Jake Knapp betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
In his last competition at the WM Phoenix Open, Jake Knapp concluded the weekend at 6-under, good for a 44th-place finish. He enters play in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational Feb. 13-16 aiming for a better finish.
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- This is Knapp's first time competing at The Genesis Invitational in the past five years.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third).
- Matsuyama averaged 300.0 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 66.67% (fifth), and attempted 25.75 putts per round (third) in that victory a year ago.
Knapp's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Knapp has an average finish of 41st.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Knapp has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 5-under.
- Off the tee, Jake Knapp has averaged 305.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Knapp has an average of 1.540 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Knapp is averaging -0.751 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Knapp's advanced stats and rankings
- Knapp delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.045 last season, which ranked 117th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (309.5 yards) ranked 24th, and his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranked 132nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Knapp had a 0.001 mark (108th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Knapp's -0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 115th on TOUR last season, and his 29.07 putts-per-round average ranked 99th. He broke par 23.11% of the time (133rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|24
|309.5
|305.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|136
|65.41%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|99
|29.07
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|133
|23.11%
|24.85%
|Bogey Avoidance
|159
|16.74%
|10.23%
Knapp's best finishes
- Knapp last season participated in 23 tournaments, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 73.9%.
- Last season, one of Knapp's two wins came when he shot 19-under at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
- Knapp's 970 points last season ranked him 50th in the FedExCup standings.
Knapp's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.518 (he finished 31st in that event).
- Knapp posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking No. 1 in the field at 8.709. In that event, he finished first.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp put up his best effort last season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 10th in the field at 2.169. In that event, he finished 70th.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Knapp posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.018, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 45th in that tournament.
- Knapp posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.045
|-2.728
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|0.001
|0.482
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|145
|-0.197
|-0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.082
|1.540
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.323
|-0.751
Knapp's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|1
|67-64-63-71
|-19
|500
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|68-66-71-66
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|57
|77-70-81-72
|+12
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-72-68-73
|-4
|14
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|74-76-78-73
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|62
|74-70-69-71
|E
|8
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|8
|64-64-67-70
|-19
|85
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|58
|71-75-71-76
|+9
|9
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|70-70-64-71
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|70-65-70-74
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|66-71-68-70
|-9
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|W/D
|71-68-81
|+7
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|67
|70-75-71-70
|+6
|14
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|68
|69-71-73-72
|+3
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|1
|58-66-65
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|56
|72-73-70-71
|-6
|10
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|73-71-65
|-7
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|32
|71-73-71-74
|+1
|21
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|33
|65-72-70-72
|-9
|24
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|44
|67-71-72-68
|-6
|11
All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.