).
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Thompson posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.438 (his best mark last season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished in that tournament.
    • Thompson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (18.694) at the John Deere Classic in July 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee380.2801.810
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green380.306-2.306
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green50.4321.807
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting900.042-1.321
    Average Strokes Gained: Total81.060-0.011

    Thompson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2470-70-64-71-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4767-71-71-69-69
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-72-68-66-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4570-73-73-71-110
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1867-68-71-70-1228
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2362-69-68-71-189
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-68-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic265-68-67-68-16135
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1770-70-66-72-245
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC69-74+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2773-73-74-73+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open970-72-70-68E180
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic268-69-66-68-17184
    July 4-7John Deere Classic163-67-62-64-28500
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4665-72-71-65-78
    July 18-20The Open Championship6674-73-71-78+126
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1266-66-66-71-1153
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3372-66-72-66-480
    August 22-25BMW Championship4176-74-69-72+358
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open566-68-66-66-18--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic6070-71-67-72-2--
    January 2-5The Sentry3678-64-68-67-1523
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 16-19The American Express5169-69-68-71-117
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5869-70-71-73-58
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open3669-67-70-71-717

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.