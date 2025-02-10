Nick Taylor betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 07: Nick Taylor of Canada plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Nick Taylor shot 1-under and placed 39th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 13-16 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational.
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- Over his last seven trips to The Genesis Invitational, Taylor has an average score of 2-under, with an average finish of 37th.
- Taylor finished 39th (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational (in 2024).
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third).
- In addition, Matsuyama's average driving distance was 300 (23rd in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 25.75 putts per round (third).
Taylor's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/15/2024
|39
|70-69-70-74
|-1
|2/16/2023
|33
|69-74-70-68
|-3
|2/18/2021
|20
|72-69-71-69
|-3
|2/13/2020
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|2/14/2019
|33
|70-71-68-72
|-3
Taylor's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Taylor has finished first once.
- Over his last five events, Taylor has carded a score that's better than average in four of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -17 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Nick Taylor has averaged 293.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor has an average of 1.078 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor is averaging 4.148 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.120 last season (130th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.2 yards) ranked 154th, while his 63.2% driving accuracy average ranked 77th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Taylor ranked 55th on TOUR with a mark of 0.243.
- On the greens, Taylor's -0.042 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 109th on TOUR last season, and his 28.94 putts-per-round average ranked 81st. He broke par 24.43% of the time (91st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|154
|293.2
|293.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|152
|64.79%
|76.67%
|Putts Per Round
|81
|28.94
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|91
|24.43%
|28.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|163
|16.87%
|10.56%
Taylor's best finishes
- Taylor last season took part in 28 tournaments, picking up one win and three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 19 times (67.9%).
- Last season Taylor's best performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He shot 38-under and won the title (his only win last season).
- Taylor's 969 points last season placed him 51st in the FedExCup standings.
Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 2.115 (he finished 25th in that tournament).
- Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.655. He finished seventh in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor put up his best performance last season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 4.781.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Taylor recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.934, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
- Taylor posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (16.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.120
|-0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|55
|0.243
|3.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|90
|0.051
|-0.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|109
|-0.042
|1.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|0.133
|4.148
Taylor's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-69-70-74
|-1
|20
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-71-74-71
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|66-68-76-70
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|68-74-75-70
|+3
|4
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-81
|+14
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|71-70-69-71
|-3
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|10
|63-69-64-71
|-21
|46
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|71-69-75-75
|+6
|17
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|73-73-74-73
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|42
|68-73-65-67
|-7
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|65-71-69-69
|-6
|5
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|30
|70-73-68-69
|-4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|63-74
|-3
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|65
|68-68-70-77
|+3
|16
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|69-67-66-69
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|54
|68-69-71-72
|-4
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|33
|68-67-71-67
|-7
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|48
|73-73-66-69
|-11
|14
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|1
|66-68-65-65
|-38
|500
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|12
|65-66-73-67
|-17
|57
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|33
|68-69-72-70
|-9
|24
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|25
|70-66-70-69
|-9
|31
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
