Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he produced a 3.987 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 15th in that tournament.

Fitzpatrick delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 17th in the field at 4.406. In that tournament, he finished fifth.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fitzpatrick's best performance last season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.330 (he finished 10th in that tournament).

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fitzpatrick delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.295, which was his best last season. That ranked second in the field.