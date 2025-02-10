Max Homa betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 07: Max Homa of the United States plays a tee shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Max Homa looks to improve upon his 16th-place finish in 2024's tournament when he begins play in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 13-16.
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- Homa has entered The Genesis Invitational six times recently, with one win, an average finish of 12th, and an average score of 10-under.
- In 2024, Homa finished 16th (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Hideki Matsuyama posted numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Matsuyama posted an average driving distance of 300 (23rd in field), hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 25.75 putts per round (third).
Homa's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/15/2024
|16
|73-65-70-69
|-7
|2/16/2023
|2
|64-68-69-68
|-15
|2/17/2022
|10
|66-70-67-71
|-10
|2/18/2021
|1
|66-70-70-66
|-16
|2/13/2020
|5
|72-69-65-70
|-8
|2/14/2019
|37
|69-70-74-69
|-2
Homa's recent performances
- In his last five events, Homa has an average finish of 35th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Homa has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Max Homa has averaged 292.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Homa has an average of 0.156 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Homa is averaging -1.446 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Homa's advanced stats and rankings
- Homa put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.383 last season, which ranked 164th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (300.2 yards) ranked 100th, and his 59.7% driving accuracy average ranked 123rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Homa sported a 0.145 mark (86th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Homa's -0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 106th on TOUR last season, and his 28.59 putts-per-round average ranked 43rd. He broke par 20.89% of the time (176th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|100
|300.2
|292.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|159
|63.71%
|67.04%
|Putts Per Round
|43
|28.59
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|176
|20.89%
|23.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|73
|13.85%
|11.11%
Homa's best finishes
- Homa played 22 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 81.8%.
- Last season Homa's best performance came at the Masters Tournament. He shot 4-under and finished third in that event.
- Homa accumulated 1194 points last season, which placed him 35th in the FedExCup standings.
Homa's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Homa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.081.
- Homa's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in August 2024 at the BMW Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.404. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa's best effort last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he delivered a 3.609 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Homa delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.465), which ranked third in the field.
- Homa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
Homa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|164
|-0.383
|0.761
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|0.145
|-2.619
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|39
|0.208
|0.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.025
|0.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|113
|-0.054
|-1.446
Homa's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|73-65-70-69
|-7
|115
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-69-71-73
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|68-75-74-71
|E
|7
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|68-74-72-70
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|3
|67-71-73-73
|-4
|325
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|55
|71-70-66-75
|-2
|10
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|69-70-72-69
|-4
|213
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|68-70-69-69
|-8
|24
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|78-69
|+7
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|71-73-72-76
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|61
|70-71-70-66
|-3
|8
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|70
|67-70-73-69
|-1
|3
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|43
|76-72-70-74
|+8
|16
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|70
|69-78-74-70
|+11
|12
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|33
|74-75-73-67
|+1
|82
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|27
|73-66-67-66
|-8
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|26
|69-69-67-68
|-19
|38
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|77
|+5
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|53
|71-72-70-69
|-6
|11
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
