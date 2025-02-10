Justin Rose betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Rose has finished in the top five in two of his last five tournaments.

He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.

Rose has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Justin Rose has averaged 303.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

Rose is averaging 0.230 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.