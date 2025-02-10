PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Lucas Glover betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 10: Lucas Glover of the United States lines up a putt on the 13th green during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2024 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 10, 2024 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 10: Lucas Glover of the United States lines up a putt on the 13th green during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2024 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 10, 2024 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

    When he hits the links Feb. 13-16, Lucas Glover will look to build upon his last performance in The Genesis Invitational. In 2024, he shot 3-under and placed 35th at The Riviera Country Club.

    Latest odds for Glover at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • Over his last four trips to The Genesis Invitational, Glover has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 35th.
    • Glover last participated in The Genesis Invitational in 2024, finishing 35th with a score of 3-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama finished with 1.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 2.038 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Matsuyama's average driving distance was 300 (23rd in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 25.75 putts per round (third).

    Glover's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/15/20243569-71-68-73-3
    2/16/2023MC70-74+2
    2/18/2021MC71-76+5

    Glover's recent performances

    • Glover has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Glover has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -12 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Lucas Glover has averaged 292.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Glover has an average of 1.021 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Glover is averaging 3.642 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Glover .

    Glover's advanced stats and rankings

    • Glover put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.017 last season, which ranked 112th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (289.9 yards) ranked 170th, and his 72.4% driving accuracy average ranked fifth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Glover sported a 0.710 mark that ranked fifth on TOUR. He ranked 50th with a 69.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Glover's -0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 139th on TOUR last season, and his 29.01 putts-per-round average ranked 91st. He broke par 22.58% of the time (144th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance170289.9292.1
    Greens in Regulation %5069.12%71.24%
    Putts Per Round9129.0128.5
    Par Breakers14422.58%24.18%
    Bogey Avoidance3713.08%8.50%

    Glover's best finishes

    • Glover teed off in 27 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five.
    • In those 27 tournaments, he had a 74.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (20 cuts made).
    • Last season Glover's best performance came at the Black Desert Championship, where he shot 19-under and finished third.
    • Glover accumulated 596 points last season, which ranked him 78th in the FedExCup standings.

    Glover's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Glover's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The RSM Classic in November 2024, as he produced a 1.960 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 30th in that event.
    • Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Black Desert Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 13.498. In that tournament, he finished third.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover put up his best performance last season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.416.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Glover delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.848, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished 12th.
    • Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.519) in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship. That ranked third in the field.

    Glover's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee112-0.0171.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green50.7101.690
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green480.168-0.227
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting139-0.2151.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Total410.6463.642

    Glover's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3569-71-68-73-325
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3568-71-70-67-819
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3073-70-74-72+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-69E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1168-69-72-69-670
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2570-72-70-72-430
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2071-73-72-75+398
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3369-69-68-71-727
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1671-70-73-69-1110
    May 16-19PGA Championship4371-68-70-69-615
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1269-70-71-67-358
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-74+8--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-79+13--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4470-67-71-66-616
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2364-68-67-69-1637
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC77-78+13--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-71+1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship1369-70-69-71-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship365-67-68-66-22--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship369-66-68-62-19--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2472-68-70-65-13--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship4268-67-66-77-6--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3071-70-68-65-8--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii2167-69-64-70-1036
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC73-70-70-3--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am366-69-68-67-18338
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC75-67E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.