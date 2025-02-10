J.T. Poston betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: J.T. Poston of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 09, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
J.T. Poston enters the 2025 The Genesis Invitational Feb. 13-16 after a 16th-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open in his last competition.
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- In his last seven appearances at The Genesis Invitational, Poston has an average finish of 26th, and an average score of 4-under.
- In Poston's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2024, he finished 10th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third).
- In addition, Matsuyama's average driving distance was 300 (23rd in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 25.75 putts per round (third).
Poston's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/15/2024
|10
|68-71-66-71
|-8
|2/16/2023
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|2/17/2022
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|2/18/2021
|43
|74-68-72-71
|+1
|2/13/2020
|30
|69-72-70-71
|-2
|2/14/2019
|28
|67-70-70-73
|-4
Poston's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Poston has finished in the top 20 twice.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Poston has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 12-under.
- In terms of driving distance, J.T. Poston has averaged 300.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Poston is averaging -2.636 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Poston is averaging -0.340 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Poston's advanced stats and rankings
- Poston posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.011 last season (110th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.1 yards) ranked 156th, while his 68.7% driving accuracy average ranked 19th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Poston ranked 105th on TOUR with an average of 0.012 per round. Additionally, he ranked 120th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.08%.
- On the greens, Poston's 0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 50th last season, while he averaged 28.58 putts per round (39th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|156
|293.1
|300.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|120
|66.08%
|73.46%
|Putts Per Round
|39
|28.58
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|89
|24.51%
|26.85%
|Bogey Avoidance
|68
|13.79%
|11.73%
Poston's best finishes
- Poston took part in 26 tournaments last season, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 21 times (80.8%).
- Last season Poston's best performance came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he won the title with a score of 22-under.
- Poston's 1193 points last season ranked him 36th in the FedExCup standings.
Poston's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Poston delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking 15th in the field at 2.929.
- Poston's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in November 2024 at The RSM Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.825. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston's best effort last season was at the RBC Heritage, where his 5.275 mark ranked second in the field.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Poston delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.877 (his best mark last season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
- Poston recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.288) at the Shriners Children's Open, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
Poston's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|110
|-0.011
|0.578
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|0.012
|0.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|31
|0.233
|1.382
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|50
|0.252
|-2.636
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.486
|-0.340
Poston's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|68-71-66-71
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|66
|69-71-69-75
|E
|4
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|55
|71-74-75-76
|+8
|11
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|69-68-69-78
|-4
|14
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|75-74-74-70
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|63-68-70-69
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|60
|73-77-72-72
|+10
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|68-69-69-71
|-3
|58
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|75-69-72-76
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|73-71-71-72
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|66-71-69-70
|-4
|9
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|30
|66-69-67-68
|-14
|27
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-72
|+8
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|69-70-67-70
|-4
|80
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|33
|70-74-70-75
|+1
|82
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|1
|64-65-66-67
|-22
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|5
|70-71-64-63
|-14
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|9
|61-72-65
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|40
|74-64-71-69
|-14
|19
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|12
|62-76-64-69
|-17
|57
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|53
|69-70-69-74
|-6
|11
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|16
|69-67-68-69
|-11
|49
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.