Max Greyserman betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
In his last competition at the WM Phoenix Open, Max Greyserman posted a 49th-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 The Genesis Invitational looking for a better finish.
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- In the past five years, this is Greyserman's first time playing at The Genesis Invitational.
- With numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third), Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Matsuyama posted an average driving distance of 300.0 (23rd in field), hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 25.75 putts per round (third).
Greyserman's recent performances
- Greyserman has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Greyserman has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Max Greyserman has averaged 306.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Greyserman is averaging -0.807 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Greyserman has an average of 0.554 in his past five tournaments.
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.180 last season, which ranked 63rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (311.0 yards) ranked 17th, and his 59.1% driving accuracy average ranked 138th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Greyserman had a 0.013 mark (104th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Greyserman's 0.749 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked second last season, while he averaged 28.38 putts per round (24th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|17
|311.0
|306.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|60
|68.54%
|71.35%
|Putts Per Round
|24
|28.38
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|18
|27.27%
|26.90%
|Bogey Avoidance
|41
|13.20%
|14.04%
Greyserman's best finishes
- Greyserman took part in 26 tournaments last season, securing five finishes in the top five and earning seven top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 73.1%.
- Last season Greyserman had his best performance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club. He shot 19-under and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
- Greyserman placed 46th in the FedExCup standings with 1041 points last season.
Greyserman's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the John Deere Classic, where his 6.662 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Greyserman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking 24th in the field with a mark of 3.614.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Greyserman's best effort last season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.608. He finished seventh in that event.
- At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, Greyserman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (10.383), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Greyserman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.544) in October 2024 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. That ranked second in the field.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|63
|0.180
|-0.571
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|0.013
|2.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|128
|-0.072
|-0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2
|0.749
|-0.807
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|0.870
|0.554
Greyserman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|70-66-69-73
|-6
|9
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|65-69-70-70
|-14
|30
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-71-72-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|67-69-67-67
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|71-65-72-72
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|64-69-63-69
|-144
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|71-68-66-72
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|71-74-72-68
|+5
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|69-70-68-72
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|26
|66-66-68-69
|-15
|32
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|21
|67-66-69-67
|-11
|39
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|2
|70-68-67-63
|-16
|300
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|2
|69-60-66-69
|-16
|300
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|75-68-70-63
|-4
|80
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|28
|78-72-66-71
|-1
|118
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|64-68-64-65
|-19
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|4
|68-64-69-65
|-22
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|7
|64-66-67
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|24
|70-67-63-72
|-20
|43
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|7
|69-66-65-69
|-19
|83
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|48
|71-73-74-74
|+4
|9
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|W/D
|70-72-79
|+5
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|71-68-70-70
|-5
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
