5H AGO

Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Hideki Matsuyama of Japan plays his shot from the eighth tee during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 09, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Hideki Matsuyama heads into the 2025 The Genesis Invitational Feb. 13-16, as the previous winner, having won this tournament in 2024, shooting a 17-under on the par-71 course at The Riviera Country Club.

    Latest odds for Matsuyama at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • Matsuyama has played The Genesis Invitational seven times of late, with one win. His average score has been 9-under, and his average finish has been 14th.
    • With numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third), Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024.
    • Matsuyama's average driving distance was 300 (23rd in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 25.75 putts per round (third) en route to his win last year.

    Matsuyama's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/15/2024169-68-68-62-17
    2/16/2023MC71-73+2
    2/17/20223972-70-68-70-4
    2/18/2021MC71-73+2
    2/13/2020571-72-64-69-8
    2/14/2019971-69-70-67-7

    Matsuyama's recent performances

    • Matsuyama has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Matsuyama has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 12-under.
    • Matsuyama has averaged 301.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Matsuyama has an average of 1.236 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Matsuyama is averaging 6.687 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Matsuyama had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.306 last season, which ranked 33rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (299.4 yards) ranked 107th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Matsuyama sported a 0.499 mark that ranked 15th on TOUR. He ranked 100th with a 66.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Matsuyama's -0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 121st on TOUR last season, and his 28.46 putts-per-round average ranked 29th. He broke par 24.25% of the time (98th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance107299.4301.9
    Greens in Regulation %10066.74%67.50%
    Putts Per Round2928.4627.7
    Par Breakers9824.25%26.67%
    Bogey Avoidance2312.61%9.72%

    Matsuyama's best finishes

    • Matsuyama last season participated in 21 tournaments, picking up two wins with three top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 21 tournaments, he had a 90.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
    • Last season Matsuyama had two wins, with one of them coming at The Genesis Invitational, where he shot 17-under.
    • Matsuyama's 1899 points last season ranked him eighth in the FedExCup standings.

    Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.658. He finished sixth in that tournament.
    • Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.436.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama's best effort last season was in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.833. He finished first in that tournament.
    • At the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, Matsuyama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.201, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
    • Matsuyama posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.284) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee330.306-0.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150.4993.430
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green10.5802.184
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting121-0.1181.236
    Average Strokes Gained: Total41.2686.687

    Matsuyama's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational169-68-68-62-17700
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1267-70-72-76-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship669-69-68-67-15263
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open773-70-66-71-885
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3876-74-71-74+720
    May 16-19PGA Championship3570-65-70-71-824
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday873-70-74-70-1191
    June 13-16U.S. Open672-66-70-70-2275
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2366-69-69-64-1278
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-67-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship6675-72-75-74+126
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition363-68-71-65-17--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship165-64-64-70-170
    August 22-25BMW ChampionshipW/D67-5--
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship970-70-68-67-90
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4671-71-66-68-4--
    January 2-5The Sentry165-65-62-65-35700
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii1667-69-67-66-1149
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open3268-75-70-76+121
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4870-69-71-71-713
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open2570-70-65-70-931

    All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.