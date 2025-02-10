Max Greyserman betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Greyserman has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Over his last five tournaments, Greyserman has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has finished with an average score of -10 those four times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Max Greyserman has averaged 306.6 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Greyserman is averaging -0.807 Strokes Gained: Putting.