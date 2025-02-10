PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Justin Thomas betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 07: Justin Thomas of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Justin Thomas enters play in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational from Feb. 13-16 after a sixth-place finish at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Thomas at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In his last eight appearances at The Genesis Invitational, Thomas has an average finish of 15th, and an average score of 8-under.
    • Thomas missed the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational in 2024.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Matsuyama also posted numbers of 300 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 66.67% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 25.75 putts per round (third).

    Thomas' recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/15/2024MC72-73+3
    2/16/20232068-73-69-69-5
    2/17/2022667-64-70-70-13
    2/18/2021MC77-73+8
    2/13/2020MC74-71+3
    2/14/2019266-65-65-75-13

    Thomas' recent performances

    • Thomas has earned two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Thomas has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 16-under.
    • Off the tee, Justin Thomas has averaged 310.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Thomas has an average of 1.022 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Thomas is averaging 5.064 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Thomas .

    Thomas' advanced stats and rankings

    • Thomas delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.135 last season, which ranked 72nd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (309.1 yards) ranked 26th, and his 57.6% driving accuracy average ranked 151st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Thomas ranked ninth on TOUR with a mark of 0.639.
    • On the greens, Thomas' -0.478 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 174th last season, while he averaged 28.48 putts per round (30th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance26309.1310.8
    Greens in Regulation %13565.59%58.33%
    Putts Per Round3028.4827.4
    Par Breakers2327.03%32.22%
    Bogey Avoidance6713.76%8.61%

    Thomas' best finishes

    • Last season Thomas participated in 21 tournaments, earning five top-five finishes and collecting seven finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 81%.
    • Last season Thomas' best performance came when he shot 23-under and finished second at The American Express.
    • Thomas placed 19th in the FedExCup standings with 1445 points last season.

    Thomas' best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Thomas put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (October 2024), ranking 10th in the field at 2.951.
    • Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in October 2024 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.024. He finished second in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thomas put up his best mark last season at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (October 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 3.338.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Thomas recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.666, which was his best last season. That ranked 15th in the field.
    • Thomas posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.544) at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that event).

    Thomas' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee720.135-0.121
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green90.6392.711
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green30.4661.452
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting174-0.4781.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Total250.7625.064

    Thomas' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-73+3--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1269-71-72-73-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6468-69-79-71+34
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC72-79+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage569-68-68-65-14263
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2168-71-73-72E90
    May 16-19PGA Championship869-67-67-68-13191
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3371-77-74-72+627
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC77-74+11--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship568-63-65-66-18263
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open6262-72-71-71-44
    July 18-20The Open Championship3168-78-67-77+629
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3067-70-71-67-5106
    August 22-25BMW Championship3976-72-74-68+266
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship1466-69-70-65-140
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP266-64-65-66-19--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge366-67-66-71-18--
    January 2-5The Sentry2671-71-68-63-1938
    January 16-19The American Express267-64-68-66-23300
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4866-70-74-71-713
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open666-68-70-65-1592

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.