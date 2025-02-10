Max Homa betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Homa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.081.

Homa's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in August 2024 at the BMW Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.404. He finished 33rd in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa's best effort last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he delivered a 3.609 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Homa delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.465), which ranked third in the field.