Jake Knapp betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.518 (he finished 31st in that event).

Knapp posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking No. 1 in the field at 8.709. In that event, he finished first.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp put up his best effort last season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 10th in the field at 2.169. In that event, he finished 70th.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Knapp posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.018, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 45th in that tournament.