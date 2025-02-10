Lucas Glover betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
When he hits the links Feb. 13-16, Lucas Glover will look to build upon his last performance in The Genesis Invitational. In 2024, he shot 3-under and placed 35th at The Riviera Country Club.
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- Over his last four trips to The Genesis Invitational, Glover has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 35th.
- Glover last participated in The Genesis Invitational in 2024, finishing 35th with a score of 3-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama finished with 1.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 2.038 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Matsuyama's average driving distance was 300 (23rd in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 25.75 putts per round (third).
Glover's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/15/2024
|35
|69-71-68-73
|-3
|2/16/2023
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|2/18/2021
|MC
|71-76
|+5
Glover's recent performances
- Glover has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Glover has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -12 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Lucas Glover has averaged 292.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Glover has an average of 1.021 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Glover is averaging 3.642 Strokes Gained: Total.
Glover's advanced stats and rankings
- Glover put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.017 last season, which ranked 112th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (289.9 yards) ranked 170th, and his 72.4% driving accuracy average ranked fifth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Glover sported a 0.710 mark that ranked fifth on TOUR. He ranked 50th with a 69.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Glover's -0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 139th on TOUR last season, and his 29.01 putts-per-round average ranked 91st. He broke par 22.58% of the time (144th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|170
|289.9
|292.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|50
|69.12%
|71.24%
|Putts Per Round
|91
|29.01
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|144
|22.58%
|24.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|37
|13.08%
|8.50%
Glover's best finishes
- Glover teed off in 27 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five.
- In those 27 tournaments, he had a 74.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (20 cuts made).
- Last season Glover's best performance came at the Black Desert Championship, where he shot 19-under and finished third.
- Glover accumulated 596 points last season, which ranked him 78th in the FedExCup standings.
Glover's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Glover's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The RSM Classic in November 2024, as he produced a 1.960 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 30th in that event.
- Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Black Desert Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 13.498. In that tournament, he finished third.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover put up his best performance last season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.416.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Glover delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.848, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished 12th.
- Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.519) in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship. That ranked third in the field.
Glover's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|112
|-0.017
|1.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|0.710
|1.690
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|48
|0.168
|-0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|139
|-0.215
|1.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.646
|3.642
Glover's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|35
|69-71-68-73
|-3
|25
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|68-71-70-67
|-8
|19
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|73-70-74-72
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|11
|68-69-72-69
|-6
|70
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|70-72-70-72
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|20
|71-73-72-75
|+3
|98
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|69-69-68-71
|-7
|27
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|71-70-73-69
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-68-70-69
|-6
|15
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|69-70-71-67
|-3
|58
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-79
|+13
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|70-67-71-66
|-6
|16
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|23
|64-68-67-69
|-16
|37
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-78
|+13
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|69-70-69-71
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|3
|65-67-68-66
|-22
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|3
|69-66-68-62
|-19
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|24
|72-68-70-65
|-13
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|42
|68-67-66-77
|-6
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|30
|71-70-68-65
|-8
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|67-69-64-70
|-10
|36
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|73-70-70
|-3
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|3
|66-69-68-67
|-18
|338
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.