Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Hideki Matsuyama of Japan plays his shot from the eighth tee during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 09, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Hideki Matsuyama heads into the 2025 The Genesis Invitational Feb. 13-16, as the previous winner, having won this tournament in 2024, shooting a 17-under on the par-71 course at The Riviera Country Club.
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- Matsuyama has played The Genesis Invitational seven times of late, with one win. His average score has been 9-under, and his average finish has been 14th.
- Matsuyama is the previous winner at The Genesis Invitational, winning with a score of 17-under in 2024.
- With numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third), Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024.
- Matsuyama's average driving distance was 300 (23rd in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 25.75 putts per round (third) en route to his win last year.
Matsuyama's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/15/2024
|1
|69-68-68-62
|-17
|2/16/2023
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|2/17/2022
|39
|72-70-68-70
|-4
|2/18/2021
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|2/13/2020
|5
|71-72-64-69
|-8
|2/14/2019
|9
|71-69-70-67
|-7
Matsuyama's recent performances
- Matsuyama has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- Over his last five tournaments, Matsuyama has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 12-under.
- Matsuyama has averaged 301.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Matsuyama has an average of 1.236 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Matsuyama is averaging 6.687 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings
- Matsuyama had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.306 last season, which ranked 33rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (299.4 yards) ranked 107th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Matsuyama sported a 0.499 mark that ranked 15th on TOUR. He ranked 100th with a 66.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Matsuyama's -0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 121st on TOUR last season, and his 28.46 putts-per-round average ranked 29th. He broke par 24.25% of the time (98th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|107
|299.4
|301.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|100
|66.74%
|67.50%
|Putts Per Round
|29
|28.46
|27.7
|Par Breakers
|98
|24.25%
|26.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|23
|12.61%
|9.72%
Matsuyama's best finishes
- Matsuyama last season participated in 21 tournaments, picking up two wins with three top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.
- In those 21 tournaments, he had a 90.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
- Last season Matsuyama had two wins, with one of them coming at The Genesis Invitational, where he shot 17-under.
- Matsuyama's 1899 points last season ranked him eighth in the FedExCup standings.
Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.658. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.436.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama's best effort last season was in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.833. He finished first in that tournament.
- At the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, Matsuyama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.201, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
- Matsuyama posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.284) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.306
|-0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|15
|0.499
|3.430
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|1
|0.580
|2.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|121
|-0.118
|1.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|4
|1.268
|6.687
Matsuyama's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|1
|69-68-68-62
|-17
|700
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|67-70-72-76
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|69-69-68-67
|-15
|263
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|7
|73-70-66-71
|-8
|85
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|76-74-71-74
|+7
|20
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|70-65-70-71
|-8
|24
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|73-70-74-70
|-1
|191
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|6
|72-66-70-70
|-2
|275
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|23
|66-69-69-64
|-12
|78
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|66
|75-72-75-74
|+12
|6
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|3
|63-68-71-65
|-17
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|1
|65-64-64-70
|-17
|0
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|W/D
|67
|-5
|--
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|9
|70-70-68-67
|-9
|0
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|46
|71-71-66-68
|-4
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|1
|65-65-62-65
|-35
|700
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|16
|67-69-67-66
|-11
|49
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|32
|68-75-70-76
|+1
|21
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|48
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|13
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|25
|70-70-65-70
|-9
|31
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
