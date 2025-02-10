Kevin Yu betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
In his most recent competition at the WM Phoenix Open, Kevin Yu concluded the weekend at 11-under, good for a 16th-place finish. He heads into the 2025 The Genesis Invitational Feb. 13-16 seeking better results.
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- Yu missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational in 2024.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Matsuyama posted an average driving distance of 300 (23rd in field), hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 25.75 putts per round (third).
Yu's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/15/2024
|MC
|75-75
|+8
Yu's recent performances
- Yu has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Yu has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Kevin Yu has averaged 301.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Yu is averaging -1.426 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Yu has an average of -0.392 in his past five tournaments.
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.539 (12th) last season, while his average driving distance of 308.0 yards ranked 37th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Yu sported a 0.319 mark (36th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Yu's -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 153rd last season, and his 29.82 putts-per-round average ranked 171st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|37
|308.0
|301.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|10
|71.54%
|74.18%
|Putts Per Round
|171
|29.82
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|16
|27.32%
|26.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|93
|14.46%
|11.44%
Yu's best finishes
- Yu last season took part in 27 tournaments, picking up one win with three top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 59.3%.
- Last season Yu's best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He shot 37-under and took home the title (his only win last season).
- With 469 points last season, Yu ranked 90th in the FedExCup standings.
Yu's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Yu produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open, ranking second in the field at 6.130. In that event, he finished 39th.
- Yu's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.349. He finished 39th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu put up his best performance last season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 1.993.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Yu posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.671). That ranked second in the field.
- Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|12
|0.539
|1.834
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|36
|0.319
|0.742
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|155
|-0.233
|-1.542
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.288
|-1.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|68
|0.336
|-0.392
Yu's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|66-67-70-69
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-73-74-67
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-70-62-75
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|67-69-66-67
|-15
|59
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|61
|69-69-72-75
|+5
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-70-67-71
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|70-70-68-71
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|20
|68-63-69-67
|-17
|43
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|73
|69-71-75-73
|+4
|3
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|52
|73-69-72-74
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|1
|66-66-66-67
|-37
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|65-68-66-71
|-10
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|11
|67-68-69-66
|-12
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|44
|73-68-70-68
|-13
|17
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-68
|-8
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|64
|71-72-72-70
|-3
|7
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|16
|71-67-68-67
|-11
|49
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.