Ludvig Åberg betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Åberg has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Over his last five tournaments, Åberg has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.

He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Ludvig Åberg has averaged 304.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Åberg is averaging -1.183 Strokes Gained: Putting.