Ludvig Åberg betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
After he placed 19th in this tournament in 2024, Ludvig Åberg has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational in San Diego Feb. 13-16.
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- Åberg finished 19th (with a score of 6-under) in his only appearance at The Genesis Invitational in recent years (in 2024).
- With numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third), Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Matsuyama's average driving distance was 300 (23rd in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 25.75 putts per round (third).
Åberg's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/15/2024
|19
|68-72-70-68
|-6
Åberg's recent performances
- Åberg has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Åberg has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Ludvig Åberg has averaged 304.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Åberg is averaging -1.183 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Åberg has an average of -1.876 in his past five tournaments.
Åberg's advanced stats and rankings
- Åberg posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.502 (14th) last season, while his average driving distance of 310.1 yards ranked 22nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Åberg had a 0.434 mark (21st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Åberg delivered a 0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 43rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.59, and he ranked 22nd by breaking par 27.04% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|22
|310.1
|304.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|73
|68.15%
|54.25%
|Putts Per Round
|43
|28.59
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|22
|27.04%
|27.12%
|Bogey Avoidance
|31
|12.96%
|12.42%
Åberg's best finishes
- Åberg teed off in 22 tournaments last season, securing five finishes in the top five and collecting nine top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 20 times (90.9%).
- Last season Åberg's best performance came at the Masters Tournament, where he shot 7-under and finished second.
- Åberg compiled 2092 points last season, which ranked him sixth in the FedExCup standings.
Åberg's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Åberg produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.263. In that event, he finished 14th.
- Åberg put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 5.759.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Åberg delivered his best performance last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 3.524.
- At the BMW Championship in August 2024, Åberg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.587), which ranked fourth in the field.
- Åberg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, which ranked eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|14
|0.502
|-0.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.434
|-0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|105
|-0.008
|-0.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|67
|0.135
|-1.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|7
|1.064
|-1.876
Åberg's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|68-72-70-68
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|73-74-69-72
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|8
|67-73-67-67
|-14
|225
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-71-67-73
|-5
|47
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|2
|73-69-70-69
|-7
|400
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|10
|66-66-68-72
|-12
|170
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|68-72-72-74
|-2
|275
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|12
|66-69-73-73
|+1
|150
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|27
|67-69-62-71
|-11
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|64-64-65-73
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|18
|68-70-66-72
|-8
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|71-68-70-68
|-3
|54
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|2
|72-63-71-71
|-11
|833
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|16
|71-68-68-70
|-7
|0
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|17
|73-64-71-64
|-10
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|6
|67-70-72-67
|-12
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|5
|69-70-65-64
|-24
|267
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|42
|63-75-74-79
|+3
|12
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|W/D
|77
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.