Nick Dunlap betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 08: Nick Dunlap of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 08, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Nick Dunlap will play Feb. 13-16 in San Diego at the 2025 The Genesis Invitational. In his most recent tournament he finished 57th in the WM Phoenix Open, shooting 4-under at TPC Scottsdale.
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- Dunlap has played The Genesis Invitational once recently, in 2024. He missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Hideki Matsuyama posted numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Matsuyama posted an average driving distance of 300 (23rd in field), hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 25.75 putts per round (third).
Dunlap's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/15/2024
|MC
|70-75
|+3
Dunlap's recent performances
- Dunlap has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Dunlap has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 8-under.
- Off the tee, Nick Dunlap has averaged 302.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Dunlap is averaging 1.303 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dunlap is averaging -0.608 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings
- Dunlap posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.245 last season (149th on TOUR). His average driving distance (307.3 yards) ranked 40th, while his 57% driving accuracy average ranked 156th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Dunlap ranked 65th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.205, while he ranked 157th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.26%.
- On the greens, Dunlap delivered a -0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 38th with a putts-per-round average of 28.57, and he ranked 10th by breaking par 27.94% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|40
|307.3
|302.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|157
|64.26%
|70.56%
|Putts Per Round
|38
|28.57
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|10
|27.94%
|23.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|155
|16.58%
|10.28%
Dunlap's best finishes
- Dunlap last season played 24 tournaments, picking up one win with two top-five finishes and three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
- Last season Dunlap's best performance came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. He shot 13-under and took home the title (his only win last season).
- With 701 points last season, Dunlap ranked 68th in the FedExCup standings.
Dunlap's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Dunlap posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking eighth in the field at 3.162. In that tournament, he finished 10th.
- Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 5.442 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dunlap put up his best mark last season at the RBC Heritage, ranking 18th in the field at 2.103. In that event, he finished 69th.
- At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Dunlap recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.969 (his best mark last season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
- Dunlap recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 11th in the field (he finished 11th in that tournament).
Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.245
|-4.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|65
|0.205
|1.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|134
|-0.109
|0.906
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.006
|1.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.155
|-0.608
Dunlap's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|67-70-71-71
|-5
|7
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-74-75-71
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|68-71-63-69
|-9
|65
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|69
|75-73-68-74
|+6
|6
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|66-67-67-70
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|69-72-72-72
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|70-73-70-75
|E
|145
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|66
|68-70-73-68
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|67-69-67-71
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|5
|67-65-66-69
|-13
|420
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|31
|69-72-70-77
|E
|103
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|69-66-70-68
|-15
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|16
|68-73-70-76
|-1
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|16
|65-76-64
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|55
|76-70-68-71
|-7
|11
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|68-67-67-66
|-12
|64
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|34
|67-69-71-68
|-13
|18
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|69-68-72-74
|-5
|8
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|57
|70-70-71-69
|-4
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.