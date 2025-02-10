Keegan Bradley betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Bradley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.766. In that tournament, he finished second.

Bradley produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the BMW Championship, ranking second in the field at 6.501. In that tournament, he finished first.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley's best mark last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he delivered a 2.660 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bradley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.612, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished second in that tournament.