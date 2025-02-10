Keegan Bradley betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 23: Keegan Bradley of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2025 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 23, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Keegan Bradley hits the links Feb. 13-16 in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club following a 65th-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am his last time in competition.
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- In his last eight appearances at The Genesis Invitational, Bradley has an average finish of 48th, and an average score of 1-under.
- Bradley missed the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational in 2024.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Hideki Matsuyama posted numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third).
- Matsuyama's average driving distance was 300 (23rd in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 25.75 putts per round (third) en route to his win last year.
Bradley's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/15/2024
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|2/16/2023
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|2/17/2022
|48
|69-68-71-73
|-3
|2/18/2021
|60
|68-74-75-71
|+4
|2/13/2020
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|2/14/2019
|51
|66-74-75-70
|+1
Bradley's recent performances
- Bradley has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Over his last five tournaments, Bradley has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Keegan Bradley has averaged 304.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Bradley has an average of 0.635 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bradley is averaging 2.715 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bradley's advanced stats and rankings
- Bradley delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.173 last season, which ranked 67th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (305.5 yards) ranked 54th, and his 65.9% driving accuracy average ranked 39th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Bradley ranked 41st on TOUR with an average of 0.301 per round. Additionally, he ranked 94th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.09%.
- On the greens, Bradley's -0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 125th on TOUR last season, and his 28.99 putts-per-round average ranked 89th. He broke par 23.70% of the time (114th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|54
|305.5
|304.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|94
|67.09%
|54.72%
|Putts Per Round
|89
|28.99
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|114
|23.70%
|25.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|98
|14.56%
|11.94%
Bradley's best finishes
- Bradley last season took part in 23 tournaments, picking up one win with four top-five finishes.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 82.6%.
- Last season Bradley's best performance came at the BMW Championship. He shot 12-under and took home the title (his only win last season).
- Bradley compiled 1075 points last season, which placed him 39th in the FedExCup standings.
Bradley's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Bradley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.766. In that tournament, he finished second.
- Bradley produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the BMW Championship, ranking second in the field at 6.501. In that tournament, he finished first.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley's best mark last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he delivered a 2.660 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bradley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.612, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- Bradley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that event).
Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.173
|1.827
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.301
|0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|100
|0.008
|0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.141
|0.635
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.340
|2.715
Bradley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|71-75-70-74
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|78-71-74-69
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|55
|76-69-68-69
|-2
|10
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|70-70-72-72
|E
|90
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|69-67-68-69
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|2
|68-66-70-67
|-9
|245
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|43
|70-69-78-80
|+9
|18
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|74-70-72-71
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|39
|69-67-70-66
|-8
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|46
|70-70-68-71
|-5
|9
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|69-64-67-70
|-10
|37
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|59
|69-70-74-68
|+1
|20
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|1
|66-68-70-72
|-12
|0
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|21
|69-74-71-68
|-2
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|5
|68-67-68-71
|-14
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|15
|69-64-70-68
|-21
|63
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|6
|69-66-64-68
|-13
|89
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|15
|69-75-70-73
|-1
|46
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|65
|72-69-76-69
|-2
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.