Jordan Spieth betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he produced a 5.199 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 29th in that tournament.

Spieth put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 18th in the field at 4.005. In that event, he finished 10th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spieth's best performance last season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 4.492 mark ranked second in the field.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Spieth posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.926 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that event.