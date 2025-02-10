PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Max Greyserman betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 11: Max Greyserman of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 11, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

    In his last competition at the WM Phoenix Open, Max Greyserman posted a 49th-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 The Genesis Invitational looking for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Greyserman at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In the past five years, this is Greyserman's first time playing at The Genesis Invitational.
    • With numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third), Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Matsuyama posted an average driving distance of 300.0 (23rd in field), hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 25.75 putts per round (third).

    Greyserman's recent performances

    • Greyserman has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Greyserman has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -10 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Max Greyserman has averaged 306.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Greyserman is averaging -0.807 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Greyserman has an average of 0.554 in his past five tournaments.
    Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Greyserman put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.180 last season, which ranked 63rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (311.0 yards) ranked 17th, and his 59.1% driving accuracy average ranked 138th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Greyserman had a 0.013 mark (104th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Greyserman's 0.749 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked second last season, while he averaged 28.38 putts per round (24th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance17311.0306.6
    Greens in Regulation %6068.54%71.35%
    Putts Per Round2428.3829.4
    Par Breakers1827.27%26.90%
    Bogey Avoidance4113.20%14.04%

    Greyserman's best finishes

    • Greyserman took part in 26 tournaments last season, securing five finishes in the top five and earning seven top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 73.1%.
    • Last season Greyserman had his best performance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club. He shot 19-under and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
    • Greyserman placed 46th in the FedExCup standings with 1041 points last season.

    Greyserman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the John Deere Classic, where his 6.662 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Greyserman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking 24th in the field with a mark of 3.614.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Greyserman's best effort last season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.608. He finished seventh in that event.
    • At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, Greyserman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (10.383), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Greyserman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.544) in October 2024 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. That ranked second in the field.

    Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee630.180-0.571
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1040.0132.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green128-0.072-0.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting20.749-0.807
    Average Strokes Gained: Total200.8700.554

    Greyserman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaW/D70-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4770-66-69-73-69
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1565-69-70-70-1430
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3369-71-72-70-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open767-69-67-67-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-75+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4071-65-72-72-89
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans464-69-63-69-14473
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-75-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4071-68-66-72-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-73+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-75+5--
    June 13-16U.S. Open2171-74-72-68+585
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3169-70-68-72-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2666-66-68-69-1532
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2167-66-69-67-1139
    July 25-283M Open270-68-67-63-16300
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship269-60-66-69-16300
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3375-68-70-63-480
    August 22-25BMW Championship2878-72-66-71-1118
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP264-68-64-65-19--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship468-64-69-65-22--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational764-66-67E--
    January 2-5The Sentry2470-67-63-72-2043
    January 16-19The American Express769-66-65-69-1983
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open4871-73-74-74+49
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmW/D70-72-79+5--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open4971-68-70-70-57

    All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.