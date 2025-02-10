Justin Thomas betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Thomas put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (October 2024), ranking 10th in the field at 2.951.

Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in October 2024 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.024. He finished second in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thomas put up his best mark last season at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (October 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 3.338.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Thomas recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.666, which was his best last season. That ranked 15th in the field.