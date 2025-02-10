Harris English betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Over his last five events, English has finished first once.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

English has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.

He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five tournaments.

Harris English has averaged 305.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

English is averaging 0.955 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.