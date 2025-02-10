PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

J.T. Poston betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: J.T. Poston of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 09, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    J.T. Poston enters the 2025 The Genesis Invitational Feb. 13-16 after a 16th-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Poston at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In his last seven appearances at The Genesis Invitational, Poston has an average finish of 26th, and an average score of 4-under.
    • In Poston's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2024, he finished 10th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third).
    • In addition, Matsuyama's average driving distance was 300 (23rd in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 25.75 putts per round (third).

    Poston's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/15/20241068-71-66-71-8
    2/16/2023MC73-71+2
    2/17/2022MC70-73+1
    2/18/20214374-68-72-71+1
    2/13/20203069-72-70-71-2
    2/14/20192867-70-70-73-4

    Poston's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Poston has finished in the top 20 twice.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Poston has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 12-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, J.T. Poston has averaged 300.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Poston is averaging -2.636 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Poston is averaging -0.340 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Poston's advanced stats and rankings

    • Poston posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.011 last season (110th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.1 yards) ranked 156th, while his 68.7% driving accuracy average ranked 19th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Poston ranked 105th on TOUR with an average of 0.012 per round. Additionally, he ranked 120th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.08%.
    • On the greens, Poston's 0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 50th last season, while he averaged 28.58 putts per round (39th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance156293.1300.7
    Greens in Regulation %12066.08%73.46%
    Putts Per Round3928.5829.3
    Par Breakers8924.51%26.85%
    Bogey Avoidance6813.79%11.73%

    Poston's best finishes

    • Poston took part in 26 tournaments last season, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 21 times (80.8%).
    • Last season Poston's best performance came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he won the title with a score of 22-under.
    • Poston's 1193 points last season ranked him 36th in the FedExCup standings.

    Poston's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Poston delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking 15th in the field at 2.929.
    • Poston's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in November 2024 at The RSM Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.825. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston's best effort last season was at the RBC Heritage, where his 5.275 mark ranked second in the field.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Poston delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.877 (his best mark last season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
    • Poston recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.288) at the Shriners Children's Open, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).

    Poston's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110-0.0110.578
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1050.0120.336
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green310.2331.382
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting500.252-2.636
    Average Strokes Gained: Total510.486-0.340

    Poston's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1068-71-66-71-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6669-71-69-75E4
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5571-74-75-76+811
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4569-68-69-78-414
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3075-74-74-70+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage563-68-70-69-14263
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6073-77-72-72+108
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1268-69-69-71-358
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2275-69-72-76+480
    June 13-16U.S. Open3273-71-71-72+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5566-71-69-70-49
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3066-69-67-68-1427
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC78-72+8--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-71+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3369-70-67-70-480
    August 22-25BMW Championship3370-74-70-75+182
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open164-65-66-67-22--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic570-71-64-63-14--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational961-72-65E--
    January 2-5The Sentry4074-64-71-69-1419
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-71-2--
    January 16-19The American Express1262-76-64-69-1757
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5369-70-69-74-611
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open1669-67-68-69-1149

    All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.