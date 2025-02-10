Nick Taylor betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 2.115 (he finished 25th in that tournament).

Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.655. He finished seventh in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor put up his best performance last season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 4.781.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Taylor recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.934, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).