J.T. Poston betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Poston delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking 15th in the field at 2.929.

Poston's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in November 2024 at The RSM Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.825. He finished fifth in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston's best effort last season was at the RBC Heritage, where his 5.275 mark ranked second in the field.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Poston delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.877 (his best mark last season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.