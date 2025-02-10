PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Matthieu Pavon betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 07: Matthieu Pavon of France lines up a putt on the tenth green during the second round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 07: Matthieu Pavon of France lines up a putt on the tenth green during the second round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    In his last time out at the WM Phoenix Open, Matthieu Pavon carded a 63rd-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 The Genesis Invitational trying to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Pavon at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • This is Pavon's first time competing at The Genesis Invitational in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Hideki Matsuyama posted numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third).
    • En route to his victory last year, Matsuyama posted an average driving distance of 300 (23rd in field), hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 25.75 putts per round (third).

    Pavon's recent performances

    • Pavon has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Pavon has finished in the top 10 once.
    • He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Matthieu Pavon has averaged 299.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Pavon has an average of 2.056 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Pavon has an average of -4.224 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Pavon .

    Pavon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pavon put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.027 last season (104th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.9 yards) ranked 92nd, while his 67.5% driving accuracy average ranked 28th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Pavon ranked 53rd on TOUR with an average of 0.249 per round. Additionally, he ranked 126th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.96%.
    • On the greens, Pavon's 0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 71st on TOUR last season, and his 29.13 putts-per-round average ranked 109th. He broke par 25.13% of the time (70th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance92300.9299.3
    Greens in Regulation %12665.96%54.58%
    Putts Per Round10929.1329.1
    Par Breakers7025.13%17.32%
    Bogey Avoidance17217.72%12.09%

    Pavon's best finishes

    • Pavon last season participated in 22 tournaments, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he had a 81.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
    • Last season Pavon's best performance came at the Grant Thornton Invitational, where he took home the title with a score of even-par.
    • Pavon earned 1569 points last season, which ranked him 16th in the FedExCup standings.

    Pavon's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 2.349 mark ranked in the field.
    • Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 5.394 mark ranked third in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pavon's best effort last season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his -0.317 mark ranked 47th in the field.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Pavon delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.965, his best mark last season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished first in that event).
    • Pavon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

    Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1040.0270.405
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.249-4.789
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green178-0.414-1.896
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting710.1252.056
    Average Strokes Gained: Total110-0.014-4.224

    Pavon's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2867-68-70-70-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5274-68-76-76+612
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1270-73-74-72+1140
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4969-73-70-69-312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6776-74-74-77+177
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC76-77+11--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-75+8--
    June 13-16U.S. Open567-70-69-71-3300
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1671-65-62-68-14113
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC74-70+4--
    July 18-20The Open Championship5072-72-77-72+911
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition5871-75-77-74+13--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4665-73-72-68-239
    August 22-25BMW Championship3373-72-76-68+182
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship1767-69-71-67-100
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1774-73-69-72E--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational563-67-65E--
    January 2-5The Sentry4874-70-69-68-1114
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-80+9--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7368-73-78-71+25
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open6368-68-72-73-34

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.