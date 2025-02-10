PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Kevin Yu betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his most recent competition at the WM Phoenix Open, Kevin Yu concluded the weekend at 11-under, good for a 16th-place finish. He heads into the 2025 The Genesis Invitational Feb. 13-16 seeking better results.

    Latest odds for Yu at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • Yu missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational in 2024.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third).
    • En route to his victory last year, Matsuyama posted an average driving distance of 300 (23rd in field), hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 25.75 putts per round (third).

    Yu's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/15/2024MC75-75+8

    Yu's recent performances

    • Yu has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Yu has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -9 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Kevin Yu has averaged 301.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Yu is averaging -1.426 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Yu has an average of -0.392 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Yu .

    Yu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yu posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.539 (12th) last season, while his average driving distance of 308.0 yards ranked 37th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Yu sported a 0.319 mark (36th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Yu's -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 153rd last season, and his 29.82 putts-per-round average ranked 171st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance37308.0301.7
    Greens in Regulation %1071.54%74.18%
    Putts Per Round17129.8229.6
    Par Breakers1627.32%26.14%
    Bogey Avoidance9314.46%11.44%

    Yu's best finishes

    • Yu last season took part in 27 tournaments, picking up one win with three top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 59.3%.
    • Last season Yu's best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He shot 37-under and took home the title (his only win last season).
    • With 469 points last season, Yu ranked 90th in the FedExCup standings.

    Yu's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Yu produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open, ranking second in the field at 6.130. In that event, he finished 39th.
    • Yu's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.349. He finished 39th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu put up his best performance last season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 1.993.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Yu posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.671). That ranked second in the field.
    • Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

    Yu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120.5391.834
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green360.3190.742
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green155-0.233-1.542
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting153-0.288-1.426
    Average Strokes Gained: Total680.336-0.392

    Yu's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC75-75+8--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches966-67-70-69-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3972-73-74-67-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2864-70-62-75-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic467-69-66-67-1559
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6169-69-72-75+55
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4270-70-67-71-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3170-70-68-71-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2068-63-69-67-1743
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-69+2--
    July 25-283M Open7369-71-75-73+43
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition5273-69-72-74+4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship166-66-66-67-37--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC72-71+1--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1665-68-66-71-10--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC76-67+1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1167-68-69-66-12--
    January 2-5The Sentry4473-68-70-68-1317
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC69-71-68-8--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-78+3--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6471-72-72-70-37
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open1671-67-68-67-1149

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.