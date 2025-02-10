PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Jordan Spieth betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Jordan Spieth of the United States putts on the 17th green during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 09, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Jordan Spieth enters play Feb. 13-16 in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club after a fourth-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Spieth at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In his last eight appearances at The Genesis Invitational, Spieth has an average finish of 30th, and an average score of 3-under.
    • In Spieth's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-under.
    • With numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third), Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024.
    • Matsuyama also posted numbers of 300 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 66.67% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 25.75 putts per round (third).

    Spieth's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/15/2024MC66-73-5
    2/16/2023MC74-70+2
    2/17/20222666-67-73-72-6
    2/18/20211568-68-73-71-4
    2/13/20205972-70-70-76+4
    2/14/20195164-70-70-81+1

    Spieth's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Spieth has finished in the top five once.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Spieth has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -1 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Jordan Spieth has averaged 309.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Spieth is averaging -0.967 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Spieth is averaging -2.189 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Spieth's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spieth's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.500 last season ranked 15th on TOUR, and his 64.3% driving accuracy average ranked 63rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Spieth ranked 138th on TOUR with an average of -0.204 per round. Additionally, he ranked 130th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.87%.
    • On the greens, Spieth delivered a -0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 45th with a putts-per-round average of 28.61, and he ranked 136th by breaking par 23.02% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance43306.9309.1
    Greens in Regulation %13065.87%66.05%
    Putts Per Round4528.6129.5
    Par Breakers13623.02%19.75%
    Bogey Avoidance13715.56%14.20%

    Spieth's best finishes

    • Spieth played 22 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 63.6%.
    • Last season Spieth's best performance came at the WM Phoenix Open. He shot 16-under and finished fourth in that event.
    • With 782 points last season, Spieth finished 64th in the FedExCup standings.

    Spieth's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he produced a 5.199 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 29th in that tournament.
    • Spieth put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 18th in the field at 4.005. In that event, he finished 10th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spieth's best performance last season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 4.492 mark ranked second in the field.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Spieth posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.926 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that event.
    • Spieth recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.258) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that tournament).

    Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.5000.652
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.204-0.615
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green108-0.024-1.258
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting101-0.006-0.967
    Average Strokes Gained: Total800.265-2.189

    Spieth's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC66-73-5--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3069-74-77-69+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-74+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1073-68-72-69-668
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC79-74+9--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3970-67-69-72-620
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2969-71-76-70+245
    May 16-19PGA Championship4369-69-67-73-615
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3771-67-71-72+116
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-75+5--
    June 13-16U.S. Open4172-71-74-71+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6370-68-72-68-27
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2669-67-63-70-1532
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-68-1--
    July 18-20The Open Championship2571-74-74-70+563
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6868-75-74-72+913
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6970-72-79-67E6
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open468-65-67-68-16123

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.