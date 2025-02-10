Mark Hubbard betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 06: Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 06, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Mark Hubbard didn't fare well the last time he took the course in The Genesis Invitational in 2023, failing to make the cut. He seeks better results this time around at The Riviera Country Club.
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- Over his last three trips to The Genesis Invitational, Hubbard has an average score of 5-over, with an average finish of 69th.
- Hubbard missed the cut (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent go-round at The Genesis Invitational in 2023.
- With numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third), Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024.
- Matsuyama also posted numbers of 300 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 66.67% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 25.75 putts per round (third).
Hubbard's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/16/2023
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|2/18/2021
|MC
|74-69
|+1
Hubbard's recent performances
- Hubbard has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hubbard has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those four times he's made the cut.
- Mark Hubbard has averaged 304.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard is averaging -0.596 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hubbard is averaging -1.736 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.054 last season, which ranked 98th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (294.7 yards) ranked 146th, and his 66.7% driving accuracy average ranked 35th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hubbard ranked 53rd on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.249, while he ranked 72nd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.18%.
- On the greens, Hubbard's 0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 98th on TOUR last season, and his 28.89 putts-per-round average ranked 72nd. He broke par 25.03% of the time (73rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|146
|294.7
|304.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|72
|68.18%
|65.74%
|Putts Per Round
|72
|28.89
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|73
|25.03%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|82
|14.09%
|15.12%
Hubbard's best finishes
- Hubbard took part in 29 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 25 times (86.2%).
- Last season Hubbard put up his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished third with a score of 15-under (four shots back of the winner).
- Hubbard's 737 points last season placed him 65th in the FedExCup standings.
Hubbard's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.133 (he finished 25th in that tournament).
- Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.379. He finished 20th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best effort last season was in November 2024 at The RSM Classic, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 2.929. He finished 35th in that tournament.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.794). That ranked second in the field.
- Hubbard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.288) in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open. That ranked 14th in the field.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|0.054
|-0.466
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.249
|0.847
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|108
|-0.024
|-1.520
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|0.017
|-0.596
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.297
|-1.736
Hubbard's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|69-65-73-72
|-5
|9
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|64
|68-72-73-70
|-1
|4
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|68-73-72-68
|-7
|38
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|69-68-72-67
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|73-68-71-72
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|69-70-70-70
|-9
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|3
|61-70-64-69
|-142
|105
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|71-65-67-71
|-10
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|65-68-73-69
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|71-71-71-74
|+7
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-68-70-70
|-2
|11
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|74-69-70-76
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|71-69-69-72
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|32
|68-68-69-66
|-13
|24
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|72-72-68-70
|+2
|18
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|63
|69-66-74-71
|-8
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|14
|64-69-68-68
|-15
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|67-73-66-69
|-5
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|3
|68-67-68-66
|-15
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|35
|70-69-67-69
|-7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|68-67-70-65
|-10
|36
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|12
|65-64-69-73
|-17
|57
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|68
|71-72-75-79
|+9
|3
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|73
|69-75-74-72
|+2
|5
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.