Nick Dunlap betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Dunlap posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking eighth in the field at 3.162. In that tournament, he finished 10th.

Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 5.442 mark ranked eighth in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dunlap put up his best mark last season at the RBC Heritage, ranking 18th in the field at 2.103. In that event, he finished 69th.

At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Dunlap recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.969 (his best mark last season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 12th in that event.