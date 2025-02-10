Kevin Yu betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Yu produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open, ranking second in the field at 6.130. In that event, he finished 39th.

Yu's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.349. He finished 39th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu put up his best performance last season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 1.993.

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Yu posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.671). That ranked second in the field.