5H AGO

Keegan Bradley betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 23: Keegan Bradley of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2025 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 23, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 23: Keegan Bradley of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2025 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 23, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Keegan Bradley hits the links Feb. 13-16 in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club following a 65th-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Bradley at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In his last eight appearances at The Genesis Invitational, Bradley has an average finish of 48th, and an average score of 1-under.
    • Bradley missed the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational in 2024.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Hideki Matsuyama posted numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Matsuyama's average driving distance was 300 (23rd in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 25.75 putts per round (third) en route to his win last year.

    Bradley's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/15/2024MC71-73+2
    2/16/2023MC75-71+4
    2/17/20224869-68-71-73-3
    2/18/20216068-74-75-71+4
    2/13/2020MC75-73+6
    2/14/20195166-74-75-70+1

    Bradley's recent performances

    • Bradley has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Bradley has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -10 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Keegan Bradley has averaged 304.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Bradley has an average of 0.635 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bradley is averaging 2.715 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bradley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bradley delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.173 last season, which ranked 67th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (305.5 yards) ranked 54th, and his 65.9% driving accuracy average ranked 39th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Bradley ranked 41st on TOUR with an average of 0.301 per round. Additionally, he ranked 94th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.09%.
    • On the greens, Bradley's -0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 125th on TOUR last season, and his 28.99 putts-per-round average ranked 89th. He broke par 23.70% of the time (114th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance54305.5304.6
    Greens in Regulation %9467.09%54.72%
    Putts Per Round8928.9928.4
    Par Breakers11423.70%25.83%
    Bogey Avoidance9814.56%11.94%

    Bradley's best finishes

    • Bradley last season took part in 23 tournaments, picking up one win with four top-five finishes.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 82.6%.
    • Last season Bradley's best performance came at the BMW Championship. He shot 12-under and took home the title (his only win last season).
    • Bradley compiled 1075 points last season, which placed him 39th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bradley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Bradley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.766. In that tournament, he finished second.
    • Bradley produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the BMW Championship, ranking second in the field at 6.501. In that tournament, he finished first.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley's best mark last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he delivered a 2.660 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bradley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.612, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • Bradley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that event).

    Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee670.1731.827
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green410.3010.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1000.0080.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting125-0.1410.635
    Average Strokes Gained: Total670.3402.715

    Bradley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3671-75-70-74+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-78+6--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2278-71-74-69+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5576-69-68-69-210
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2170-70-72-72E90
    May 16-19PGA Championship1869-67-68-69-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge268-66-70-67-9245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4370-69-78-80+918
    June 13-16U.S. Open3274-70-72-71+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3969-67-70-66-820
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    July 25-283M Open4670-70-68-71-59
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2269-64-67-70-1037
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5969-70-74-68+120
    August 22-25BMW Championship166-68-70-72-120
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2169-74-71-68-20
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge568-67-68-71-14--
    January 2-5The Sentry1569-64-70-68-2163
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii669-66-64-68-1389
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open1569-75-70-73-146
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6572-69-76-69-27

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.