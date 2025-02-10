Lucas Glover betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Glover has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Glover has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has finished with an average score of -12 those three times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Lucas Glover has averaged 292.1 yards in his past five starts.

Glover has an average of 1.021 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.