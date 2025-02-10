Mark Hubbard betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Hubbard has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.

He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.

Over his last five tournaments, Hubbard has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has finished with an average score of -4 those four times he's made the cut.

Mark Hubbard has averaged 304.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Hubbard is averaging -0.596 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.