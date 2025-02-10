Justin Rose betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
Justin Rose hits the links Feb. 13-16 in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club following a third-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which was his most recent tournament.
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- Rose's average finish has been 30th, and his average score 4-under, over his last three appearances at The Genesis Invitational.
- Rose missed the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent go-round at The Genesis Invitational in 2023.
- With numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third), Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Matsuyama posted an average driving distance of 300 (23rd in field), hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 25.75 putts per round (third).
Rose's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/16/2023
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|2/13/2020
|56
|69-69-74-75
|+3
Rose's recent performances
- Rose has finished in the top five in two of his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Rose has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Justin Rose has averaged 303.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Rose is averaging 0.230 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Rose is averaging 1.946 Strokes Gained: Total.
Rose's advanced stats and rankings
- Rose had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.061 last season, which ranked 119th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (297.5 yards) ranked 126th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Rose ranked 157th on TOUR with a mark of -0.377.
- On the greens, Rose delivered a 0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 97th on TOUR, while he ranked 37th with a putts-per-round average of 28.54. He broke par 20.67% of the time (177th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|126
|297.5
|303.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|167
|63.30%
|67.36%
|Putts Per Round
|37
|28.54
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|177
|20.67%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|33
|13.02%
|10.76%
Rose's best finishes
- Rose last season played 19 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 19 tournaments, he had a 63.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
- Last season Rose put up his best performance at The Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club. He shot 7-under and finished second (two shots back of the winner).
- Rose earned 881 points last season, which ranked him 55th in the FedExCup standings.
Rose's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Rose's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.157 (he finished 32nd in that tournament).
- Rose's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 5.900 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rose's best effort last season was at The Sentry in January 2024, as he put up a 1.593 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 40th in that tournament.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Rose recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.839), which ranked 15th in the field.
- Rose recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (3.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (which ranked him 32nd in the field). In that event, he finished 32nd.
Rose's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|119
|-0.061
|0.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|157
|-0.377
|0.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|112
|-0.029
|1.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|0.022
|0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-0.445
|1.946
Rose's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|64
|69-71-73-70
|-1
|4
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|70-73-66-71
|-4
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|74-68-79-71
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|6
|70-67-64-69
|-14
|263
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|70-71-66-73
|E
|22
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|68
|72-75-65-69
|+1
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|2
|69-68-73-67
|-7
|375
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-67
|-3
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|66-66-71-71
|-6
|140
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-80
|+5
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|3
|65-69-68-68
|-18
|338
All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.