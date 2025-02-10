J.J. Spaun betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Spaun has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Spaun has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.

J.J. Spaun has averaged 312.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Spaun is averaging 0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting.