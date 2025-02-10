PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Harris English betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Harris English reacts to a putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 25, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

    After he finished seventh in this tournament in 2024, Harris English has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational in San Diego Feb. 13-16.

    Latest odds for English at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In his last five appearances at The Genesis Invitational, English has an average finish of 10th, and an average score of 10-under.
    • English last participated in The Genesis Invitational in 2024, finishing seventh with a score of 12-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third).
    • In addition, Matsuyama's average driving distance was 300.0 (23rd in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 25.75 putts per round (third).

    English's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/15/2024769-69-65-69-12
    2/16/20231266-73-72-65-8
    2/14/2019MC71-73+2

    English's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, English has finished first once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • English has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Harris English has averaged 305.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • English is averaging 0.955 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, English is averaging -0.639 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on English .

    English's advanced stats and rankings

    • English's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.095 last season ranked 84th on TOUR, and his 68.3% driving accuracy average ranked 23rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, English ranked 149th on TOUR with an average of -0.325 per round. Additionally, he ranked 128th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.89%.
    • On the greens, English's 0.491 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 16th last season, while he averaged 28.53 putts per round (35th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance83301.9305.8
    Greens in Regulation %12865.89%63.89%
    Putts Per Round3528.5328.4
    Par Breakers16921.39%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance2912.90%11.73%

    English's best finishes

    • English last season took part in 26 tournaments, collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he had a 80.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (21 cuts made).
    • Last season English's best performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he shot 8-under and finished first.
    • English's 969 points last season ranked him 51st in the FedExCup standings.

    English's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season English's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.106. He finished 10th in that event.
    • English posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking 25th in the field at 2.822. In that tournament, he finished 34th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English put up his best mark last season at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.829. In that event, he finished ninth.
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, English posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.381, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
    • English delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.288) at the Shriners Children's Open (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that tournament, he finished ninth.

    English's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee840.095-0.379
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green149-0.325-1.227
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green730.0970.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.4910.955
    Average Strokes Gained: Total650.359-0.639

    English's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational769-69-65-69-12250
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2169-73-68-77-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1969-69-75-66-990
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-77+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2272-74-75-71+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2869-71-66-70-850
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3471-73-72-71+326
    May 16-19PGA Championship1868-67-68-70-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-74+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-74+6--
    June 13-16U.S. Open4170-73-74-71+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6370-68-72-68-27
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3468-68-70-65-920
    July 18-20The Open Championship5076-71-72-74+911
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6168-68-70-76+218
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship666-64-66-71-17--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open967-65-68-68-16--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship1470-70-67-66-15--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic6067-72-69-72-2--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-72+1--
    January 16-19The American Express4370-68-69-69-1210
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open168-73-66-73-8500
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7368-76-74-72+25

    All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.