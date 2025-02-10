Justin Thomas betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 07: Justin Thomas of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Justin Thomas enters play in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational from Feb. 13-16 after a sixth-place finish at the WM Phoenix Open.
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- In his last eight appearances at The Genesis Invitational, Thomas has an average finish of 15th, and an average score of 8-under.
- Thomas missed the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational in 2024.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third).
- Matsuyama also posted numbers of 300 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 66.67% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 25.75 putts per round (third).
Thomas' recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/15/2024
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|2/16/2023
|20
|68-73-69-69
|-5
|2/17/2022
|6
|67-64-70-70
|-13
|2/18/2021
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|2/13/2020
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|2/14/2019
|2
|66-65-65-75
|-13
Thomas' recent performances
- Thomas has earned two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Thomas has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 16-under.
- Off the tee, Justin Thomas has averaged 310.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Thomas has an average of 1.022 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Thomas is averaging 5.064 Strokes Gained: Total.
Thomas' advanced stats and rankings
- Thomas delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.135 last season, which ranked 72nd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (309.1 yards) ranked 26th, and his 57.6% driving accuracy average ranked 151st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Thomas ranked ninth on TOUR with a mark of 0.639.
- On the greens, Thomas' -0.478 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 174th last season, while he averaged 28.48 putts per round (30th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|26
|309.1
|310.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|135
|65.59%
|58.33%
|Putts Per Round
|30
|28.48
|27.4
|Par Breakers
|23
|27.03%
|32.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|67
|13.76%
|8.61%
Thomas' best finishes
- Last season Thomas participated in 21 tournaments, earning five top-five finishes and collecting seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 81%.
- Last season Thomas' best performance came when he shot 23-under and finished second at The American Express.
- Thomas placed 19th in the FedExCup standings with 1445 points last season.
Thomas' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Thomas put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (October 2024), ranking 10th in the field at 2.951.
- Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in October 2024 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.024. He finished second in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thomas put up his best mark last season at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (October 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 3.338.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Thomas recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.666, which was his best last season. That ranked 15th in the field.
- Thomas posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.544) at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that event).
Thomas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|72
|0.135
|-0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.639
|2.711
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|3
|0.466
|1.452
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|174
|-0.478
|1.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.762
|5.064
Thomas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-71-72-73
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|68-69-79-71
|+3
|4
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|72-79
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|69-68-68-65
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|68-71-73-72
|E
|90
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|69-67-67-68
|-13
|191
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|71-77-74-72
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|5
|68-63-65-66
|-18
|263
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|62
|62-72-71-71
|-4
|4
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|68-78-67-77
|+6
|29
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|30
|67-70-71-67
|-5
|106
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|39
|76-72-74-68
|+2
|66
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|14
|66-69-70-65
|-14
|0
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|66-64-65-66
|-19
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|3
|66-67-66-71
|-18
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|26
|71-71-68-63
|-19
|38
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|2
|67-64-68-66
|-23
|300
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|48
|66-70-74-71
|-7
|13
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|66-68-70-65
|-15
|92
All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.