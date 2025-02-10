Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.658. He finished sixth in that tournament.

Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.436.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama's best effort last season was in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.833. He finished first in that tournament.

At the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, Matsuyama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.201, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.