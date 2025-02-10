PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Jake Knapp betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jake Knapp betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

    In his last competition at the WM Phoenix Open, Jake Knapp concluded the weekend at 6-under, good for a 44th-place finish. He enters play in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational Feb. 13-16 aiming for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Knapp at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • This is Knapp's first time competing at The Genesis Invitational in the past five years.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Matsuyama averaged 300.0 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 66.67% (fifth), and attempted 25.75 putts per round (third) in that victory a year ago.

    Knapp's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Knapp has an average finish of 41st.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Knapp has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 5-under.
    • Off the tee, Jake Knapp has averaged 305.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Knapp has an average of 1.540 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Knapp is averaging -0.751 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Knapp .

    Knapp's advanced stats and rankings

    • Knapp delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.045 last season, which ranked 117th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (309.5 yards) ranked 24th, and his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranked 132nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Knapp had a 0.001 mark (108th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Knapp's -0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 115th on TOUR last season, and his 29.07 putts-per-round average ranked 99th. He broke par 23.11% of the time (133rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance24309.5305.8
    Greens in Regulation %13665.41%66.67%
    Putts Per Round9929.0728.7
    Par Breakers13323.11%24.85%
    Bogey Avoidance15916.74%10.23%

    Knapp's best finishes

    • Knapp last season participated in 23 tournaments, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 73.9%.
    • Last season, one of Knapp's two wins came when he shot 19-under at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
    • Knapp's 970 points last season ranked him 50th in the FedExCup standings.

    Knapp's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.518 (he finished 31st in that event).
    • Knapp posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking No. 1 in the field at 8.709. In that event, he finished first.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp put up his best effort last season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 10th in the field at 2.169. In that event, he finished 70th.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Knapp posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.018, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 45th in that tournament.
    • Knapp posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee117-0.045-2.728
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1080.0010.482
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green145-0.197-0.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting115-0.0821.540
    Average Strokes Gained: Total143-0.323-0.751

    Knapp's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta167-64-63-71-19500
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches468-66-71-66-13104
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5777-70-81-72+129
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4571-72-68-73-414
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-71+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5574-76-78-73+1310
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6274-70-69-71E8
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson864-64-67-70-1985
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5871-75-71-76+99
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC75-69+2--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-72+6--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-77+12--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4870-70-64-71-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3170-65-70-74-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5266-71-68-70-96
    July 25-283M OpenW/D71-68-81+7--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6770-75-71-70+614
    November 21-24The RSM Classic6869-71-73-72+3--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational158-66-65E--
    January 2-5The Sentry5672-73-70-71-610
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC73-71-65-7--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open3271-73-71-74+121
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3365-72-70-72-924
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open4467-71-72-68-611

    All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.