5H AGO

Nick Dunlap betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 08: Nick Dunlap of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 08, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Nick Dunlap will play Feb. 13-16 in San Diego at the 2025 The Genesis Invitational. In his most recent tournament he finished 57th in the WM Phoenix Open, shooting 4-under at TPC Scottsdale.

    Latest odds for Dunlap at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • Dunlap has played The Genesis Invitational once recently, in 2024. He missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Hideki Matsuyama posted numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third).
    • En route to his victory last year, Matsuyama posted an average driving distance of 300 (23rd in field), hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 25.75 putts per round (third).

    Dunlap's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/15/2024MC70-75+3

    Dunlap's recent performances

    • Dunlap has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Dunlap has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 8-under.
    • Off the tee, Nick Dunlap has averaged 302.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Dunlap is averaging 1.303 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dunlap is averaging -0.608 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dunlap posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.245 last season (149th on TOUR). His average driving distance (307.3 yards) ranked 40th, while his 57% driving accuracy average ranked 156th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Dunlap ranked 65th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.205, while he ranked 157th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.26%.
    • On the greens, Dunlap delivered a -0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 38th with a putts-per-round average of 28.57, and he ranked 10th by breaking par 27.94% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance40307.3302.2
    Greens in Regulation %15764.26%70.56%
    Putts Per Round3828.5728.7
    Par Breakers1027.94%23.33%
    Bogey Avoidance15516.58%10.28%

    Dunlap's best finishes

    • Dunlap last season played 24 tournaments, picking up one win with two top-five finishes and three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
    • Last season Dunlap's best performance came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. He shot 13-under and took home the title (his only win last season).
    • With 701 points last season, Dunlap ranked 68th in the FedExCup standings.

    Dunlap's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Dunlap posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking eighth in the field at 3.162. In that tournament, he finished 10th.
    • Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 5.442 mark ranked eighth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dunlap put up his best mark last season at the RBC Heritage, ranking 18th in the field at 2.103. In that event, he finished 69th.
    • At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Dunlap recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.969 (his best mark last season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
    • Dunlap recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 11th in the field (he finished 11th in that tournament).

    Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.245-4.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green650.2051.321
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green134-0.1090.906
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting101-0.0061.303
    Average Strokes Gained: Total126-0.155-0.608

    Dunlap's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC70-75+3--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5367-70-71-71-57
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4872-74-75-71+414
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-70+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1168-71-63-69-965
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC77-74+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6975-73-68-74+66
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3066-67-67-70-1421
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2469-72-72-72+170
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1270-73-70-75E145
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6668-70-73-68-17
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1067-69-67-71-1462
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-75+4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship567-65-66-69-13420
    August 22-25BMW Championship3169-72-70-77E103
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2869-66-70-68-15--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1668-73-70-76-1--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational1665-76-64E--
    January 2-5The Sentry5576-70-68-71-711
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii1068-67-67-66-1264
    January 16-19The American Express3467-69-71-68-1318
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5869-68-72-74-58
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open5770-70-71-69-45

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.