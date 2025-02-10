Matthieu Pavon betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 07: Matthieu Pavon of France lines up a putt on the tenth green during the second round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
In his last time out at the WM Phoenix Open, Matthieu Pavon carded a 63rd-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 The Genesis Invitational trying to improve on that finish.
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- This is Pavon's first time competing at The Genesis Invitational in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Hideki Matsuyama posted numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Matsuyama posted an average driving distance of 300 (23rd in field), hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 25.75 putts per round (third).
Pavon's recent performances
- Pavon has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Pavon has finished in the top 10 once.
- He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Matthieu Pavon has averaged 299.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Pavon has an average of 2.056 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Pavon has an average of -4.224 in his past five tournaments.
Pavon's advanced stats and rankings
- Pavon put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.027 last season (104th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.9 yards) ranked 92nd, while his 67.5% driving accuracy average ranked 28th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Pavon ranked 53rd on TOUR with an average of 0.249 per round. Additionally, he ranked 126th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.96%.
- On the greens, Pavon's 0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 71st on TOUR last season, and his 29.13 putts-per-round average ranked 109th. He broke par 25.13% of the time (70th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|92
|300.9
|299.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|126
|65.96%
|54.58%
|Putts Per Round
|109
|29.13
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|70
|25.13%
|17.32%
|Bogey Avoidance
|172
|17.72%
|12.09%
Pavon's best finishes
- Pavon last season participated in 22 tournaments, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 22 tournaments, he had a 81.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
- Last season Pavon's best performance came at the Grant Thornton Invitational, where he took home the title with a score of even-par.
- Pavon earned 1569 points last season, which ranked him 16th in the FedExCup standings.
Pavon's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 2.349 mark ranked in the field.
- Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 5.394 mark ranked third in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pavon's best effort last season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his -0.317 mark ranked 47th in the field.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Pavon delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.965, his best mark last season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished first in that event).
- Pavon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|0.027
|0.405
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.249
|-4.789
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|178
|-0.414
|-1.896
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.125
|2.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-0.014
|-4.224
Pavon's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|67-68-70-70
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|74-68-76-76
|+6
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|70-73-74-72
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|69-73-70-69
|-3
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|67
|76-74-74-77
|+17
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|5
|67-70-69-71
|-3
|300
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|71-65-62-68
|-14
|113
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|72-72-77-72
|+9
|11
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|58
|71-75-77-74
|+13
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|46
|65-73-72-68
|-2
|39
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|33
|73-72-76-68
|+1
|82
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|17
|67-69-71-67
|-10
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|17
|74-73-69-72
|E
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|5
|63-67-65
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|48
|74-70-69-68
|-11
|14
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|73
|68-73-78-71
|+2
|5
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|63
|68-68-72-73
|-3
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.