Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
Matt Fitzpatrick enters play this weekend looking for a stronger showing in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational after missing the cut in the competition in 2024 at The Riviera Country Club.
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- In his last four appearances at The Genesis Invitational, Fitzpatrick has an average finish of 18th, and an average score of 5-under.
- In 2024, Fitzpatrick missed the cut (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational.
- With numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third), Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Matsuyama posted an average driving distance of 300.0 (23rd in field), hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 25.75 putts per round (third).
Fitzpatrick's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/15/2024
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|2/16/2023
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|2/18/2021
|5
|66-71-69-71
|-7
|2/13/2020
|30
|71-70-68-73
|-2
Fitzpatrick's recent performances
- Fitzpatrick has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Fitzpatrick has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Matt Fitzpatrick has averaged 301.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fitzpatrick is averaging 1.061 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.679 in his past five tournaments.
Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings
- Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.036 last season ranked 102nd on TOUR, and his 67% driving accuracy average ranked 34th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Fitzpatrick ranked 127th on TOUR with a mark of -0.122.
- On the greens, Fitzpatrick's 0.417 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 23rd on TOUR last season, and his 28.34 putts-per-round average ranked 22nd. He broke par 25.12% of the time (71st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|111
|299.0
|301.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|155
|64.40%
|70.68%
|Putts Per Round
|22
|28.34
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|71
|25.12%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|96
|14.55%
|11.42%
Fitzpatrick's best finishes
- Fitzpatrick last season played 22 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 17 times.
- Last season Fitzpatrick's best performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he shot 16-under and finished fifth.
- Fitzpatrick accumulated 1074 points last season, which placed him 40th in the FedExCup standings.
Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he produced a 3.987 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 15th in that tournament.
- Fitzpatrick delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 17th in the field at 4.406. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fitzpatrick's best performance last season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.330 (he finished 10th in that tournament).
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fitzpatrick delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.295, which was his best last season. That ranked second in the field.
- Fitzpatrick recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|0.036
|0.535
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.122
|-1.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|79
|0.075
|0.313
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.417
|1.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|60
|0.406
|0.679
Fitzpatrick's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|70-67-70-67
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|5
|66-69-68-69
|-16
|300
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|71-74-70-67
|-6
|68
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|71-73-73-75
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|50
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-68-65-69
|-20
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|74-73-78-67
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|73-70-74-69
|-2
|275
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|64
|73-72-79-69
|+13
|7
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|36
|74-65-63-69
|-9
|23
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|39
|67-69-66-70
|-8
|14
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|70-78-73-72
|+9
|11
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|W/D
|73-64-81
|+5
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|18
|70-65-68-70
|-7
|184
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|28
|74-72-71-70
|-1
|118
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|24
|73-65-66-68
|-20
|43
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|48
|73-67-72-69
|-7
|13
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.