Harris English betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Harris English reacts to a putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 25, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
After he finished seventh in this tournament in 2024, Harris English has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational in San Diego Feb. 13-16.
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- In his last five appearances at The Genesis Invitational, English has an average finish of 10th, and an average score of 10-under.
- English last participated in The Genesis Invitational in 2024, finishing seventh with a score of 12-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third).
- In addition, Matsuyama's average driving distance was 300.0 (23rd in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 25.75 putts per round (third).
English's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/15/2024
|7
|69-69-65-69
|-12
|2/16/2023
|12
|66-73-72-65
|-8
|2/14/2019
|MC
|71-73
|+2
English's recent performances
- Over his last five events, English has finished first once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- English has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five tournaments.
- Harris English has averaged 305.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- English is averaging 0.955 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, English is averaging -0.639 Strokes Gained: Total.
English's advanced stats and rankings
- English's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.095 last season ranked 84th on TOUR, and his 68.3% driving accuracy average ranked 23rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, English ranked 149th on TOUR with an average of -0.325 per round. Additionally, he ranked 128th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.89%.
- On the greens, English's 0.491 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 16th last season, while he averaged 28.53 putts per round (35th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|83
|301.9
|305.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|128
|65.89%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|35
|28.53
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|169
|21.39%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|29
|12.90%
|11.73%
English's best finishes
- English last season took part in 26 tournaments, collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 tournaments, he had a 80.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (21 cuts made).
- Last season English's best performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he shot 8-under and finished first.
- English's 969 points last season ranked him 51st in the FedExCup standings.
English's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season English's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.106. He finished 10th in that event.
- English posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking 25th in the field at 2.822. In that tournament, he finished 34th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English put up his best mark last season at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.829. In that event, he finished ninth.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, English posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.381, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
- English delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.288) at the Shriners Children's Open (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that tournament, he finished ninth.
English's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.095
|-0.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.325
|-1.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|73
|0.097
|0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.491
|0.955
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.359
|-0.639
English's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|7
|69-69-65-69
|-12
|250
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|69-73-68-77
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|69-69-75-66
|-9
|90
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|72-74-75-71
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|69-71-66-70
|-8
|50
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|71-73-72-71
|+3
|26
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|68-67-68-70
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|70-73-74-71
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|63
|70-68-72-68
|-2
|7
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|34
|68-68-70-65
|-9
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|76-71-72-74
|+9
|11
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|68-68-70-76
|+2
|18
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|6
|66-64-66-71
|-17
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|9
|67-65-68-68
|-16
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|14
|70-70-67-66
|-15
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|60
|67-72-69-72
|-2
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|43
|70-68-69-69
|-12
|10
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|1
|68-73-66-73
|-8
|500
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|73
|68-76-74-72
|+2
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
