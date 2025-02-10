J.J. Spaun betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 11: J.J. Spaun hits a shot on the 17th tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 11, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
J.J. Spaun looks to fair better in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational than the last time he played in this event in 2024 when he failed to make the cut.
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- In his last six appearances at The Genesis Invitational, Spaun has an average finish of 48th, and an average score of 2-over.
- Spaun missed the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational in 2024.
- When Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, he had 1.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 2.038 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 SG: Putting (third).
- Matsuyama's average driving distance was 300 (23rd in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 25.75 putts per round (third) en route to his win last year.
Spaun's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/15/2024
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|2/16/2023
|33
|68-72-67-74
|-3
|2/17/2022
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|2/13/2020
|63
|73-69-73-75
|+6
|2/14/2019
|MC
|68-76
|+2
Spaun's recent performances
- Spaun has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Spaun has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
- J.J. Spaun has averaged 312.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Spaun is averaging 0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Spaun is averaging 2.259 Strokes Gained: Total.
Spaun's advanced stats and rankings
- Spaun's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.016 last season ranked 111th on TOUR, and his 61.7% driving accuracy average ranked 102nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Spaun ranked 17th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.469, while he ranked 16th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 70.90%.
- On the greens, Spaun's -0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 108th last season, while he averaged 29.41 putts per round (148th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|88
|301.5
|312.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|16
|70.90%
|72.55%
|Putts Per Round
|148
|29.41
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|106
|24.03%
|23.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|30
|12.92%
|11.44%
Spaun's best finishes
- Spaun participated in 27 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning four top-10 finishes.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 55.6%.
- Last season Spaun's best performance came when he shot 15-under and finished third at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- Spaun's 419 points last season placed him 98th in the FedExCup standings.
Spaun's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.434 (he finished 51st in that event).
- Spaun put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 6.206.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun's best performance last season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.662. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Spaun posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.533 (his best mark last season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
- Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.902) at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024. That ranked third in the field.
Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.016
|0.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.469
|2.780
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|112
|-0.029
|-0.847
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|108
|-0.035
|0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|0.390
|2.259
Spaun's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|72-71-70-75
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-69-71-69
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|73-72-75-68
|E
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|71-67-69-67
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|67-69-69-69
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|23
|65-67-65-71
|-16
|37
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|45
|69-67-70-70
|-12
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|9
|70-68-65-69
|-12
|75
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|3
|68-67-66-64
|-15
|163
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|69-65-74-72
|-8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|W/D
|75
|+3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|69-64-69-69
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|34
|65-69-66-73
|-11
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|68-68-67-64
|-13
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|73-68-69-66
|-12
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-78
|+7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|3
|66-66-65-68
|-15
|163
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|29
|64-66-71-73
|-14
|27
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|15
|73-72-71-71
|-1
|46
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|33
|70-68-70-71
|-9
|24
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.